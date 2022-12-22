ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks schedule for Gator Bowl

The South Carolina football players, coaches and support staff will have the chance to spend part of their Christmas with their families but that night, it is time to get back to work to finish off the 2022 season. The Gamecocks (8-4) will reconvene in Jacksonville, Fla. to begin preparation for the Gator Bowl at 6 p.m. on December 25.
WCNC

South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
WLOS.com

Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
abccolumbia.com

Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You can visit the historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour. Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century. Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
WRDW-TV

South Carolina criminal pursuit lasts over 8 hours: suspect arrested

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sherriff’s Office have arrested a burglary suspect after a near 8 hour pursuit. Just after 8 a.m. on Christmas morning, deputies got a call on a traffic stop near Martintown Road and Currytown Road in Edgefield County, according to Jody Rowland with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office.
