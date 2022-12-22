Rare Ernie Davis Syracuse football at CC Sports HOF

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A special Ernie Davis signed football has graced a local hall of fame.

Donated by attorney Dave Rothenberg of Rochester, a rare signed 1959 National Championship team ball from the 1960 Cotton Bowl is now on display at The Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame. Located in the Arnot Mall right by the main entrance, the hall aims to preserve the storied legacy of local sports including Davis who was the first black football player to earn the covered Heisman Trophy at Syracuse University in 1961.

Sadly, Davis passed away in 1963 after being diagnosed with leukemia. The Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame will continue to honor Davis and his impact on the Twin Tiers. The football on display, which is considered to be of high value and scarcity, is a true example of what the hall of fame exemplifies honoring the rich tradition of local sports.

Also of major note, a new display has been created to honor fellow Elmira football legend Dana Carpenter. A University of South Carolina legend, Carpenter went on to stardom for the Gamecocks before playing in the World Football League (WFL) in the 1970’s. Carpenter then coached with the legendary Dick Senko for decades at Elmira Free Academy before retiring from football.

Carpenter still resides in Elmira to this day and continues his support and passion for local football. Marty Chalk of The Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame reflects on getting these two newer displays for sports enthusiasts to see.

