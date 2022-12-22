(The Center Square) – The $1.7 trillion spending package passed by Congress included $140 million of additional funds for cleanup work at the Hanford nuclear reservation. That addition puts Hanford's cleanup budget just above the nearly $2.7 billion appropriated for fiscal year 2022, and has earned praise from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. “It’s a big step toward getting the resources we need to finish the cleanup safely, effectively and efficiently,”...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO