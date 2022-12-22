ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pay attention to traction requirements on Washington/Idaho passes

By Will Wixey
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — With cold temperatures continuing, and more snow expected later this week, it’s important to know the traction requirements when traveling.

While you can usually use your best judgment in the metro area, driving across the Washington and Idaho passes are a different story.

There’s been countless crashes on the Snoqualmie Pass, and now the Washington Department of Transportation is urging drivers to chain up.

All cars that don’t have four-wheel or all-wheel drive should have tire chains on Snoqualmie, otherwise it could result in spin-outs and crashes, which could turn fatal.

The Idaho Transportation Department is also sending the same message to drivers.

So far, nine snow plows have been hit this winter, with several occurring in North Idaho.

ITD’s number one tip is to never try and pass a plow, and stay behind them so you have better traction on the road.

You can check pass conditions in Washington here , and in Idaho here .

Comments / 2

concerned American
4d ago

Common sense go slow and make sure you have good tires on your vehicle otherwise you probably will have an accident or slide off the road. 🙄

00101100101000110
4d ago

I'd rather get home slow and in one piece over dying to save 20 minutes on my trip.

