Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
KCRG.com
Round of accumulating snow on the way Sunday night into Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fast-moving storm system will bring a period of snow to eastern Iowa, causing the potential for renewed slick roadways. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the area. Check here for the latest winter weather alerts. A storm system will move...
icgov.org
Winter Storm Elliott brings snow and ice to the area; what to know about sidewalk regulations in Iowa City
With the first major snowfall of winter ending at about noon Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, residents should be prepared to clear sidewalks of snow and ice. Sidewalks in Iowa City must be cleared within 24-hours of a one-inch or greater snowfall, or after any accumulation of ice has ended, for sidewalks to be used safely by pedestrians. Due to the holiday schedule, enforcement is expected to begin Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
icgov.org
Video Update: Holiday Tree Collection, Public Art Survey, and more
Iowa City Update is a weekly video featuring City of Iowa City projects, programs, and events. Topics this week include an easy way to dispose of your holiday tree, how to provide input on the location of a future public art project, and much more. Select the image below to watch Iowa City Update.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Blizzard Warning Continues, Travel Not Recommended
A Blizzard Warning continues across eastern Iowa, with strong winds, whiteout conditions, black ice and dangerous wind chills. Rod Donovan is a forecaster with the National Weather Service. Donovan says winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour have been common. And he says those wind chills will stay below...
Winter storm forces restaurant owner to make decision that affects her customers, employees and profit
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Finding a restaurant to eat or drink at during a winter storm is a rare occurrence, but for Tara Elkins, owner of The Diner in Downtown Davenport, it's a decision that is harder to make than it seems. "We're everyday people just wanting to make a...
Traveling by air or road? It’s all a mess in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – A winter storm working its way across the state has made travel problematic for many Iowans hoping to get to their destination before the holidays. Iowa roads are partially to mostly covered in snow as of Thursday at 8:45 a.m., with the Iowa Department of Transportation even saying travel is not […]
cbs2iowa.com
Semi jackknifes on I-80 Friday evening
Our Iowa's News Now Skycam in Coralville caught the moment a semi jackknifed heading west on Interstate 80. Luckily a separate semi behind the first one was able to stop before sliding into it.
KCJJ
Accident closes Highway 22 for several hours between Lone Tree and Nichols
It wasn’t the weather, but a car accident that closed Highway 22 between Lone Tree and Nichols Thursday afternoon. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the highway was closed between Bancroft Avenue and 180th Street just after 12:30pm. A post on Facebook notes Highway 22 was reopened to normal traffic just before 6pm.
KCJJ
USDA Farm and Food Worker Relief Program Application Clinic now open
A new pandemic relief program is open in Eastern Iowa for meatpacking plant workers and farmworkers negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible farm and food workers who worked at least one day since January 27, 2020, can apply for a direct cash payment of $600. Escucha Mi Voz Iowa...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
Cedar Rapids Senior Dog is Finally Adopted After Viral Post
Earlier this week, a kind Iowan by the name of Amy Nicholson-Jordan helped make a Christmas miracle happen right here in Cedar Rapids. Amy stopped by the Cedar Valley Humane Society and met Rudolph, a senior pup that was in the need of some love. She was so moved by her visit with Rudolph, she made a Facebook post dedicated to getting him adopted. The post reads:
Lawsuit accuses Iowa newspaper publisher of online privacy violations
The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law.
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
ourquadcities.com
Louisa County man remains missing
A 48-year-old Louisa County, Iowa man remains missing. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since Dec. 17; first responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. The investigation is ongoing and many first responders and volunteers have spent the last two days desperately searching nonstop,...
KCJJ
West Liberty man accused of violating no-contact order, then fighting with Iowa City Police
A West Liberty man is accused of violating a no-contact order on multiple occasions, then fighting with Iowa City Police upon his arrest. Officers were called to an address on Cayman Street just after 3:00 Friday afternoon after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was outside and wouldn’t leave. Arriving police say they observed 28-year-old David Martinez of East 4th Street sitting in a car outside the address. When told he was under arrest for violating a no-contact order, Martinez, who reportedly said he was there to exchange car keys, allegedly refused to leave the car and and had to be pulled out by the arresting officer.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion and Cedar Rapids tactical officers find man dead after reports of shots fired
Marion — On Thursday, December 22, Marion and Cedar Rapids police and tactical officers found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired. Around 6p.m., Marion arrived at 2470 3rd Avenue in Marion after receiving a report of gunshots. The officers found...
KCJJ
Alleged victim: Joyriding teens caused over $1,500 in damage, towing fees
The Iowa City woman whose car was allegedly stolen by two West High students says the damage caused by the teens totaled over $1,500. As KCJJ first reported on Friday, Iowa City Police say a 16-year-old girl acquired her neighbor’s car keys around 3pm on December 2nd and stole a car from an address on Hawai’i Court. The girl picked up a 15-year-old boy, and the two allegedly picked up other juveniles and drove downtown. Once they arrived, the 16-year-old reportedly handed the keys to the 15-year-old, who then took off in the car himself, leaving the 16-year-old behind.
iheart.com
No Injuries After Johnson County Sheriff's Office Vehicle Hit on I-80
(Johnson County, IA) -- The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says a deputy's vehicle was hit on I-80 on Thursday. The Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around noon near mile marker 253 westbound. The officer was not inside the vehicle at the time and was helping with another crash. The driver who hit the deputy's vehicle was not hurt.
ourquadcities.com
For deadly robbery case, woman sentenced to probation
A 39-year-old Davenport woman has been sentenced to probation for her role in an apartment robbery that ended in a homicide in 2020. Taneshia Coleman was 36 when was booked into Scott County Jail on Aug. 27, 2020. She was released from jail Dec. 16 after being in custody 840 days, court records say.
KCJJ
Two West High students charged after allegedly stealing van and going on joyride
Two West High students face charges that they stole a van and took it for a joyride. Records from Iowa City Police indicate a 16-year-old girl acquired her neighbor’s car keys around 3pm on December 2nd and stole a van valued at $2,000 from an address on Hawai’i Court. The girl picked up a 15-year-old boy, and the two allegedly picked up other juveniles and drove downtown. Once they arrived, the 16-year-old reportedly handed the keys to the 15-year-old, who then took off in the van himself, leaving the 16-year-old behind.
