Colorado Springs, CO

Shelters open across Southern Colorado to keep warm

By Rebecca VanGorder
 4 days ago

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Numerous shelters and emergency shelters are opening up in preparation for the artic air blast Thursday, Dec. 22.

Here is a list of the shelters open or opening for this weather event:

Colorado Springs –

  • Springs Rescue Mission – will be open for those who need shelter. Springs Rescue Mission is allowing clients who have been previously restricted with non-violent restrictions to stay warm on campus and sleep at SRM. If someone arrives and they have been red-flagged for violent behaviors they will be transported to City Hope through ZTrip or a Cab. Located at 5 West Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs. Phone: (719) 632-1822
  • American Red Cross warming shelter – Open at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Located at the Sanctuary Church at 1930 West Colorado Avenue in Colorado Springs.
  • Salvation Army – emergency shelter located at 910 Yuma Street in Colorado Springs. “The Salvation Army is ready to support the cold weather shelter that is being prepared at The Sanctuary Church” located at 1930 West Colorado Avenue in Colorado Springs.
  • The Place Drop In Center – open for youth through age 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ” possibly a little later through Thursday evening.” Located at 2708 East Fountain Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

Monument –

  • American Red Cross warming shelter – Open at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Located at Grace Best Elementary School at 66 Jefferson Street in Monument.

Pueblo –

  • Pueblo Rescue Mission – shelter services start at 8 p.m. and will continue for the next 48-72 hours. Those housed during the day will be fed breakfast and lunch during the 2-3 cold days. The mission also serves a warm dinner meal every night, seven nights a week at 4:30 p.m. Pueblo Rescue Mission is located at 728 West 4th Street in Pueblo. Phone: (719)924-8413
  • Crazy Faith Street Ministry – City of Pueblo official shelter. Located at 807 West 4th Street. Opens at 6 p.m. Do not line up outside before 6 pm. Phone: (928)671-0212
  • Pueblo Transit Center (Open for Overflow) – Located at 123 Court Street in Pueblo the Pueblo Transit Center will remain open as a warming shelter overnight Thursday, Dec. 22, Friday, Dec. 23, Saturday, Dec. 24. Normal operation will occur during the day. Warming shelter provision will begin at 7:00 p.m. each evening and last until 6:00 a.m.

La Junta –

  • The National Guard Armory – temporary warming shelter open at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Friday, Dec. 23. Otero County provided 24 cots and blankets, and the Kitchen of Kindness will be offering a meal of chili beans the evening of Thursday, Dec. 22, and noon on Friday, Dec. 23. Located at 103 Dalton Avenue in La Junta.

Las Animas –

  • Las Animas Presbyterian Church – located at 604 Maple Avenue.

Hasty –

  • Hasty Fire Station – located at 1209 South Main Street. Open at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Rocky Ford –

  • Rocky Ford United Methodist Church – located at 301 West Washington Avenue. Open at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Fowler –

  • Solid Rock Baptist Church – located at 705 West Pitkin Avenue. Open at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

This list will be updated with any new information as it comes in.

