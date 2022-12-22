ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Family restaurant serves community cheer on Christmas Day

Sophie's Grill & Bar in Cary was open - and busy - on Christmas Day, providing a side of holiday warmth with the meals. Sophie's Grill & Bar in Cary was open - and busy - on Christmas Day, providing a side of holiday warmth with the meals. Reporter: Leslie...
CARY, NC
WRAL

Deadly crash in Raleigh leaves 1 dead, 1 car in flames

After 9 p.m. Sunday, the Raleigh Police Department responded to a deadly crash on Atlantic Avenue. Salieu Njie, 64, was driving on Atlantic Avenue, approaching the intersection of Atlantic Springs Road, when he drove over a sheet of ice and lost control of his car. Njie hit another car before his car hit a tree and burst into flames.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Cumberland deputy remembered in emotional ceremony

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright was among those to eulogize Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright was among those to eulogize Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

