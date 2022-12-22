ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Hill neighbors want abandoned building attracting crime, drugs removed

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in Pine Hills want to know why an abandoned building that attracts crime and drugs is still standing.

Channel 9 once investigated the Agape Assembly Baptist Church property on Hiawassee Road, south of Silver Star Road, that caught fire last year.

In March, the county found the building was a serious threat to public health safety and welfare. The violations were supposed to be corrected in March, but people were still going in and out of it Wednesday.

4d ago

I wish I could find the owner of the building and talk with him because I would like to see it become a church again I am a newly ordained minister and that building would be such a blessing to help drug addiction and alcohol addiction but not only that it would be a great help to the community as well as others in and around Orlando. I've done construction work all my life and would be willing to put the work in with the help of others to at least put it back on its feet again. I will be praying and God bless us all

