48-year-old man killed in Marshall County crash
From The Tribune staff reports MARSHALL COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Fort Payne man on Saturday, Dec. 24, at approximately 7:20 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Christopher D. Bell, 48, was fatally injured when the 1979 GMC van that he was driving collided head-on with a […]
Bartow County Sheriff’s Office looking for three people who were seen stealing from gambling machine
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people connected to stealing money from gambling machines. Deputies say the thefts took place on Nov. 20, at a Texaco gas station on Cassville White Road in Cartersville. Two...
HCSO Patrol Services Arrest Two Individuals for Mail Theft
On Tuesday, December 20, at approximately 3:50 am, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol services personnel responded to the 1600 block of Sedgefield Drive for the report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes. It is important to note that for the past few days, citizens have posted pictures from their residential cameras online showing a white sedan stealing mail from mailboxes in the vicinity.
Fort Payne man killed in head-on collision, two injured: ALEA
Alabama man killed, two others injured in Christmas Eve head-on collision
Couple arrested after Ga. deputies discover 2 dogs chained, trapped in truck for several days
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested after deputies found two trapped and malnourished dogs in their truck. On Saturday, Floyd County officials said deputies found a dog chained to a truck in a parking lot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In addition...
Gas station employee accused of stealing $722 worth of lottery tickets, officials say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A gas station employee was arrested after officials said she stole several thousands of dollars and lottery tickets from the store. Floyd County Sheriff officials said 60-year-old Debra Collins was working at the Sunoco gas station on Smith Road when she stole $3,000 in cash.
Fort Payne PD officers responding to wreck
FOPRT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department are responding to a wreck at Joe’s Truck Shop involving an overturned tractor-trailer on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the police department, drivers should avoid the area of Wallace Avenue and Highway 35 until further notice.
HCSO Arrest One Juvenile at Urban Air Venue
On December 21, an event to curb street violence, sponsored by the City of Chattanooga, was held at the Urban Air venue located at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The event coordinator, Christopher Newby, made contact with a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the facility who was working an extra job and asked for assistance in shutting down the event. He further requested assistance with stopping any additional people from entering the venue due to the large crowd already in the building.
Drunk driver in Chattanooga rammed vehicle with child inside to flee scene, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A drunk driver from Chattanooga who caused a head-on crash on Suck Creek Road then tried to ram the vehicle he hit to get away from the scene, Chattanooga Police say. 64-year-old James Arnold Nichols is now in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center. Police say...
Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
Jackson County Sheriff warns residents of solicitation scam
Authorities in Jackson County are urging local residents not to fall for a solicitation scam trying to sell property deeds.
Police make drug arrests after investigating shots fired in East Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Gunshots in East Chattanooga led police to make some drugs arrests on Tuesday. Officers heard the gunfire on Sheridan Avenue. They found shell casings in the backyard of a home and determined where the shots were fired from. Chattanooga patrol officers and a K-9 searched the...
Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collision
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
36-year-old man shot dead in north Alabama, authorities say
A 36-year-old man was identified Monday as the victim of a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in north Alabama, authorities said. Brodrick Keith, 36, of Grant, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on Elkins Road in Grant, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.
Attempted break-in at Madison County Jail stopped by staff, Huntsville Police
Two North Alabama men are facing multiple charges after investigators say they tried to break into the Madison County Jail. "If this is the kind of activity you want to play around with, we've got a bed for you, too," Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said. Turner has a zero-tolerance...
Authorities Still Searching for Rome Gunman
A man hunt continues today (Monday) for an armed suspect following a “domestic altercation” on Sunday afternoon. As a precaution, Floyd County Schools had extra security on the Model/Johnson campuses. The SWAT team was called out Sunday afternoon as the search continued for Eric Virta, described by the...
Vehicle Hits Deer Thursday Morning in Front of Gadsden State Cherokee
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. This means more deer will be on the roads, especially in...
Couple Arrested by Cave Spring Police for Animal Cruelty
A married couple was arrested at the Creekside Inn by the Cave Spring Police Department on Saturday for Animal Cruelty Charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 40-year-old Dewey Franklin Saunders and 35-year-old Sabrina Ellen Saunders (both of a Slusser Avenue Cedartown address) allegedly deprived two dogs of proper food and water. Police stated that both dogs were noticeably malnourished. The couple is being charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals each.
Signal Mountain Fire crews respond to residential fire Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — According to Signal Mountain Fire Chief Eric Mitchell there was a residential structure fire on the 100 block of Arrow Drive on Saturday night. Officials say that the residents were not home at the time of the fire. SMFD said that the fire was reported by...
