WHEC TV-10
Woman hospitalized after being hit by truck on Lake Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman was hit by a truck on Lake Avenue on Christmas night. Rochester Police responded to the intersection of Lake Avenue and Emerson Street after 10:30 p.m. They say they found an injured woman in her 20’s, a pick-up truck, and its driver. The woman is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
RFD responds to burst pipe at URMC research center
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday the Rochester Fire Department responded to 250 Crittenden Boulevard for a burst pipe, the building is the Clinical Research Center of URMC. When fire crews arrived there was a 4 inch standpipe that was flowing water on the fifth floor. There is extensive water damage on all five floors of the clinical research building. City water stopped the flow of water to the standpipe.
WHEC TV-10
Family waits on RG&E as live electrical currents run through their yard
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – It’s Christmas Eve, and the winter storm left many people without power. Crews have been out all night working to fix it. One family in Irondequoit had a utility pole crash into their back yard. “How are you doing? I’m with RG&E, do not go...
WHEC TV-10
Niagara County man dies from carbon monoxide poisoning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Niagara County officials say a man died from carbon monoxide poisoning in connection with the winter storm. The Niagara County Sheriff’s office responded to a Lockport home where they found two people unconscious. A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation found that heavy snow covered the home’s outside furnace, causing carbon monoxide to enter the home.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Where is Exit-15 on I-490?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People who commute downtown every day for work might be familiar with this Good Question topic – if they’re coming in from the west side of the city. The question is about a missing exit. Bob writes to us saying: “Did you ever notice...
WHEC TV-10
Several homes in Rochester are still without power
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We haven’t had power, no electricity, since 8 a.m. yesterday. It’s Christmas Eve,” Michelle Williams said, who lives on Bartlett Street. Saturday night, some people who were still without power, were forced to leave their homes. “We understood that they had to...
waynetimes.com
State Police arrest December 6th shooter inMaple Street, Newark drive-by shooting
Following an argument over a social media posting, a shooting occurred at a residence at 17 Maple Street in Newark where a number of people were milling about outside the Newark Community Center on December 6th. After the shot rang out, people scattered and police were faced with few clues,...
waynetimes.com
Lyons man charged in drive-by shooting onMain Street in Newark
Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m. A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 42, of Catherine Street in Lyons was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.
informnny.com
Sheriff: Ontario man ticketed following crash that left him trapped under snowmobile in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ontario, NY man was issued multiple tickets following a crash that, officials say, left him trapped underneath his snowmobile, according to Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened late Tuesday night on Kubinski Road in the Town of Harrisburg....
Three arrested in Painted Post police raid
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Three people from Steuben County have been arrested following a months-long investigation into the sale of narcotics happening in Painted Post. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph M. Valley, 53, of Painted Post, Tonia L. Irish, 49, of Corning, and David E. Wilkins, 36, of Corning, were arrested […]
Rochester man dead after being struck by a car
A man is dead after getting struck by a car Thursday night in Rochester, the Rochester Police Department announced.
Irondequoit resident falls victim to porch pirate theft
When you order packages to your house for the holidays, you expect them to arrive.
westsidenewsny.com
Jensen reacts to veto of legislation for Monroe County sheriff’s deputies
Assemblyman Josh Jensen (R,C-Greece) said that the December 16 decision by Gov. Hochul to veto S.8682(Cooney)/A.9440(Jensen), legislation that “relates to the retirement of deputy sheriffs-civil in the county of Monroe” and allows for the potential to retire after 25 years of service, is tremendously disappointing as she has actively chosen to disregard the will of the elected representatives of the people of Monroe County.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Likely The Coldest Christmas in Over 20 Years for Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An intense winter storm continues to bring very harsh winter conditions for most of the eastern United States. In Western New York portions of the Buffalo area have measured between 1 to 2 feet of snow as a result of blizzard-like squalls coming off Lake Erie. This heavy, wind-driven snow reached as far east as Brockport where over 7 inches has been measured over the last 36 hours. Even if you did not see the heavy snow, bitter cold and high winds have been unrelenting since Friday. At times, the wind chill factor has been reaching dangerous levels at -10 to -20 degrees.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Cold start to the week but tracking a milder pattern heading toward the new year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cold and quiet weather is in store for Rochester over the next couple of days with sun and clouds and just a few flurries. Some lake snow will continue out towards Buffalo at times into Tuesday with occasional light snows into parts of Orleans and Genesee County but no significant accumulations are expected.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for brutal cold, gusty winds and local lake flakes for your Christmas Eve
ROCHESTER, N.Y. With the strongest winds behind us and the snow off of Lake Erie missing metro Rochester well to the west we will go from Red to Yellow Alert for the remainder of today. Plan on very cold weather as you head out and about through the afternoon and...
WHEC TV-10
Think it’s hard driving in the storm? Try working in it
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A lot of us had to work in the storm today including a woman whose job required her to walk 10 miles. Brean: “What is it like to be working out in these conditions today?”. Mary Salamone, USPS postal carrier: “Oh it’s treacherous. I’ve got...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: RG&E and National Grid report ongoing power outages
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E has reported the number of households in the following counties without power: Monroe 7,379; Ontario 524; Wayne 1,264 as of 7 p.m. on Friday. The webpage for RG&E that reports the number of outages is currently down but you can stay updated on RG&E’s Twitter. RG&E says the hardest hit areas are Greece, Gates, Henrietta, Victor, and Farmington.
WHEC TV-10
Gas prices fell this week as gas tax relief is scheduled to end after New Year’s Eve
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas prices have continued their months-long downward trend. The week of Christmas, prices dropped 6 cents compared to the previous week, landing at $3.51 per gallon on Monday according to AAA. However, the gas tax relief is scheduled to finish after New Year’s...
‘It ripped apart’: Video shows golf dome badly damaged in New York blizzard
A popular golf dome was ripped apart Friday as near-hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions battered Western New York.
