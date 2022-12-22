The Crookston Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) met on Thursday morning for a regular meeting inside the Crookston Inn in the Northshore Room. After the Call to Order, the bureau began the meeting by reviewing and approving their meeting minutes on November 16 and Treasurer Jess Bengtson’s report for the bills payable. Bengtson reported that they received a lodging tax check for October on December 12 for $6,366.10 and had paid $783.67 for Nell DeBoer’s payroll, a $250 ad for a website advertisement on KROX, and $24.54 for the bureau’s consumer cellular. They were currently waiting for two potential withdrawals of $2,475 to KVLY for their final bill for summer commercials and $3,000 to Ox Cart Days for marking grants. They were currently waiting for another $250 purchase for another ad on KROX, $89 for a monthly advertisement on Wisconsin Media, $74 for their Post Office Box, and $141.67 for reimbursements to Nell DeBoer, giving them a total monthly expense of $783.67. The bureau approved the minutes and report unanimously.

