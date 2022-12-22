Read full article on original website
valleyrecord.com
Teachers behaving badly | King County Local Dive
In this episode, we look at Renton music teacher who allegedly had inappropriate relationships with at least three of his students; and a Kent teacher who is under investigation of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual misconduct with a minor. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here.
Prosecutors say new move from DSHS could hurt public safety
SEATTLE — Some prosecutors say a new move from Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services could endanger public safety across Washington. In a memo dated Dec. 14, DSHS stated that Eastern and Western State Hospitals will not accept some people whose felony charges are dismissed after they’ve been waiting for mental health treatment.
Chronicle
Major Western Washington Drug Bust Nets $10M Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, Heroin
BURIEN — Quinn, a 2-year-old golden Labrador retriever, worked his first drug bust Wednesday, helping a team of veteran Burien police and King County sheriff's detectives score an estimated $2.5 million worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and black-tar heroin before it could be cut up and dispatched across Western Washington.
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Police Report: Officer Fires Gun in Parking Lot While Approaching Vehicle, Driver Flees Scene
On Friday evening an officer with the Bellevue Police Department fired his weapon during an interaction with a vehicle with no license plates in a parking lot in the 300 Blk 120th Ave NE. The female driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, with officers attempting to pursue but ultimately stopping due to the suspect’s reckless driving.
KOMO News
Vandalism at 4 Pierce County substations knocks out power to thousands on Christmas
TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is investigating after at least four electrical substations were vandalized in the county on Christmas Day, knocking out power to thousands. According to the PCSD, a call was received at 5:26 a.m. reporting a burglary at the Tacoma Public...
Police make ‘massive’ drug bust, seize drugs & arrest 12
Over a year’s worth of hard work and investigation concluded on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2022, when detectives in Precinct 4/Burien Police Special Emphasis Team made one final seizure in ‘Operation P-22,’ one of the region’s biggest drug busts. Police – including from SeaTac – served a...
myeverettnews.com
Gunfire Keeps Everett Police Busy Early Christmas Morning
Police were busy again overnight with multiple reports of gunfire in Everett, Washington. Shortly before 2:00AM Christmas morning Everett Police officers were called to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Casablanca Apartments in the 10700 block of Evergreen Way. Responding officers recovered shell casings but...
q13fox.com
One of King County's largest drug busts yields $10M worth of drugs, over 478K fentanyl pills
BURIEN, Wash. - One of the largest single drug busts in King County history has taken over $10 million worth of drugs off the streets of western Washington. Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Burien Police Department arrested six men on Dec. 21 for their alleged involvement in what is being described as a massive cartel operation.
Chronicle
Washington Man Sentenced for Involvement in Transnational Drug Trafficking Ring
A 50-year-old Washington man was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to seven years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl pills, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown in a news release. The defendant, Preston Joseph Smith, was arrested in December 2021 in Port Angeles on allegations he...
Seattle, Washington
Officer Injured During Belltown Narcotics Arrest
An SPD officer was injured in Belltown on Thursday while trying to arrest a suspect in a narcotics investigation. At 12:45 AM, officers were conducting a narcotics operation in response to community complaints, when they saw a 34-year-old man selling drugs at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. As officers moved...
Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Tacoma
Two men were arrested Saturday after shooting at an occupied house in a drive-by, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South 13th Street just before 2 p.m. The house was hit but no one inside was injured, police said. Officers...
4 Pierce County utility substations vandalized, cutting power to more than 14K on Christmas
GRAHAM, Wash. — Over 14,000 people in Pierce County celebrated Christmas in the dark. The Sheriff’s Department says four utility substations were vandalized early Sunday morning. “I woke up and the power was out,” said Thomas Morisada. “We live right over there off of 224th and we...
capitolhillseattle.com
One shot in Capitol Hill Goodwill alley gunfire
One person was shot after an altercation in an alley near E Denny and E Olive Way. SPD confirmed it was responding to the shooting and said the suspect had fled the scene. The person hit was not immediately located but eventually was found after a 911 call from a unit in a nearby apartment building where Seattle Fire was sent to provide treatment and transport the man to the hospital.
Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation
A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
Seattle police sergeant cleared in leak probe
A Seattle Police sergeant has been cleared of leaking an internal memo to the media. The Seattle Times reports a Seattle watchdog group performed the investigation. The report showed that police leadership initiated the inquiry concerning Sgt. Pamela St. John. The Times reports Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette filed the complaint...
What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Tacoma?
Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation. There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.
houston-today.com
US high court reinstates guilty verdicts in 1987 murders of B.C. couple
In a unanimous decision Thursday, the Washington state Supreme Court reinstated two aggravated murder convictions for William Talbott II in the 1987 deaths of a young Greater Victoria couple. The landmark cold case that put “forensic genealogy” in front of a jury for the first time in the United States...
State Supreme Court reinstates guilty verdicts in Canadian couple’s 1987 murder
EVERETT, Wash. — A guilty verdict for a man originally convicted of murdering a Canadian couple in 1987 — but was later overturned — has been reinstated by the Washington State Supreme Court Thursday. Vancouver Island couple Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg were on a trip...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinance 28866
TACOMA, Wash. – Ordinance 28866 – brought forward by District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker and co-sponsored by Mayor Victoria Woodards and Deputy Mayor Catherine Ushka – was unanimously passed by the Tacoma City Council tonight. “With the full support of my City Council colleagues, we have...
