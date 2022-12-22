ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need

The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30 to help the community.
Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
How to protect yourself from scams over the holidays

Here's a look at the biggest local scams going around, and what you need to do if they come for your money.
6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall

TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather.
PHOTOS: Snow, ice across Middle Tennessee | Dec. 23, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter is officially underway in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky after snow fell across the region Thursday night, followed by extremely strong wind gusts Friday morning. A Wind Chill Warning will continue through noon on Friday, Dec. 23. After that, a Wind Chill Advisory will take over and continue through noon on Saturday, Dec. 24. […]
1 dead after road rage shooting on I-24

Metro police are continuing to investigate a Christmas Day shooting on I-24 that left one man dead.
TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement

The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund.
NDOT tries to keep Nashville roads safe during winter weather

NDOT tries to keep Nashville roads safe during winter weather.
Frozen or broken pipes? Here’s what to do

In freezing cold conditions like Central Texans are experiencing this week, there's a risk of water pipes in homes freezing. And if that happens, there's a risk of them bursting.
TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies

The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities.
Power outages reported across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years later

Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years later.
Pet safety tips this holiday season

The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends.
Power outage issues in Middle Tennessee

The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Power companies are asking folks to use less power heading into the holiday
