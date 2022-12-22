Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out again Monday for Jazz
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Olynyk is still recovering from the sprained ankle that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out to start the new week, so expect Walker Kessler to earn another start down low.
How is OKC Thunder's rebuild going? Just check out the NBA clutch statistics
The Thunder is 3-3 heading into the final game of its season-long seven-game homestand, which will conclude Tuesday night against the Spurs. The first six games of the homestand were decided by an average of three points, which was the difference in the Thunder’s 128-125 overtime loss to the Pelicans on Friday. ...
numberfire.com
Clippers' John Wall (ankle) questionable for Monday night versus Pistons
The Los Angeles Clippers listed John Wall (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wall missed the Clippers' last contest after picking up an ankle sprain, but it looks like the extra rest may have helped him recover enough to play against the Pistons tonight. FanDuel has...
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (conditioning) doubtful for Pelicans Monday
Zion Williamson (conditioning) is listed as doubtful to play in the New Orleans Pelicans' Monday night game against the Indiana Pacers. Williamson has missed the Pelicans' last two games while in the league's health protocols, and it looks like he'll need at least another couple of days to recover before he can play again. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy should continue to see extra minutes with Williamson sidelined, and especially as Larry Nance Jr. deals with an Achilles injury.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 12/26/22: Backing 3 Favorites
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Jets' Mike White medically cleared to play, expected to start vs. Seahawks: report
The Jets' playoff hopes received a boost when the team learned that doctors cleared quarterback Mike White. He is expected to be in the lineup when the team plays the Seahawks.
numberfire.com
Heat rule out Bam Adebayo (illness) for Monday
The Miami Heat have ruled out center Bay Adebayo (non-COVID illness) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Adebayo was initially listed as being questionable on the Heat's injury report due to a shoulder sprain, but has now been ruled out while he recovers from a non-COVID illness. His absence could open up a bigger role for 42-year-old Udonis Haslem (Achilles) in the rotation with Dewayne Dedmon (foot) also sidelined.
numberfire.com
Suns' Landry Shamet starting on Friday, Damion Lee coming off the bench
Phoenix Suns point guard Landry Shamet is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Shamet will get the start on Friday with Damion Lee moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 24.2 minutes against Memphis. Shamet's Friday projection includes 11.6 points, 2.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (illness) questionable for Monday
The Detroit Pistons listed Marvin Bagley III (non-COVID illness) as questionable for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Bagley III hasn't missed a game since the beginning of November, but is now in danger of sitting out today's game after coming down with a non-COVID illness. If he sits, Saddiq Bey could absorb more minutes in the Pistons' rotation.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) out Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Caruso is still dealing with a right acromioclavicular sprain while also being in the NBA's concussion protocol. Ayo Dosunmu should see another start at point guard with Caruso sidelined. In 30 games this...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (health protocols) out versus Pacers Monday
New Orleans Pelicans starter Herb Jones (health protocols) will not play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Jones will miss Monday's game against the Pacers while adhering to the NBA's health and safety protocols. His absence should open up extra opportunities for Trey Murphy III even if Larry Nance Jr. returns to the court.
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Jamal Murray (injury management) on Friday, Christian Braun to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) is starting in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will make his 26th start this season after he was sidelined one game for injury management reasons. In a matchup against a Portland team allowing 48.0 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) upgraded to questionable for Bulls Monday
The Chicago Bulls listed Javonte Green (knee) as questionable for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Green has been dealing with a knee injury for a week now, but has a chance to suit up against Houston this evening. He was initially listed as doubtful for today's contest before his upgrade to questionable.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Trey Murphy III (illness) questionable Monday
The New Orleans Pelicans listed Trey Murphy III (non-COVID illness) as questionable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murphy III is reportedly dealing with a non-COVID illness, putting his status up in the air as the Pelicans gear up for their Monday night game against the Pacers. The second-year forward has started in 20 of 30 healthy games this season.
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (knee) out for Mavericks Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Frank Ntilikina (knee) for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Ntilikina is dealing with knee soreness and will miss today's tilt with the Lakers. He has been averaging 19.3 minutes per game over the Mavericks' past 8 games. Ntilikina hasn't seen much action...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers' Sunday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. James is expected to play on Christmas despite being listed with left ankle soreness. In 38.5 expected minutes, our models project James to score 51.9 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Goran Dragic (ankle) available for Bulls on Friday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic will play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Dragic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite dealing with left ankle soreness. Our models project Dragic for 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 20.4...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jeff Green (hand/finger) expected to miss at least 4 weeks
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (head/finger) is expected to miss extended time after suffering a fractured hand and sprained finger. Green will not be available for around a month after he suffering hand and finger injuries on Friday. Expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes with Denver's second unit while Green is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart (hip) available for Celtics Sunday
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will play Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Smart is dealing with left hip inflammation. However, he was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up in full capacity on Christmas Day. Our models project Smart for 11.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) ruled out on Friday night
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon will be inactive after he was ruled out with left foot plantar fasciitis. Udonis Haslem is a candidate for more minutes off the bench with Dedmon ruled out. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
