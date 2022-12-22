Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Best 5-Star Hotels to Stay in New York CityBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Dodgers sign former hated rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers are not afraid to fraternize with some old enemies. Dodgers writer Blake Harris reported on Friday that the team has signed outfielder Steven Duggar. The deal is reportedly a minor-league contract. Duggar, 29, spent four seasons with the hated San Francisco Giants from 2018 to 2021. He hit .257 with a... The post Dodgers sign former hated rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
Predicting Yankees-Diamondbacks LF trade package after Ken Rosenthal update
It’s not just the New York Yankees sinking themselves in molasses as 2022 comes to a close. The trade market right now is dead as a doornail. Frozen. Stuck. It is an ex-market. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal’s latest notes column, no trades were expected to be consummated...
Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets
The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report answers whether Mets will move forward with Carlos Correa deal
The New York Mets may have identified the issue with Carlos Correa’s physical as the San Francisco Giants did, but it does not sound like the two situations are likely to end the same way. The Mets are “working through” the medical issue flagged during Correa’s Mets physical and a deal remains likely, according to... The post Report answers whether Mets will move forward with Carlos Correa deal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team
Craig Kimbrel has signed with a new team. Kimbrel reached a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that will pay him $10 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kimbrel joins a team that made it to the World Series last season while using several different relievers for saves. The 34-year-old had a disappointing season with... The post Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Yardbarker
Yankees are taking a big risk with latest bullpen signing
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it apparent that the bullpen was a priority this off-season. Signing Aaron Judge to a lucrative contract and inking Carlos Rodon to feature as the team’s secondary ace are certainly prominent moves, but the team hasn’t done nearly enough to bolster the bullpen, especially after losing several arms this offseason.
NBC Sports
Chris Sale trade? Red Sox reportedly 'willing to listen' to offers
The Boston Red Sox need to get creative if they want to improve their roster this offseason. Might that include trading their oft-injured ace?. Teams are "checking on" the availability of left-hander Chris Sale, and the Red Sox "are at least willing to listen and consider" their offers, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Sunday.
Red Sox Reportedly Contacted Former Fan Favorite About Reunion To Open Free Agency
Should the Red Sox have made a move?
Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical
Carlos Correa seemed to have moved on to the New York Mets without much incident after the San Francisco Giants would not clear him over concerns about his physical. Now, however, the same thing is reportedly happening again. The Mets came away with concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg after his physical, putting their... The post Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Carson Wentz to take over for Taylor Heinicke as Commanders QB?
Taylor Heinicke is probably the biggest reason the Washington Commanders are in the playoff race at all right now. He settled an erratic offense down when he took over for an injured Carson Wentz in Week 7. He energized a sagging locker room. The Commanders, then 1-4, went on a 5-1 run.
Former SF Giants outfielder inks one-year deal with LG Twins
After a short stint with the SF Giants, corner bat Austin Dean is heading to Korea after signing a one-year deal with the LG Twins.
Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge
A familiar face may be on the move for Boston
Giants, Scott Boras still on good basis despite Correa fiasco
The San Francisco Giants may have backed out of their deal with Carlos Correa, but there apparently aren’t too many hard feelings between them and Scott Boras. Boras, who represents Correa, reached a deal with the Giants for another one of his clients. On Friday, the Giants reached an agreement with outfielder Michael Conforto on... The post Giants, Scott Boras still on good basis despite Correa fiasco appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Cowboys lone winner in NFC East, but Giants, Commanders still in playoff field
The NFC East still has a chance to get all four teams into the playoffs. But after a bit of a setback on Saturday, there's still a bit of work to do. Most of that will fall on the Washington Commanders, who lost 37-20 in San Francisco, blowing a chance to put some distance between them and their two closest competitors for the last NFC wild-card spot. The Giants blew their chance to clinch, too, with a 27-24 loss in Minnesota, though they will have a great chance to clinch at home next week.
FOX Sports
Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: Malice in Dallas
Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports
New York hosts Philadelphia on Christmas day
Philadelphia 76ers (19-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (18-15, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -1.5; over/under is 217.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks are 1-3 against the rest of their division. New York has...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: Best bets for Packers-Dolphins, Commanders-49ers
We’ve reached that point of the NFL season when more games are played on Saturday than Sunday. Only three games go off on Christmas Day. Please don’t forget this as you’re placing your bets for Week 16. Our best bets (36-32-1) are in the green, and I’m...
Comments / 0