Read full article on original website
Related
WKRN
TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need
The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30 to help the community. TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need. The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30...
WSMV
Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
WKRN
How to protect yourself from scams over the holidays
Here’s a look at the biggest local scams going around, and what you need to do if they come for your money. How to protect yourself from scams over the holidays. Here’s a look at the biggest local scams going around, and what you need to do if they come for your money.
Winter weather affecting roads across Middle Tennessee
Winter weather is creating dangerous road conditions across Middle Tennessee. Keep track of some of the major travel concerns caused by ice and freezing temps on Friday, Dec. 23.
WKRN
6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall
TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. 6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight …. TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. Housing market recap. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire.
PHOTOS: Snow, ice across Middle Tennessee | Dec. 23, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter is officially underway in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky after snow fell across the region Thursday night, followed by extremely strong wind gusts Friday morning. A Wind Chill Warning will continue through noon on Friday, Dec. 23. After that, a Wind Chill Advisory will take over and continue through noon on Saturday, Dec. 24. […]
WKRN
1 dead after road rage shooting on I-24
Metro police are continuing to investigate a Christmas Day shooting on I-24 that left one man dead. Metro police are continuing to investigate a Christmas Day shooting on I-24 that left one man dead. Snowfall impact on roads. Crews are working on area roads as some across Middle TN re-freeze.
WKRN
TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement
The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. ‘Give yourself plenty of extra time’ if traveling …. Sgt. Alex Campbell with the Tennessee Highway Patrol says there...
WKRN
NDOT tries to keep Nashville roads safe during winter weather
NDOT tries to keep Nashville roads safe during winter weather. NDOT tries to keep Nashville roads safe during winter …. NDOT tries to keep Nashville roads safe during winter weather. Pet safety tips this holiday season. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry...
WKRN
Frozen or broken pipes? Here’s what to do
In freezing cold conditions like Central Texans are experiencing this week, there’s a risk of water pipes in homes freezing. And if that happens, there’s a risk of them bursting. Read more here https://www.kxan.com/news/local/austin/frozen-or-broken-pipes-heres-what-to-do/ Frozen or broken pipes? Here’s what to do. In freezing cold conditions like...
WKRN
TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies
The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Snowfall over...
wvlt.tv
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
WKRN
Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years later
Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years …. Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years later. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. How to protect yourself from scams over the holidays. Here’s a look at the biggest local scams going around,...
Wind Chill Advisory, black ice on the roadways tonight
Snow has fallen across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, leaving dangerous driving conditions behind. Wind gusts are running 35-40 mph, causing it to feel between -15 to -20 degrees Friday morning.
WKRN
Pet safety tips this holiday season
The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. How to protect yourself from...
TN Emergency Management Plan activated amid arctic blast
With the state mired in freezing temperatures and potentially dangerous wind chill values, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency's current activation status is at a Level 3-State of Emergency.
Rolling blackouts halted for now in Nashville, but could return ‘if conditions dictate’
Rotating power interruptions and voluntary energy conservation have ceased currently, but they could happen again if conditions dictate, according to a release from Nashville Electric Service.
Roads closed in the Smokies as winter storm moves in
Some roads in East Tennessee are closed because of the dangerous cold weather. Here is a list.
WKRN
Power outage issues in Middle Tennessee
TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Electric companies urge customers to use less amid …. Power companies are asking folks to use less power heading into the holiday...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee animal shelter without heat as state braces for subzero temps
SPARTA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A small animal shelter in a rural part of Middle Tennessee is dealing with electrical issues, leaving part of the building without any heat as the state braces for an arctic blast. White County Animal Shelter says the heating system in the back half of...
Comments / 0