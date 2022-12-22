ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Deadly crash reported on Las Vegas Boulevard near Jean

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash. Officials said at this time, Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions near Mile Marker 12, near Jean, while troopers conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes and avoid the area. No...
JEAN, NV
8newsnow.com

Man dead after Henderson house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man is dead after a house fire in Henderson, Sunday. The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) received a call around 10:30 a.m. regarding a fire at 404 Cattail Cir, just west of Pacific Drive Avenue. Arriving fire crews found an unconscious man inside the home, and...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police looking for alleged copper wire thief

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect involved in stealing copper wire in November. Authorities are seeking an adult-sized male between the ages of 30 to 40 years old at the height of 5′5″ to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) — A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada. The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Deadly crash on I-15 near Jean causes major traffic delays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Nevada State Police (NSP) are investigating a deadly rollover crash on southbound I-15, just after Jean. State Police confirmed one person has died, and another has been airlifted from the crash site and taken to University Medical Center. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday...
JEAN, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash near Sahara, McLeod

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested on DUI charges after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:06 a.m. Dec. 21 near E. Sahara Ave. and McLeod Dr. According to police, a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Sahara while a 2018 Hyundai was traveling south on McLeod, approaching the intersection. The two cars hit in the intersection, causing debris to hit a third, unoccupied vehicle nearby.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy