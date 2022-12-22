Read full article on original website
WFAE.org
Trailblazer on and in the court, South Carolina Judge Casey Manning retires
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of South Carolinians, including the governor and former state Supreme Court chief justices, on Thursday honored the vast career of Judge Casey Manning, who helped break the color barrier in college athletics and was known for bringing a sense of humor to the bench. The...
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
Eigner to cheer for Newberry College
PROSPERITY — Niyla Eigner will soon cheer for the Newberry College Wolves after signing her letter of intent to join their cheerleading
WLOS.com
Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
WIS-TV
‘I have to bury two boys’: Family loses everything except faith ahead of Christmas.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) — A family in Orangeburg County is mourning the loss of two special needs children after a fire destroyed their mobile home in North. The Orangeburg County Fire District confirmed that flames erupted around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, killing two and displacing seven family members. Edward...
abccolumbia.com
Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You can visit the historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour. Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century. Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina criminal pursuit lasts over 8 hours: suspect arrested
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sherriff’s Office have arrested a burglary suspect after a near 8 hour pursuit. Just after 8 a.m. on Christmas morning, deputies got a call on a traffic stop near Martintown Road and Currytown Road in Edgefield County, according to Jody Rowland with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office.
Bomb-making material, fake government IDs found in South Carolina home, deputies say
A man was arrested after deputies said they found bomb-making materials and fake government ID badges in his home.
abccolumbia.com
Caught on camera! Giant moose sheds its antlers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A wild winter video caught on cam in the wild…shows a giant moose with something to lose!
WSPA 7News
SCHP: Greenwood Co. collision leaves one dead
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead.
