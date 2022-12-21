Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Displaced New Yorkers Living In Parasite Movie Style Housing Grateful For Winter Storm Relocation Plan To New HousingYoel DavidsonNew York City, NY
Related
markerzone.com
JOHN CARLSON LEAVES A TRAIL ON THE ICE AFTER TAKING PUCK TO THE FACE (VIDEO)
A tough night for John Carlson of the Washington Capitals. He was forced to go get repairs after taking a hard shot to the face in his team's game against the Winnipeg Jets. Carlson was clearly bleeding, as you can see two spots of blood in the video below. The other includes a couple of different angles of the incident.
John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best
Philadelphia Flyers’ head coach John Tortorella is known for acerbic comments on the media, on opponents, on anthem debates, and even on his own players. The latter is what he’s in the news for now. On Thursday, after the Flyers’ 4-3 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday, Tortorella roasted Philadelphia center Morgan Frost, Read more... The post John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
markerzone.com
NHL DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION FOR WILD'S SHAW
During last night's Sharks versus Wild matchup, Mason Shaw was ejected for kneeing San Jose forward Evgeny Svechnikov. After having a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Friday, it was determined the hit was worthy of a suspension. Shaw will be serving a two-game suspension for the incident,...
The Hockey Writers
Devils News & Rumors: Injury Report, Hughes, Okhotiuk & More
Welcome to New Jersey Devils News & Rumors, a weekly segment that will be released every Friday this season. Since our last edition, the team earned their first win since Dec. 6 against the Florida Panthers and have a record of 22-9-2. New Jersey will play one final game before...
Yardbarker
2023 NHL Draft Eligible Players To Watch At the World Juniors
This is one of the great tournaments in the world. The passion that these players have for their countries is amazing. Canada is the favourite to win the tournament with Connor Bedard starring with Adam Fantilli and Shane Wright (Kraken) as well. The United States will feature Lane Hutson (Canadiens) on defence and Logan Cooley (Coyotes) in the middle, Cutter Gauthier on the wing (Flyers), they can light up the scoresheet and they are expected to medal. This article contains some of the 2023 NHL Draft eligible players to watch.
2-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers
A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the
Jake Paul signs contract with NFL franchise Cleveland Browns
Jake Paul has signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns, joining the NFL franchise’s social-media team per a tongue-in-cheek video.Paul has made his name as a YouTuber over the past decade, but his main focus over the last three years has been on boxing.The American, 25, has competed professionally in the boxing ring six times and is unbeaten, winning four of those fights via knockout. Paul has defeated former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, among others.Now, the Cleveland native has signed a contract with his home NFL franchise, the Cleveland Browns.A video on the YouTuber’s social-media platforms...
Good news for Jets fans? The Zach Wilson era is over and New York can move on
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Charles Curtis is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. I know there isn’t much I can say to cheer up New York Jets fans after...
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says Zach Wilson's career in New York is 'done'
Former New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick blasted Zach Wilson, saying his time with the team is "done" following another miserable effort Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw him benched in favor of an undrafted former CFL signal-caller. Discussing the Jets' 19-3 loss on Amazon's postgame show, Fitzpatrick...
Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting
Have you ever wondered what NFL coaches say during their postgame handshakes? In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, we got some insight, thanks to Detroit coach, Dan Campbell. The Panthers defeated the Lions 37-23. And while Campbell and Carolina coach Steve Wilks didn’t have an especially long postgame Read more... The post Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
markerzone.com
WILD'S SHAW EARNS HEARING W/ PLAYER SAFETY FOR KNEEING (VIDEO)
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has summoned Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw to a hearing on Friday. Shaw was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov on Thursday:. A hearing from Player Safety opens the door for a suspension, which...
Yardbarker
The Jakob Chychrun Trade That Works Best
This has been going on long enough. While the Arizona Coyotes have attempted to trade defenseman Jakob Chychrun for what seems like an eternity, he is still not gone yet. Various teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings, and New York Islanders have all expressed interest. When all is said and done, the Chychrun trade that works the best is for him to become an Edmonton Oiler. He can win there.
markerzone.com
NHL REPORTEDLY RETURNING TO SWEDEN FOR 2023 GLOBAL SERIES
According to ESPN insider Kevin Weekes, there is a good chance that National Hockey League will be returning to Sweden for the 2023 edition of the Global Series. "Although not final & situation remains fluid ,I'm told there's a good chance that Sweden could be included as one of the host countries for @NHL Global Series games next season." Weekes said in a tweet on Friday.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 23
* Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of Gordie Howe will have to wait, but he was still able to pass another player who skated with a New England-based team during the 1979-80 season on an all-time NHL list Thursday. * The Maple Leafs edged the Flyers in another Next Gen game at...
Former Penguins forward Matt Cooke finds fulfillment coaching in Minnesota
There are a lot of things you can call Matt Cooke. And if you happen to be in Boston or Ottawa or New York, a lot of those things would not be suitable for publication. One thing you definitely can’t call him these days?. A hockey player. At 44,...
Yardbarker
How the Maple Leafs Can Keep Michael Bunting Long-Term
It goes without saying that since joining the team, Michael Bunting has developed into a crucial piece of the Toronto Maple Leafs. But unless the Maple Leafs can reach a deal before the July 1, 2023 deadline, he is expected to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of the current season. Several previous Maple Leafs with a similar playing approach to Bunting’s have gone on to sign larger contracts with other organizations. For this post, we will consider Zach Hyman and Mason Marchment as comparables for Bunting on the open market because they have inked contracts in the last two seasons and will enjoy financial relief for the rest of their careers.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Red Savage Makes Team USA for 2023 World Juniors
With the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) right around the corner, the excitement to watch top prospects from across the world is growing rapidly. This time around, the Red Wings will only have one prospect in attendance, and that would be Red Savage. However, that does not mean that there...
markerzone.com
CAPITALS PROVIDE UPDATE ON JOHN CARLSON'S CONDITION FOLLOWING TERRIFYING INCIDENT
The Washington Capitals have issued the following update on defenseman John Carlson's condition after he was struck by a Brendan Dillon slapshot on Friday night:. "#Caps John Carlson was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation following his injury during the third period of Friday's game vs. WPG. Carlson was discharged from the hospital earlier today and remains under the care of team medical personnel. He is out indefinitely."
markerzone.com
CAROLINA AND WASHINGTON UNVEIL LOGOS FOR 2023 NHL STADIUM SERIES
On Friday, the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals unveiled their primary logos for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series. The game is set to be played on February 18th at Carter Finley Stadium in Raleigh (North Carolina). Originally, the Hurricanes were supposed to host the game in 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the NHL temporarily re-aligning the divisions for that season, the league decided to move the game to 2023.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Capitals, Canucks, Flyers, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one NHL insider suggests it’s time for the Vancouver Canucks to formulate a long-term plan to build their franchise and that could lead to trades ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. The Philadelphia Flyers got bad news when it comes to...
Comments / 2