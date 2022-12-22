ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade County, GA

eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Patrol Services Arrest Two Individuals for Mail Theft

On Tuesday, December 20, at approximately 3:50 am, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol services personnel responded to the 1600 block of Sedgefield Drive for the report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes. It is important to note that for the past few days, citizens have posted pictures from their residential cameras online showing a white sedan stealing mail from mailboxes in the vicinity.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Fort Payne PD officers responding to wreck

FOPRT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department are responding to a wreck at Joe’s Truck Shop involving an overturned tractor-trailer on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the police department, drivers should avoid the area of Wallace Avenue and Highway 35 until further notice.
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Arrest One Juvenile at Urban Air Venue

On December 21, an event to curb street violence, sponsored by the City of Chattanooga, was held at the Urban Air venue located at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The event coordinator, Christopher Newby, made contact with a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the facility who was working an extra job and asked for assistance in shutting down the event. He further requested assistance with stopping any additional people from entering the venue due to the large crowd already in the building.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collision

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
AL.com

36-year-old man shot dead in north Alabama, authorities say

A 36-year-old man was identified Monday as the victim of a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in north Alabama, authorities said. Brodrick Keith, 36, of Grant, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on Elkins Road in Grant, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.
GRANT, AL
weisradio.com

Authorities Still Searching for Rome Gunman

A man hunt continues today (Monday) for an armed suspect following a “domestic altercation” on Sunday afternoon. As a precaution, Floyd County Schools had extra security on the Model/Johnson campuses. The SWAT team was called out Sunday afternoon as the search continued for Eric Virta, described by the...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Vehicle Hits Deer Thursday Morning in Front of Gadsden State Cherokee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. This means more deer will be on the roads, especially in...
CENTRE, AL
wrganews.com

Couple Arrested by Cave Spring Police for Animal Cruelty

A married couple was arrested at the Creekside Inn by the Cave Spring Police Department on Saturday for Animal Cruelty Charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 40-year-old Dewey Franklin Saunders and 35-year-old Sabrina Ellen Saunders (both of a Slusser Avenue Cedartown address) allegedly deprived two dogs of proper food and water. Police stated that both dogs were noticeably malnourished. The couple is being charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals each.
CAVE SPRING, GA

