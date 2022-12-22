ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Risk of heart attacks rises during holiday season

By Sanika Bhargaw
 4 days ago

(WHTM) — With warnings about COVID, RSV and the flu in the air, one thing people may not be thinking about is their heart. However, doctors say they should, since the holiday season is a risky time.

“Christmas to couple days after New Years, we see a lot of patients coming to the hospital,” UPMC cardiologist Dr. Bishnu Subedi said.

Subedi said there are many reasons for the spike in heart problems. A big one is the disruption to people’s routines.

“They’re not sleeping adequately, they’re under increased stress, they’re not taking their medications on time,” he said.

Another issue is people tend to consume more alcohol and eat a lot of foods high in fat, sugar, and salt.

“Even taking a little bit of extra salt in one single meal can increase the risk of hypertension, risk of heart attack,” Subedi said.

Certain health conditions can also increase people’s risk for heart attack or other heart problems.

“Uncontrolled high blood pressure, uncontrolled diabetes as well as uncontrolled cholesterol,” Lancaster General Health cardiologist Dr. Ross Biggs said. “Inactivity is one of the biggest ones I like to emphasize as well.”

Navigating holiday stress

Biggs said to keep a sharp eye out for symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, or rapid weight gain.

“I like to say any symptom basically from the upper abdomen to the jaw that comes, as long as it comes on with exertion and goes away with rest,” he said.

It is also important to seek medical care as soon as possible.

“People may put off their care for a little bit if they have a new symptom,” Biggs said.

However, Subedi said if there is a dangerous symptom, “It can save your life if you reach [the doctor] in time.”

Both doctors also said it is important to get vaccinated because COVID, RSV, and flu can all have complications that can affect the heart.

Related
Men's Health

The Telltale Symptoms of ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’

A FEW EXTRA glasses of champagne or rum-spiked eggnog, boxes of Christmas candy, and multi-course holiday feasts are all things you indulge (and, overindulge) in over the holiday season. The constant flow of alcohol, salt, and fat could be doing a number on your heart and increasing your risk for a condition known as holiday heart syndrome.
SELF

When Does Shortness of Breath Signal a Potential Heart Problem?

It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
Healthline

Atrial Fibrillation and Strokes: What's the Risk if You Take Eliquis?

Eliquis is an anticoagulant medication that lowers the risk of dangerous blood clots forming in your heart due to atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is the most common arrhythmia and a major risk factor for stroke, especially among older adults. AFib is a heart rhythm disturbance characterized by chaotic and unpredictable...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Skin Patch Predicts Heart Attack and Strokes

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Did you know, one in five heart attacks is silent? That means the damage is done, but the person is not even aware they had one. That's why being able to predict changes in your heart, organs, and arteries is vital to preventing the worst from happening. Now, the first-ever wearable patch may be able to predict cardiovascular problems earlier than ever before.
NBC San Diego

Understanding the Six Types of Heart Disease

The following content has been created in partnership with Palomar Health. This content does not represent the opinions of the NBC San Diego editorial team. Click here to learn more about Palomar Health. With the holidays approaching and your to-do list seemingly getting longer, checking in with your health may...
HealthDay

Shingles Ups Odds of Stroke, Heart Attack By Almost 30%

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who've had a bout of shingles may face a heightened risk of heart attack or stroke in later years, a new, large study suggests. Anyone who ever had chickenpox can develop shingles — a painful rash that is caused by a reactivation of the virus that causes chickenpox. About one-third of Americans will develop shingles in their lifetime, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Medical News Today

Hypertension: Can 15 minutes of yoga a day help control blood pressure?

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a risk factor that can lead to more severe health problems. People can take proactive steps to improve their blood pressure through lifestyle modifications. A​ recent study found that yoga may provide more benefits for controlling blood pressure than other stretching methods. High...
FLORIDA STATE
The Oakland Press

Don’t have a heart attack for Christmas, cardiologist says

People often think the holidays will give them a break from the stress of work. Maybe so. But the holiday season actually brings its own stress that can be just as bad or worse than work. So, these jolly days are among the dangerous days of the year for your heart, said Dr. Justin Trivax, interventional cardiologist at Corewell Health East, formerly Beaumont Health.
WRGB

The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are next week

The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are all coming in the next week. According to the American Heart Association, the three days you're most likely to die of a heart attack are Christmas Day, the day after Christmas and New Years Day. The American Heart...
