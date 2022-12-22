The NFC East still has a chance to get all four teams into the playoffs. But after a bit of a setback on Saturday, there's still a bit of work to do. Most of that will fall on the Washington Commanders, who lost 37-20 in San Francisco, blowing a chance to put some distance between them and their two closest competitors for the last NFC wild-card spot. The Giants blew their chance to clinch, too, with a 27-24 loss in Minnesota, though they will have a great chance to clinch at home next week.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO