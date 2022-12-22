Read full article on original website
Related
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Kimberly Guilfoyle confused far-right activist’s name with ‘what terrorists yell’, Jan 6 transcripts reveal
Newly unsealed witness testimony from the January 6 committee has revealed an extremely questionable remark made by Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancée to Donald Trump Jr.The former Fox News personality and Trump campaign surrogate sat down with members of the House Select Committee in April to discuss the lead-up to January 6 and the events of the attack on the Capitol itself. Ms Guilfoyle’s role in the day’s events amounted to helping organise the rally outside of the White House where Donald Trump infamously urged his supporters to “fight” for him to be sworn in as president instead of Joe Biden.During...
Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Campaign Is Reportedly 'Disjointed' & 'Unfocused' 6 Weeks After Announcement
On Nov. 15, just days after daughter Tiffany Trump’s wedding, Donald Trump announced his third run for president. Now that the 2024 campaign has begun, how does it look six weeks after its launch? Not great, according to many political pundits. There seems to be bad news hitting the former president from every angle: lawsuits, possible criminal charges, and a strong Republican contender who seems to be the heir apparent. After announcing his run for the White House, Donald Trump hasn’t done much of anything. “What campaign? No rallies. No infrastructure that I can see,” Larry Sabato, a political analyst, and...
Video Shows U.S. Plane Avoid Colliding With Chinese War Jet
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the Chinese jet came within 20 feet of the U.S. aircraft's nose, forcing it to "take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision."
Comments / 0