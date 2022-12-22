Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
4 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out again Monday for Jazz
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Olynyk is still recovering from the sprained ankle that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out to start the new week, so expect Walker Kessler to earn another start down low.
Lakers' Austin Reaves (ankle) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against Charlotte. Reaves' Friday projection includes 10.6 points, 3.8...
Pelicans' Herb Jones (health protocols) out versus Pacers Monday
New Orleans Pelicans starter Herb Jones (health protocols) will not play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Jones will miss Monday's game against the Pacers while adhering to the NBA's health and safety protocols. His absence should open up extra opportunities for Trey Murphy III even if Larry Nance Jr. returns to the court.
Javonte Green (knee) upgraded to questionable for Bulls Monday
The Chicago Bulls listed Javonte Green (knee) as questionable for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Green has been dealing with a knee injury for a week now, but has a chance to suit up against Houston this evening. He was initially listed as doubtful for today's contest before his upgrade to questionable.
Rockets' Eric Gordon (thumb) available to play versus Bulls Monday
The Houston Rockets listed Eric Gordon (thumb contusion) as available for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bulls. Gordon didn't play in the Rockets' last game while he dealt with a thumb injury, but he'll suit up against the Bulls tonight. Kenyon Martin Jr. took Gordon's spot in the starting lineup while Gordon was sidelined.
Caleb Martin (ankle) probable for Heat on Monday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Martin is dealing with a sprained left ankle. However, it's not too serious, hence the probable tag. Expect him to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models...
Clippers' John Wall (ankle) questionable for Monday night versus Pistons
The Los Angeles Clippers listed John Wall (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wall missed the Clippers' last contest after picking up an ankle sprain, but it looks like the extra rest may have helped him recover enough to play against the Pistons tonight. FanDuel has...
Denver's Christian Braun playing bench role on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun is not starting in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Braun will come off the bench after Jamal Murray was named Friday's starting guard. In 18.3 expected minutes, our models project Braun to record 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
Josh Hart (ankle) available for Portland on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Denver. Hart's Friday projection includes 10.0 points, 7.8 rebounds,...
Dyson Daniels (illness) questionable for New Orleans Monday
The New Orleans Pelicans listed Dyson Daniels (non-COVID illness) as questionable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Daniels is reportedly dealing with a non-COVID illness and is now questionable for tonight's game against the Pacers. The rookie has been averaging 23 minutes per game in his recent stretch of 19 healthy games, with 5 starts.
Zion Williamson (conditioning) doubtful for Pelicans Monday
Zion Williamson (conditioning) is listed as doubtful to play in the New Orleans Pelicans' Monday night game against the Indiana Pacers. Williamson has missed the Pelicans' last two games while in the league's health protocols, and it looks like he'll need at least another couple of days to recover before he can play again. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy should continue to see extra minutes with Williamson sidelined, and especially as Larry Nance Jr. deals with an Achilles injury.
Frank Ntilikina (knee) out for Mavericks Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Frank Ntilikina (knee) for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Ntilikina is dealing with knee soreness and will miss today's tilt with the Lakers. He has been averaging 19.3 minutes per game over the Mavericks' past 8 games. Ntilikina hasn't seen much action...
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) available for Portland on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Nurkic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.9 minutes against the Nuggets. Nurkic's Friday projection includes 12.8 points, 9.6 rebounds,...
Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) out Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Caruso is still dealing with a right acromioclavicular sprain while also being in the NBA's concussion protocol. Ayo Dosunmu should see another start at point guard with Caruso sidelined. In 30 games this...
Marcus Smart (hip) available for Celtics Sunday
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will play Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Smart is dealing with left hip inflammation. However, he was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up in full capacity on Christmas Day. Our models project Smart for 11.5 points,...
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (illness) questionable for Monday
The Detroit Pistons listed Marvin Bagley III (non-COVID illness) as questionable for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Bagley III hasn't missed a game since the beginning of November, but is now in danger of sitting out today's game after coming down with a non-COVID illness. If he sits, Saddiq Bey could absorb more minutes in the Pistons' rotation.
LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers' Sunday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. James is expected to play on Christmas despite being listed with left ankle soreness. In 38.5 expected minutes, our models project James to score 51.9 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.3 points,...
Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable for Heat Monday
Miami Heat center Udonis Haslem (Achilles tendonitis) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Haslem has been dealing with tendonitis in his Achilles this season, and will be questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota. Haslem has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel, and won't be expected to...
Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
Jeff Green (back) available for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green (back) is available for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Portland on Friday. Our models expect him to play 17.7 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Green's Friday projection includes 7.3 points, 2.2...
