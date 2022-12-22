The South Carolina football players, coaches and support staff will have the chance to spend part of their Christmas with their families but that night, it is time to get back to work to finish off the 2022 season. The Gamecocks (8-4) will reconvene in Jacksonville, Fla. to begin preparation for the Gator Bowl at 6 p.m. on December 25.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO