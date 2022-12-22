Read full article on original website
Joe Mantegna Buried His Belief Of A Criminal Minds Reboot Until He Was Actually On Set
Amid a 15-season run that saw more than 300-episodes of "Criminal Minds" make it to the primetime airwaves, it was a little surprising when the series called it quits in 2020. That's even more true given how devoted the series' fanbase had become over that span, and how strong the series continued to be on the ratings front. Still, even diehard fans might've agreed "Criminal Minds" had gotten a touch formulaic after such a lengthy network run. And after a two-year hiatus, the series received a much-needed refresh when it debuted on Paramount+, with longtime showrunner Erica Messer conjuring a multifaceted narrative that both fits within and boldly expands on the original series' formula.
That '70s Show's Kurtwood Smith Believes Red And Kitty Are A Prime Example Of 'Opposites Attract'
Despite concluding in 2006, folks keep coming back to "That '70s Show" all these years later, and it's not hard to figure out why. It's a funny, breezy watch that does some entertaining things with its period-piece identity. Not to mention, it's brought to life by an ensemble cast that audiences still can't get enough of. In fact, it's this enduring love that has allowed "That '90s Show" to arrive on Netflix and carry on the legacy of its predecessor. In doing so, it'll bring back the bulk of the "That '70s Show" cast.
James Caan Turned Down A Hysterical Take On Superman
James Caan is arguably best known for portraying the hot-headed Sonny Corleone in 1972's "The Godfather," and it's a role that earned Caan the only Academy Award nomination of his storied career (per IMDb). Caan's role in "The Godfather" led to many more opportunities for the actor, including a once-potential run as DC Comics' most powerful character, Superman.
Graham McTavish Once Worked On House Of The Dragon And The Witcher On The Same Day
Graham McTavish is a familiar face in the world of high fantasy media. Probably most recognized for his role as Dwalin in "The Hobbit" trilogy, McTavish has a foot in the door with many popular projects and franchises. Two more recent additions to his resume include "The Witcher," a Netflix original based on the novels and games of the same name, and HBO's "House of the Dragon," a prequel series to "Game of Thrones."
The Studio Ghibli Easter Egg Fans Think They Found In Spirited Away
You'd be hard-pressed to find any film fan who doesn't at least have a passing knowledge of Hayao Miyazaki, the co-founder of Studio Ghibli who has worked in animation for over 40 years and has 11 feature-length animated films to his name. Considered a masterful storyteller and animator, Miyazaki is held in high regard by film critics and analysts alike, with the BBC dubbing him "the godfather of animation in Japan." With his reputation extending far beyond his home country, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences even presented him with an Honorary Award in 2014. His films have consistently earned critical acclaim and financial success, but most critics and fans agree that the Oscar-winning "Spirited Away" is possibly his greatest film.
Breaking Bad's Dean Norris On That Intense Shootout Scene In Season 3
"Breaking Bad" is full of iconic moments. The AMC drama, which focuses on chemistry teacher turned meth cook Walter White (Bryan Cranston), has its share of them, including Walt letting Jane (Krysten Ritter) die, Gus Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) explosive death, and many more. Another one of the show's most memorable moments is the shootout between Hank (Dean Norris) and the Salamanca twins, Leonel and Marco (Daniel and Luis Moncada) in Season 3, Episode 7, "One Minute."
Small Details You Missed In The Witcher: Blood Origin
The World of the Witcher continues to expand on Netflix with the arrival of "The Witcher: Blood Origin," an original miniseries set 1,200 years before the events of "The Witcher." True to its name, it establishes an origin for a number of important concepts and phenomena in the franchise's canon, like the Conjunction of the Spheres, the Wild Hunt, and of course, the first Witcher. With such a massive amount of lore to explain and story to tell, you might be surprised to hear that "The Witcher: Blood Origin" is jam-packed with Easter eggs and sly references, as well. Like its band of traveling protagonists, the series covers a lot of ground within the World of the Witcher.
How Game Of Thrones Affected Kristofer Hivju's Performance In The Witcher
"Game of Thrones" is known for many things, such as its occasionally frivolous violence, infamous botched ending, and the sense that pretty much anything could happen in a given episode. The program also became recognized for its truly gargantuan cast of characters that seemed to expand with each passing episode. Most individuals have their own motives and desires as they attempt to gain some form of power in Westeros, but not all are so dead-set on inching closer to the Iron Throne. As for Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), he has very different motivations.
The Unfilmed Transaction Scene In Clerks Explains The Original Ending
Though Kevin Smith has made enough of a name for himself in Hollywood to become something of a household name, it all began for the writer-director back in 1994 with "Clerks." Inspired by Smith's own annoying and often humorous experiences working at a retail store prior to selling the project (via The Guardian), the movie offered a deadpan and absurd aspect of life that many Gen X'ers were just starting to experience themselves.
Avatar: The Last Airbender's Creators Had To Fight To Change Toph's Original Design
Even though Toph Beifong (Jessie Flower) isn't introduced until the 2nd season of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," she's one of the most memorable characters on the show. Despite her age, Toph exhibits unprecedented mastery of her skills, which she honed by studying badgermoles, the original earthbenders. By the time we meet her, she's already an accomplished fighter whose powers are so noteworthy that she's recruited to train Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen) in earthbending as he works to defeat the Fire Nation. Her fighting style is also unique because of her blindness, a factor that allows her to use her seemingly benign appearance to disarm her opponents in battle. She's so keyed into her powers that she later invents metalbending, which plays a huge role in "The Legend of Korra."
Stranger Things Season 2 Almost Had Eleven Take A Dark Turn
"Stranger Things" is arguably the most popular project Netflix has come out with. For four seasons, viewers have tuned in to see the continuing adventures of a group of kids in Hawkins, Indiana who get caught up in an inter-dimensional battle against terrifying monsters and government conspiracies. At the center of this battle is the kids' secret weapon — Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).
All The Monsters In The Witcher: Blood Origin Explained
The following contains spoilers for "The Witcher: Blood Origin" and "The Witcher." The first spin-off from "The Witcher" franchise on Netflix promises to deliver a story that will attract fans of the books, series, and video games. While the absence of Henry Cavill feels highly conspicuous, this has more to do with the mini-series' setting than with his departure from the primary "Witcher" series (via IndieWire). "The Witcher: Blood Origin" takes place more than a thousand years before the events of the first two seasons of "The Witcher," specifically during a cataclysmic magical event known as the conjunction of the spheres when the opening of numerous portals leads to the arrival of humans and monsters to the continent which, at the time, is only inhabited by dwarves and elves.
House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy And Olivia Cooke Pull Back The Curtain On The Auditioning Process
Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke have revealed what it was like auditioning for the "Game of Thrones" spin-off "House of the Dragon." The actors respectively portray Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower in the HBO prequel series, picking up the roles in Season 1, Episode 6 after their characters' younger counterparts were played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey for the first five episodes.
Why Rowdy From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
Shown only in a flashback on "Yellowstone" Season Five, Rowdy was a young cowboy and foreman on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch years ago. Employed by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Rowdy teaches teenage Yellowstone employee Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein) about how the ranch works. He also has a crush on a younger Bethany Dutton (Kylie Rogers), though she ultimately chooses Rip over Rowdy.
