Amazon’s Best Deals of the Year Are Still Going Strong: Smart TVs, Kindles, Echos and More

Oh, Amazon, you make it too easy to get all the best deals. Some of items may arrive after Christmas, but will undoubtedly reach you before New Year’s Day brunch. Whether looking for a fancy Nespresso espresso maker or top-rated headphones , Amazon has the best prices right now (we know we keep saying that–but they keep dropping!). Some of the best discounts today include Amazon's hero smart gadgets, like Kindles and Echos, but stay for the great discounts on Fire TVs.

Best entertainment pick: Smart TVs are on up to 35% off, like this 32” Toshiba for just $129 .

. Amazon’s smart-home hub Echos are marked down 40-60%. Echo Show devices are up to a whopping 60% off.

Blink home security video cameras are up to 50% off.

Amazon Halo , the brands fitness watches, are as little as $35, so you can start working off those holiday meals early.

Every type of beloved Kindle to read The Daily Beast with are up to 35% off full price.

