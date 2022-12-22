On Nov. 15, just days after daughter Tiffany Trump’s wedding, Donald Trump announced his third run for president. Now that the 2024 campaign has begun, how does it look six weeks after its launch? Not great, according to many political pundits. There seems to be bad news hitting the former president from every angle: lawsuits, possible criminal charges, and a strong Republican contender who seems to be the heir apparent. After announcing his run for the White House, Donald Trump hasn’t done much of anything. “What campaign? No rallies. No infrastructure that I can see,” Larry Sabato, a political analyst, and...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO