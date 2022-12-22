ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Mexican journalists, cultural commentators demand president end provocations

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXxZj_0jqkjorN00

MEXICO CITY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A cross-section of Mexican journalists, columnists and cultural commentators demanded in an open letter on Wednesday that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stop harassing critical media, arguing he fans the flames of violence with his rhetoric.

The letter, signed by nearly 200 prominent Mexicans, was published in newspapers and shared widely on social media, a week after a well-known journalist was ambushed by motorcycle-mounted gunmen who shot at his armored vehicle.

Television and radio host Ciro Gomez Leyva survived the Dec. 15 hit attempt, and since then controversy over the leftist Lopez Obrador's attacks on media critical of his government has grown.

The open letter accused Lopez Obrador of being "politically responsible" for the attack on Gomez, adding that "practically all the expressions of hate against journalists, are born, incubated and spread" from the president's office.

Lopez Obrador immediately condemned the attack, but then quickly pivoted to attacking elite journalists he dismissed as conservative pundits, including Gomez.

During a regular news conference on Wednesday, the president repeated his pledge to investigate the assassination attempt, denied he has polarized the country, and argued most media figures oppose the political "transformation" he seeks.

"The majority of media outlets, which are like the country's conservative bloc, want to maintain the same corrupt regime," he said. "I'm really sorry they're upset," he added.

According to Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Mexico is the world's deadliest country for journalists with 11 killed so far this year.

RSF data shows violence against the press during the first half of Lopez Obrador's term was up 85%, compared to the same period of his predecessor's term.

The open letter, also signed by well-known figures in Mexican film and magazine publishing, warned that even more violent attacks on media are likely if the president refused to exercise more "self-control."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Nepal's 'fierce' ex-guerrilla chief becomes new prime minister

KATHMANDU, Dec 25 (Reuters) - A former Maoist guerrilla who led a decade-long insurgency against Nepal's Hindu monarchy was on Sunday appointed prime minister for a third time, in alliance with the main opposition after last month's election returned a hung parliament.
Reuters

EU strongly condemns Taliban ban on female staff at NGOs

BRUSSELS, Dec 25 (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday strongly condemned Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration's order to ban women from working at all local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs), saying this amounts to erasing women from public spaces.
CBS News

Finding peace on Earth this Christmas

Around the world, last night or this morning, Christians heard the gospel story of the heavenly host appearing to shepherds and singing the promise of "Peace on Earth." That got us wondering about the state of peace on earth. How much peace is there this Christmas night? There is no peace in Ukraine, where the world's best-known, most reported war rages on. But Ukraine is just one of some fifteen wars, insurgencies and other actions each of which has claimed more than one thousand lives this year, according to the World Population Review. There are Civil wars in Myanmar, Afghanistan, Yemen and Ethiopia. There is an insurgency in Iraq and drug wars in Mexico and Colombia.
AFP

UK outlines US green subsidy opposition in letter: media

Britain outlined in a letter to Washington its opposition to US green subsidies, claiming they would "harm multiple economies" and "undermine UK-US trade and investment flows", UK media reported Friday. But Badenoch said the plan would "harm multiple economies across the world and impact global supply chains in batteries, electric vehicles and wider renewables", according to the FT. The subsidies, "also undermine our shared goals to promote free and fair trade internationally", The Times quoted Badenoch as saying.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Two ways the economy could tilt in 2023

DIVERGENT PATHS — It’s almost hard to believe, given conventional wisdom from just a few weeks back. But the relatively rosy scenario for the economy next year — sinking inflation and no recession — is no longer a fanciful dream akin to pigs taking flight. It’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

671K+
Followers
369K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy