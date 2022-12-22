Shelters open across Southern Colorado to keep warm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (12/24)- Colorado Springs Police say the second man in the hospital has died Saturday due to exposure to freezing temperatures. Colorado Spring police are reporting that one person has died from exposure to the freezing temperatures and another is in the hospital. They say the man found dead was near a transformer, likely trying to get warm. The man in the hospital was found near a homeless camp.

