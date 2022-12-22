ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

Teachers behaving badly | King County Local Dive

In this episode, we look at Renton music teacher who allegedly had inappropriate relationships with at least three of his students; and a Kent teacher who is under investigation of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual misconduct with a minor. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Prosecutors say new move from DSHS could hurt public safety

SEATTLE — Some prosecutors say a new move from Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services could endanger public safety across Washington. In a memo dated Dec. 14, DSHS stated that Eastern and Western State Hospitals will not accept some people whose felony charges are dismissed after they’ve been waiting for mental health treatment.
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Major Western Washington Drug Bust Nets $10M Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, Heroin

BURIEN — Quinn, a 2-year-old golden Labrador retriever, worked his first drug bust Wednesday, helping a team of veteran Burien police and King County sheriff's detectives score an estimated $2.5 million worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and black-tar heroin before it could be cut up and dispatched across Western Washington.
BURIEN, WA
myeverettnews.com

Gunfire Keeps Everett Police Busy Early Christmas Morning

Police were busy again overnight with multiple reports of gunfire in Everett, Washington. Shortly before 2:00AM Christmas morning Everett Police officers were called to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Casablanca Apartments in the 10700 block of Evergreen Way. Responding officers recovered shell casings but...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

One of King County's largest drug busts yields $10M worth of drugs, over 478K fentanyl pills

BURIEN, Wash. - One of the largest single drug busts in King County history has taken over $10 million worth of drugs off the streets of western Washington. Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Burien Police Department arrested six men on Dec. 21 for their alleged involvement in what is being described as a massive cartel operation.
KING COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Officer Injured During Belltown Narcotics Arrest

An SPD officer was injured in Belltown on Thursday while trying to arrest a suspect in a narcotics investigation. At 12:45 AM, officers were conducting a narcotics operation in response to community complaints, when they saw a 34-year-old man selling drugs at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. As officers moved...
SEATTLE, WA
WGAU

Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Tacoma

Two men were arrested Saturday after shooting at an occupied house in a drive-by, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South 13th Street just before 2 p.m. The house was hit but no one inside was injured, police said. Officers...
TACOMA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

One shot in Capitol Hill Goodwill alley gunfire

One person was shot after an altercation in an alley near E Denny and E Olive Way. SPD confirmed it was responding to the shooting and said the suspect had fled the scene. The person hit was not immediately located but eventually was found after a 911 call from a unit in a nearby apartment building where Seattle Fire was sent to provide treatment and transport the man to the hospital.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation

A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle police sergeant cleared in leak probe

A Seattle Police sergeant has been cleared of leaking an internal memo to the media. The Seattle Times reports a Seattle watchdog group performed the investigation. The report showed that police leadership initiated the inquiry concerning Sgt. Pamela St. John. The Times reports Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette filed the complaint...
SEATTLE, WA
Ask Tacoma

What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Tacoma?

Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation. There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinance 28866

TACOMA, Wash. – Ordinance 28866 – brought forward by District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker and co-sponsored by Mayor Victoria Woodards and Deputy Mayor Catherine Ushka – was unanimously passed by the Tacoma City Council tonight. “With the full support of my City Council colleagues, we have...
TACOMA, WA

