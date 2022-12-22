ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Eat, Sip, Shop: Veteran restaurateur serving up 'much more than pizza' at new Phillipsburg Italian restaurant

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County. Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Newswatch 16

Break-in at Scranton restaurant

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary that took place Saturday morning in Scranton. Owners of the Villa Maria restaurant on Washburn Street say someone broke in, smashed their skill machines, and took the money from them. Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Scranton...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PPL Electric opening warming centers for those without power

Early this morning nearly 2,000 people in both Lehigh and Northampton County's were still without power. Nearly 5,000 people in Berks County. They were also 5,000 New Jersey residents without power between Warren and Hunterdon County's. Warming shelters are available. For those facing power outages, PPL electric is opening 12...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Hazle Township house burns for hours

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews in Luzerne County began Christmas Day battling a fire. Authorities don't yet know what started a fire along Pardeesville Road in Hazle Township. The call came in just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. It took hours to get this fire under control. No injuries...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Longswamp Township house fire started near fireplace

LONGSWAMP TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Christmas Day fire has destroyed a home and displaced a family in Longswamp Township, Berks County. Authorities say when they got to 20 Clearview Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night, fire was venting from the roof and extending from the first floor all the way to the attic of the home.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

The IronPigs are here to stay thanks to effort to improve Coca-Cola Park | Turkeys & Trophies

When you survey your employees about a new employee benefit that’s under consideration and fewer than 25% bother to even respond, you should probably find a better benefit to consider. It’s not that we think the subject of the survey – an employee health center – is without merit. Creating such a facility could save county taxpayer money if enough employees use the service instead of going to an outside provider. Usage would be voluntary and require no changes to the county’s existing insurance plan or copays by users. But it doesn’t seem like there’s much of an appetite for this judging by the lack of response. And if few employees use this center, it could very well end up costing taxpayer money, not saving it. Northampton County Council made the right call by voting to exclude spending on the health center from the 2023 budget. There’s no need to rush this thing, the majority seemed to feel. We agree. Yet, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed the vote on Dec. 1. He’s also arguing that the budget already has the funding in place for the health center. This isn’t a critical project. If it doesn’t happen next year, what’s the harm? We think McClure should hit pause on this one and work on getting more answers to legitimate questions council members are asking. If he doesn’t, council will need six votes to override the veto. There’s a reasonable case to be made for taking that action. It could come to the floor at council’s next meeting set for Jan. 5.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire destroys trucking garage in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a trucking garage in Luzerne County Saturday night. Flames broke out at the place along North Lehigh Gorge Drive in Foster Township around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews from Luzerne, Carbon and Monroe counties assisted in putting out the extensive flames during...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Largest snow tubing park open for Christmas Eve fun

PALMERTON, Pa. - The largest snow tubing park in the U.S. will open in Carbon County. Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton will open for snow tubers of all ages Christmas Eve night. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tubing will start at 8 p.m. Up to 12 of the park's...
PALMERTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Driver killed on Christmas in Lower Macungie after striking tree

A 21-year-old Catasauqua man died on Christmas Day after the car he was driving struck a tree. Dante Kaintz was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said Kaintz driving in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road in Lower Macungie Township at 7:19 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office ruled the death an accident.
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
conshystuff.com

Once Again, It’s That Christmas Time of Year – and once again I’m sitting back and feeling a little Nostalgic

12-25-22 That holiday feeling seems to drift in every fall, early in the fall, well, sometimes late summer, but you can hear it on the radio, see it on television, and you can’t help notice the holiday advertisements on your computer. I don’t pay to-much attention to the holiday distractions anymore, my kids are grown and my grandchildren either tell us what they want, (Everything) or we just slip them a few bucks and tell them to knock themselves out shopping.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Taking the stage to Yellow House

It’s Thanksgiving Day 2022 and the Yellow House Hotel in Douglassville, Berks County is full of diners. Staff are moving swiftly to provide the requests of patrons. From some in jackets and ties and many more in more casual attire, they dine under glittering, crystal chandeliers. Bottles of wine and generous cocktails arrive, and trays boast meals from the traditional holiday fare to other selections from the menu.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Wayne County restaurant destroyed by fire

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Flames broke out at Kay's restaurant in Lake Ariel around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials haven't released much information, but crews from both Wayne and Lackawanna counties were called to help out. No word yet on what started the fire in Wayne County. See news...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA

