Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Police, volunteers give back to children in hospitals
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Before Christmas, Laredo Police and the Sheriff’s Office stopped by Laredo Medical Center and Doctor’s Hospital to share the holiday spirit. Volunteers also joined to drop off gifts for the children staying at the Pediatric unit. Nurses, Doctors, First responders, and staff were also...
kgns.tv
CBP reports increase in paisano traffic this holiday season
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that the Christmas holiday is over and done with and the New Year’s festivities are a few days away, the Gateway City is expected to continue seeing an increase in travelers as well as traffic. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency...
kgns.tv
Registration for 27th Annual Menudo Bowl Competition Underway
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Crime Stoppers reminds the community applications for their biggest cook-off competition are now open. The 27th annual Menudo Bowl completion will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Webb County Fairgrounds on Highway 359. Collen Rodriguez with Laredo Crime Stoppers explains the earlier...
kgns.tv
Dr. Victor Trevino to be sworn in as Laredo’s 85th mayor
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A familiar face is expected to be sworn in as Laredo’s mayor later this week. After going into a runoff election with Mercurio Martinez III, Dr. Victor Trevino received 1,269 votes beating Martinez’s 7,154. The swearing in ceremony of Laredo’s 85th mayor will take...
kgns.tv
Victim of drunk driving crash spread awareness on safe driving
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The holiday season brings out many festivities, but not everyone might be celebrating this season. Six years ago, a family became a victim of a drunk driving crash, today they are alive and recovering from the tragedy that almost took their lives. Alexandra Davila said it’s...
kgns.tv
Pillar offering counseling for those dealing with holiday blues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The holidays might be the most wonderful time of the year for some, but for others it can be a time of stress and sorrow. The non-profit organization Pillar is helping those who may be experiencing the holiday blues also known as Seasonal affective disorder. Much...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo keeps warming center open
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With temperatures expected to dip down into the 20s for the next couple of nights, the City of Laredo will continue to leave its warming center open to the public. Since Thursday night, the Haynes Recreation Center has been set up to house people who are...
Houston Chronicle
Laredo health leader discusses rising COVID cases
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During this holiday, reports of COVID cases around the world have risen significantly. The World Health Organization said just days ago that it was "very concerned" about rising cases in China as many countries are growing more concerned at the virus' resurgence.
kgns.tv
City to swear in newly selected Council member for District One
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that elections are over and done with, a new face will be taking over the seat for City Council District One. Gilbert Gonzalez went head-to-head against Patty Tijerina-San Miguel during the runoff elections and came out on top. Gonzalez received 1,269 votes where Tijerina-San Miguel...
kgns.tv
What stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Christmas is coming and shoppers have until Saturday to squeeze in those last-minute gifts as shopping centers adjust their store hours for the Christmas holiday. On Friday, many places will have extended store hours to meet with the demands; however, Christmas Eve will be a different...
kgns.tv
Fire breaks out at south Laredo home on Christmas morning
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A family is lucky to be alive after their mobile home caught fire on Christmas morning. The Laredo Fire Department was called out to a house fire at the 4600 block of Invierno Lane at around noon Christmas Day. Firefighters arrived and found a mobile home engulfed...
kgns.tv
Authorities need your help locating a missing man
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police need your help locating a missing man. Edgar Martinez, 19, was last seen on the Wednesday, Dec. 21. He is approximately 5′11 and weighs about 165lbs. If anyone has information on his whereabouts you are urged to call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at...
kgns.tv
Laredo family picking up pieces after fire destroys house and vehicles
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo family is picking up the pieces after their home and even their vehicles were destroyed in a fire just before the holidays. The fire happened on Friday at around 3:45 p.m. at the 4600 block of Riverlake Drive. Doris Castro, the owner of the...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Mines Road
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on Mines Road is causing some temporary road closures. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident was reported at the intersection of Mines Road and World Trade. This has prompted the closure of the southbound lanes of travel. Authorities are advising drivers headed...
kgns.tv
Laredo family says people are stealing from house that was damaged in fire
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family continues to deal with the aftermath of a fire damaging their home. Not only is the family struggling to rebuild, but they are also now faced with criminals taking advantage of their situation. For the past several days, Krystelle Zamarripa and Danny Arce...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo and Webb County to be closed for the holidays
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While everyone is simply having a wonderful Christmas time, several City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed. The City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed on Friday and on Monday. All Laredo Public Library branches will also be closed on...
kgns.tv
Former UISD board member passes away
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A swimming pioneer for the Laredo community passed away over the weekend at 91. After serving in the U.S. Air Force as pilot Carroll E. Summers arrived in Laredo in 1956. He also served as a former UISD board president. In December 2022, the school district...
kgns.tv
South Laredo house catches fire
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A house catches fire in south Laredo Friday morning. The fire happened before 9 a.m. at the 5700 block of San Sebastián. Firefighters with the Laredo Fire Department were seen putting out the flames before it spread to any other areas. According to a neighbor, the...
kgns.tv
Laredo business catches on fire on Spingfield Avenue
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A structure fire is causing some road closures in central Laredo. According to Laredo Police, the fire is reported at the intersection at the Springfield Avenue and Saunders Street. This has prompted the temporary closure of Springfield Avenue. Laredo Police are advising drivers to avoid the...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police officer busts a move while directing traffic
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local law enforcement officer busts a move during a minor traffic jam. On Monday afternoon, a tractor trailer was stalled at the intersection of Jacaman Road and Bartlett Avenue. While directing traffic, Laredo Police Officer Argentina Rodriguez broke out a couple of dance moves. Officer...
Comments / 0