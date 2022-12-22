Read full article on original website
Related
Climate change crisis worsens in East Africa
A five-year drought is causing a hunger crisis in East Africa. After NBC News’ Keir Simmons reported on the dire conditions in Kenya last month, UNICEF says viewers’ generosity led to half a million dollars in donations. However, 20 million children there still face drought conditions that are expected to worsen in 2023.Dec. 24, 2022.
NBC News
Pastors, poets, actors and astronauts reflect on ‘changing times’ on Meet the Press
Leaders in the arts and sciences have joined Meet the Press over the years to provide their unique perspectives on U.S. politics. Dec. 25, 2022.
Presidents on Meet the Press: Predictions, explanations and lessons learned
In the 75 years Meet the Press has been on television, eight presidents have appeared on the broadcast during or after their years in the Oval Office. Dec. 25, 2022.
Trump is principally responsible for Jan 6th, committee’s report says
The January 6th committee dropped their final report, which drives home its belief that former President Trump was principally responsible for the Capitol riot and should never hold office again. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles shares more details about the results.Dec. 24, 2022.
‘Communist idea is no more than … fairy tale’: 75 years of foreign leaders on MTP
In the 75 years Meet the Press has been on television, 79 foreign leaders have appeared on the broadcast. Dec. 25, 2022.
NBC News
567K+
Followers
63K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0