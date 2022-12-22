Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON VISITOR’S BUREAU MEETS WITH SEVERAL SERVICE CLUBS FOR FUTURE COMMUNITY EVENTS
The Crookston Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) met on Thursday morning for a regular meeting inside the Crookston Inn in the Northshore Room. After the Call to Order, the bureau began the meeting by reviewing and approving their meeting minutes on November 16 and Treasurer Jess Bengtson’s report for the bills payable. Bengtson reported that they received a lodging tax check for October on December 12 for $6,366.10 and had paid $783.67 for Nell DeBoer’s payroll, a $250 ad for a website advertisement on KROX, and $24.54 for the bureau’s consumer cellular. They were currently waiting for two potential withdrawals of $2,475 to KVLY for their final bill for summer commercials and $3,000 to Ox Cart Days for marking grants. They were currently waiting for another $250 purchase for another ad on KROX, $89 for a monthly advertisement on Wisconsin Media, $74 for their Post Office Box, and $141.67 for reimbursements to Nell DeBoer, giving them a total monthly expense of $783.67. The bureau approved the minutes and report unanimously.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON TOYS FOR TOTS DELIVERED ON CHRISTMAS EVE
The City of Crookston raised $7,051 for the Toys for Tots drive this year. As in the past, The Crookston Firefighters and Auxiliary, along with the City of Crookston Employees, delivered the toys to kids in Crookston who otherwise would not get much for Christmas. The picture below is the group that delivered presents on Christmas Eve.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 24, 2022
There will be no school for the Crookston School District until Monday, January 2, for Winter Break. Classes resume on Tuesday, January 3. Tri-Valley Transportation (T.H.E. Bus) will be closed December 24-26 for the holidays. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, December 27. The Golden Link Senior Center will be...
kroxam.com
Claude Thomas Jr. – Obit
Claude Thomas Jr., 88, of Crookston, MN, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, in the Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND, with family at his side. Claude was born at Cass Lake, MN on October 11, 1934, the son of Claude and Ella (Carpenter) Thomas Sr. He was educated in Cass Lake schools and at the age of 17 moved to Minneapolis to find work. There he met Juanita Mae Tibbetts and the two were united in marriage at Mason City, IA on December 28, 1953. They made their home in Minneapolis where they raised their children: Roxanne, Tonette, Jeffrey, Pamela, and Troy.
kroxam.com
Beverly Leier – Obit
Beverly Leier, age 74, of Union Lake, near Erskine, MN, passed away on Wednesday, December 21st, at her home surrounded by her family. A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6th, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, rural Mentor, MN with Father Larry Delaney presiding. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service on Thursday, January 5th, at the Carlin Funeral Home in Erskine. The family will also greet friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday morning at the church. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Erskine and messages of condolence may be shared at www.carlinfuneral.com.
valleynewslive.com
East Grand Forks restaurant adds free meals to menu
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s the holiday season and for many families, stress is high and funds are low. This year, a bit of help has come in an unexpected way-- through an East Grand Forks restaurant. The Spud Jr., located at 302 Demers Ave,...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT URGING NO TRAVEL IN TOWN, ESPECIALLY ON NORTH END
The Crookston Police Department is strong urging no travel within the Crookston city limits, especially on the north end of town. They have responded to numerous calls for people stuck in snowbanks throughout town, especially on the north end along Fisher Avenue and its tributaries.
KNOX News Radio
Weather announcements & closures
…Blizzard Warning in effect until 6:00 p.m. Friday…. Due to the weather and blowing snow, crews have closed 27th Ave. N. from N. 32nd St. to N. 39th St. The closure will be in place until Tuesday, December 27, 2022 weather permitting. EGF:. No travel is advised on 23rd Street...
KNOX News Radio
Surprise Salvation Army kettle find in ND
The Salvation Army received a rare gift in one of their North Dakota kettles this week (Valley City)—a wedding ring from the family of a woman who passed away over 50 years ago. The ring was accompanied by a note, which read: “My mother’s wedding ring. She passed away...
kroxam.com
#8 RANKED CROOKSTON GIRL’S PLAYS #3 PROCTOR-HERMANTOWN IN WARROAD
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team is 10-1-1 on the season after defeating Detroit Lakes 15-0 last Thursday in Crookston. They will play the next three days in a ‘loaded’ Warroad Garden’s Girl’s Hockey Classic starting today against the #3 ranked team in Minnesota Class A, the Proctor-Hermantown Mirage. The Mirage are 6-2-2 on the season that include a 3-2 overtime loss to #1 Warroad and a 5-2 loss to Champlin Park/Coon Rapids. Game time is 5:30 PM at the Warroad Gardens and will be on KROX RADIO with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 5:00 PM and also on the internet and can be heard world wide by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 26, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Misty Mae Cramb, 37, of Crookston, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession. Andrew Jon Wollin, 33, of Red Lake Falls, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Cameron Jay Hulst, 21, of Crookston, for Using a False Name/DOB To Identify Self on Drivers License to Police. The...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sanford to merge with Valley Bone and Joint clinic in Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Sanford Health is merging with another clinic, one of many similar conversations the company is working towards completing. WDAY Radio spoke with Sanford Health and Valley Bone and Joint, a clinic based in Grand Forks, about their merge which will officially be complete by January 1st, 2023. According to a release sent to WDAY Radio, Valley Bone and Joint will begin operating under the Sanford banner and will be renamed to Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Grand Forks.
Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after report of "school violence" made on social media
POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence. According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota. The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ADVISE RESIDENTS ABOUT TRAVELING IN BLIZZARD CONDITIONS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office wants to advise travelers that with the current blizzard, visibility is reduced across most of West Polk County. Some of the Polk County roads are starting to drift and become impassable. Stay home if you do not need to travel. If you are traveling and come up to a drift that crosses the road do not go through it as there might be someone already stuck in the drift,
kvrr.com
Northern Minnesota Man Convicted Of Killing Wife Fires Attorney, Delays Sentencing
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Eric Reinbold, who was convicted of killing his wife, has fired his attorney and forced a delay in his sentencing. In September, the Oklee, Minnesota man was found guilty of second-degree murder for the July 2021 stabbing death of Lisette Reinbold. Eric stabbed...
Large buck rescued after calling through ice in Minnesota river
Firefighters in Minnesota came to the rescue of a large buck that fell through the ice of a frozen river.
Comments / 0