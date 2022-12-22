ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Amazon’s Best Deals of the Year Are Still Going Strong: Smart TVs, Kindles, Echos and More

By Erica Radol
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYOj5_0jqkjJgy00
iStock

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Oh, Amazon, you make it too easy to get all the best deals. Some of items may arrive after Christmas, but will undoubtedly reach you before New Year’s Day brunch. Whether looking for a fancy Nespresso espresso maker or top-rated headphones , Amazon has the best prices right now (we know we keep saying that–but they keep dropping!). Some of the best discounts today include Amazon's hero smart gadgets, like Kindles and Echos, but stay for the great discounts on Fire TVs.

  • Best entertainment pick: Smart TVs are on up to 35% off, like this 32” Toshiba for just $129 .
  • Amazon’s smart-home hub Echos are marked down 40-60%. Echo Show devices are up to a whopping 60% off.
  • Blink home security video cameras are up to 50% off.
  • Amazon Halo , the brands fitness watches, are as little as $35, so you can start working off those holiday meals early.
  • Every type of beloved Kindle to read The Daily Beast with are up to 35% off full price.

Buy on Amazon, $null

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals, including HP coupons , Samsung coupons , Best Buy coupons , and NordVPN coupons .

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The best Sonos speaker and soundbar deals

Most would agree that Sonos offers some of the best speakers and soundbars currently available. That’s because Sonos makes speakers that — more often than not — boast great sound quality, support for all the major streaming platforms, and simple multi-room functionality. Unfortunately, however, those perks often come at a high price. Sonos products aren’t cheap, and, outside of the occasional rogue discount, they rarely go on sale. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t ways to save at least a few dollars on Sonos gear.
IGN

Deal Alert: Sony's Best 2021 75" 4K LED Gaming TV Is $700 Off

This Walmart Black Friday deal is back. Today Walmart has the 75" Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K Google TV, normally $3000, for a shockingly low price of $1298. That's how much we saw it for on Black Friday, but it sold out promptly after being live for less than a day.
Digital Trends

This 58-inch TV is discounted to $298, and it’s flying off the shelves

Image your annual Christmas Day Elf rewatch, but it’s on a gorgeous new 4K TV. With one of the best TV deals, you can enjoy everything from Christmas rom-coms to family flicks on a 58-inch screen, for less. The Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K TV is now just $298 at Walmart, saving $40 off the regular $338 price. Hurry though — this deal is flying off the shelves faster than you can say “Elf on a shelf” so you’ll need to snap it up quick if you want to take it home in time for the holidays. If you buy it today, you can get it delivered before Christmas.
Digital Trends

Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now

Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
SheKnows

This Jaw-Dropping Deal on Lululemon’s ‘Cute, Sturdy & Incredibly Comfy’ Running Shoe Is One You Don’t Want to Miss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though Christmas has passed, it’s still the most wonderful time of the year — for shopping, that is. We’ve caught the best sales pre-holiday. Now it’s time to start thinking about the end-of-the-year deals. One you don’t want to miss? All of the markdowns that Lululemon is offering right now. Of course, you can always shop the “We Made Too Much” section, but these running shoes are on sale as part of the brand’s end of the year finds. The...
Nick Davis

People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online

If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.
CNET

Change These Settings to Make Your Apple Watch Work Even Better

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. So you found a new Apple Watch under the Christmas tree, and you're not sure where to start? Luckily, the Apple Watch is already easy enough to set up and use. But changing a few settings can make it even more convenient.
People

25 Extended Holiday Deals on Electronics to Add to Your Cart — Including Smart TVs for Under $300

Score up to 63 percent off headphones, laptops, and more If you didn't get a chance to shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday back in November, don't fret — you can still score impressive savings on popular tech, including TVs, headphones, and appliances. So many holiday sales on technology and electronics are still taking place, meaning you don't have to wait until next year to save big. Did you put Apple Airpods Pro on your wish list, but Santa forgot to wrap them up under the tree?...
Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today

Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
TrustedReviews

Boxing Day Deals: Massive discounts on the Apple Watch, Air Fryers and more

The Boxing Day Sale is here and we’ve done a scout around for the absolute best deals available across mobile phones, tablets, consoles and more. Let’s face it, most of us are currently dealing with the fact that we’ve recently consumed way too much food than anyone ideally should, but if you’ve managed to avoid succumbing to a Boxing Day nap and are in the mood to bag a bargain then we’ve got you covered.
Digital Trends

You can get a pair of AirPods for $90, but hurry – they’re selling fast

Impressively, AirPods deals have got even better today with Walmart offering Apple AirPods (2nd generation) for just $90. Normally priced at $119, you save $29 off the usual price. These are slightly older AirPods than the latest 3rd-generation ones, and they lack a wireless charging case, but other than that, you’re getting all the ease of AirPods for a far lower price than usual. Let’s take a look at what you need to know. Alternatively, hit the buy button now if you’ve been waiting for this offer.
New York Post

Believe it or not, this refurbished Apple iPad Air 2 is under $200

These days, you go by one motto: the more portable, the better. Whether it’s a work trip, a weekend away with family, or the comfort of your own bed, having all your emails and must-have apps within reach is incredibly important. And while you can do these things on your phone, it isn’t always the most efficient way to get things done.
ZDNet

These cheap home security cameras will give you peace of mind without breaking the bank

There are over one million home invasions in the U.S. each year, making it critical that you have some sort of protection and security device in your home. However, not everyone has the budget to spend thousands on a new home security system. That is where we come in: we keep our fingers on the pulse of the market, watching for new products and deals that can help protect your family and home.
TechRadar

Save $1,000 on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with Verizon, right now

Verizon's latest deals make it easier than ever to upgrade to iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Sure as death and taxes, every year sees Apple release a new iPhone, and 2022 saw its best effort yet across the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max options.
New York Post

No laptop under the tree? This refurbished MacBook Air is 74% off

Dipping your toe into the ever-popular Apple ecosystem for the first time can come with a steep price tag, but when you opt for a Grade-A refurbished MacBook Air, you can get the style and performance of a Mac for the low price of $413.99. For powerful computing that can...
Phone Arena

Best smartwatch deals on Christmas Day: save big on Apple, Samsung, and Garmin

Christmas day is here! After opening your presents, you could have ended up with a couple of gift cards that you can make good use of. The hit of the season is smartwatch devices. These charming little gadgets have become very popular lately, and that’s not a surprise. Most of these devices offer great features, good quality, and intuitive user interfaces. So without further ado, here are the best deals you can snatch today. We've selected the best deals on earbuds available this Christmas Day too, so make sure you check that out too.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
37K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy