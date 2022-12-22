ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NY attorney general invites price gouging complaints

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday invited the state’s residents to report any price gouging by stores facing shortages of painkillers and fever reducers for children. The attorney general, a Democrat, issued a consumer alert amid a surge of cases of the...
NEW YORK STATE
Proposal would professionalize only unsalaried legislature

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Lawmakers in New Mexico — the nation’s only unsalaried legislature — are looking for ways instill greater professionalism in their work that could result in a steady paycheck and lengthier legislative calendar. Democratic state State Rep. Joy Garratt of Albuquerque told...
OREGON STATE
Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling...
BUFFALO, NY
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA

The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
HYDESVILLE, CA
WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. .An incoming storm system will produce a period of moderate to heavy. rainfall tonight for the coast and Coastal Mountains of southwest. Washington and northwest Oregon. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of...
PORTLAND, OR
NY WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING HAS EXPIRED... The Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Herkimer County was. been allowed to expire at 9 am. The lake effect snowband will. lift northward today, however some lake effect snow showers will. occur this morning mainly north of Route...
ALBANY, NY
CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index.
CONNECTICUT STATE

