Moderna's vaccine facility in Britain to create over 150 new jobs

 5 days ago
LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. biotech Moderna's (MRNA.O) planned vaccine manufacturing centre in Britain will create more than 150 new jobs in the country, the UK government said on Thursday.

Plans for the centre, which will be able to produce up to 250 million vaccines a year, were unveiled earlier this year, when a government spokesperson said Moderna would make a minimum R&D investment of 1.1 billion pounds ($1.33 billion) in the country.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines, which use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, were among those deployed in Britain in the effort to tackle the coronavirus crisis, including in the ongoing autumn booster campaign.

The facility, which is expected to start producing shots in 2025, will provide patients in Britain access to domestically manufactured mRNA respiratory shots, including the company's COVID vaccine that can protect against multiple variants.

Vaccines developed to target other illnesses, such as flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) - upon regulatory approval and licensing - will also be on offer.

The 10-year partnership - which has the potential to address future pandemic threats posed by respiratory viruses - will facilitate further investment by Moderna in UK-based R&D, including running clinical trials and providing grants to UK universities, the Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8288 pounds)

Related
Nepal's 'fierce' ex-guerrilla chief becomes new prime minister

KATHMANDU, Dec 25 (Reuters) - A former Maoist guerrilla who led a decade-long insurgency against Nepal's Hindu monarchy was on Sunday appointed prime minister for a third time, in alliance with the main opposition after last month's election returned a hung parliament.
EU strongly condemns Taliban ban on female staff at NGOs

BRUSSELS, Dec 25 (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday strongly condemned Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration's order to ban women from working at all local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs), saying this amounts to erasing women from public spaces.
China to scrap COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020.
Tesla suspends production at Shanghai plant

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai plant on Saturday, according to an internal notice and two people with knowledge of the matter, bringing ahead a previous plan to pause most work at the plant in the last week of December.
Battery swapping spurs Kenya's electric motorbike drive

NAIROBI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Over recent months, sets of sturdy, brightly-branded battery swapping stations have cropped up around Kenya's capital Nairobi, allowing electric motorcyclists to exchange their low battery for a fully-charged one.
Chinese academic database fined by antitrust watchdog

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has fined China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI) 87.6 million yuan ($12.6 million) for abusing a "dominant market position", the watchdog said on its website on Monday.
