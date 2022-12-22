ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, NY

WHEC TV-10

Woman hospitalized after being hit by truck on Lake Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman was hit by a truck on Lake Avenue on Christmas night. Rochester Police responded to the intersection of Lake Avenue and Emerson Street after 10:30 p.m. They say they found an injured woman in her 20’s, a pick-up truck, and its driver. The woman is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RFD responds to burst pipe at URMC research center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday the Rochester Fire Department responded to 250 Crittenden Boulevard for a burst pipe, the building is the Clinical Research Center of URMC. When fire crews arrived there was a 4 inch standpipe that was flowing water on the fifth floor. There is extensive water damage on all five floors of the clinical research building. City water stopped the flow of water to the standpipe.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Niagara County man dies from carbon monoxide poisoning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Niagara County officials say a man died from carbon monoxide poisoning in connection with the winter storm. The Niagara County Sheriff’s office responded to a Lockport home where they found two people unconscious. A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation found that heavy snow covered the home’s outside furnace, causing carbon monoxide to enter the home.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Where is Exit-15 on I-490?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People who commute downtown every day for work might be familiar with this Good Question topic – if they’re coming in from the west side of the city. The question is about a missing exit. Bob writes to us saying: “Did you ever notice...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Several homes in Rochester are still without power

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We haven’t had power, no electricity, since 8 a.m. yesterday. It’s Christmas Eve,” Michelle Williams said, who lives on Bartlett Street. Saturday night, some people who were still without power, were forced to leave their homes. “We understood that they had to...
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Lyons man charged in drive-by shooting onMain Street in Newark

Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m. A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 42, of Catherine Street in Lyons was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.
NEWARK, NY
WETM 18 News

Three arrested in Painted Post police raid

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Three people from Steuben County have been arrested following a months-long investigation into the sale of narcotics happening in Painted Post. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph M. Valley, 53, of Painted Post, Tonia L. Irish, 49, of Corning, and David E. Wilkins, 36, of Corning, were arrested […]
PAINTED POST, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Jensen reacts to veto of legislation for Monroe County sheriff’s deputies

Assemblyman Josh Jensen (R,C-Greece) said that the December 16 decision by Gov. Hochul to veto S.8682(Cooney)/A.9440(Jensen), legislation that “relates to the retirement of deputy sheriffs-civil in the county of Monroe” and allows for the potential to retire after 25 years of service, is tremendously disappointing as she has actively chosen to disregard the will of the elected representatives of the people of Monroe County.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Likely The Coldest Christmas in Over 20 Years for Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An intense winter storm continues to bring very harsh winter conditions for most of the eastern United States. In Western New York portions of the Buffalo area have measured between 1 to 2 feet of snow as a result of blizzard-like squalls coming off Lake Erie. This heavy, wind-driven snow reached as far east as Brockport where over 7 inches has been measured over the last 36 hours. Even if you did not see the heavy snow, bitter cold and high winds have been unrelenting since Friday. At times, the wind chill factor has been reaching dangerous levels at -10 to -20 degrees.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Think it’s hard driving in the storm? Try working in it

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A lot of us had to work in the storm today including a woman whose job required her to walk 10 miles. Brean: “What is it like to be working out in these conditions today?”. Mary Salamone, USPS postal carrier: “Oh it’s treacherous. I’ve got...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: RG&E and National Grid report ongoing power outages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E has reported the number of households in the following counties without power: Monroe 7,379; Ontario 524; Wayne 1,264 as of 7 p.m. on Friday. The webpage for RG&E that reports the number of outages is currently down but you can stay updated on RG&E’s Twitter. RG&E says the hardest hit areas are Greece, Gates, Henrietta, Victor, and Farmington.
ROCHESTER, NY

