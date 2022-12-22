Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police shoot, injure man suspected of breaking into vehicles on Christmas morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department shot and injured a man suspected of breaking into vehicles on Christmas morning. According to Henderson police, at about 8:18 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call in the area of Tiger Lily Way and Viewmont Drive for a report of two suspects breaking into vehicles.
Police asking for help in locating 57-year-old who went missing in north valley
North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in locating a 57-year-old man, Curtis Knode.
Las Vegas mother charged after toddlers die in suspected DUI crash threatened person with knife, cut up shoes weeks earlier
Police arrested the mother facing child abuse charges in connection with the death of her two young daughters killed in a suspected DUI crash in a domestic disturbance weeks earlier after she allegedly threatened a person with a knife and cut up their shoes, records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
news3lv.com
Deadly crash reported on Las Vegas Boulevard near Jean
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash. Officials said at this time, Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions near Mile Marker 12, near Jean, while troopers conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes and avoid the area. No...
85-year-old man arrested for abandoning dog at Nye County dump
85-year-old Apolonio Aniceto is suspected of leaving a dog at the dump in Nye County this week. The dog later died from neglect, officials said.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for missing teen last seen near east Las Vegas park
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is looking for a teen who may be in severe emotional distress and need medical assistance. 16-year-old Kimi Osurman was last seen Friday morning near Justice Myron E. Leavitt & Jaycee Community Park, located at St. Louis Ave and Eastern.
Henderson Fire Department confirms structure fire is fatal
The Henderson Fire Department said that the single structure fire they responded to near the Fiesta Henderson lot is now fatal.
Nye County officials seek person responsible for leaving dog causing death
The Nye County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for the person responsible, or the owner of the dog who seemed like they were left to die at a dump in Pahrump.
8newsnow.com
Valley family wants accountability after man and child were hit by suspected DUI driver
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The family of a 3-year-old girl is thankful she’s alive after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver. The girl’s father Ernesto Cancino is still in the hospital, nearly three weeks after the incident occurred. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Karen Kurmas was arrested...
8newsnow.com
Man dead after Henderson house fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man is dead after a house fire in Henderson, Sunday. The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) received a call around 10:30 a.m. regarding a fire at 404 Cattail Cir, just west of Pacific Drive Avenue. Arriving fire crews found an unconscious man inside the home, and...
Las Vegas pastor accused of molesting young girl during boat trip to Lake Mohave
A Las Vegas pastor has been accused of molesting a girl under the age of 14 during a boat trip to Lake Mohave last summer, according to the arrest report.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for alleged copper wire thief
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect involved in stealing copper wire in November. Authorities are seeking an adult-sized male between the ages of 30 to 40 years old at the height of 5′5″ to...
VIDEO: North Las Vegas police release bodycam footage, 911 calls from suspected DUI crash that killed 2 toddlers
North Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.
8newsnow.com
Woman killed in east valley crash; 2 drivers arrested for suspicion of DUI
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who died after a suspected DUI crash could not be identified by police due to her injuries. According to the arrest report, the 36-year-old woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved, had to be extricated because she was trapped under the rear passenger seat.
North Las Vegas police: Man, 23, arrested on more than 20 felony charges
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a suspect Tuesday on over 20 felony charges related to kidnapping, burglary, and carrying a concealed weapon. Khalil Lites, 23, is facing 22 charges: Police did not release more information detailing the circumstances related to Lites’ arrest or charges.
Fox5 KVVU
Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) — A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada. The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – New traffic circles on Cimarron
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Going around in circles about roundabouts. The City of Las Vegas has put in three traffic circles on a short stretch of Cimarron between Sahara and Oakey. The ones at El Parque and O’Bannon seem to be doing fine – although there have...
Non-profit that received scrutiny after bailing out man who shot Chinatown waiter ceases Las Vegas operations
A non-profit group that bails people out of jail for free has faced scrutiny after one defendant nearly killed a man while out on bond.
8newsnow.com
Deadly crash on I-15 near Jean causes major traffic delays
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Nevada State Police (NSP) are investigating a deadly rollover crash on southbound I-15, just after Jean. State Police confirmed one person has died, and another has been airlifted from the crash site and taken to University Medical Center. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday...
Fox5 KVVU
2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash near Sahara, McLeod
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested on DUI charges after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:06 a.m. Dec. 21 near E. Sahara Ave. and McLeod Dr. According to police, a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Sahara while a 2018 Hyundai was traveling south on McLeod, approaching the intersection. The two cars hit in the intersection, causing debris to hit a third, unoccupied vehicle nearby.
