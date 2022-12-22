ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

'We lost everything' | Overnight house fire leaves San Antonio family in the cold for Christmas

SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a west-side family out in the cold instead of planning their Christmas celebration. A cooked turkey sat on a broken-down patio table outside the Segura family’s house Saturday. A symbol of Christmas tradition, the turkey never made it to an oven. Instead, the meat was seared by the same flames that destroyed the home.
Safeguarding your home ahead of the freezing weather

SAN ANTONIO — The hard freeze is coming to San Antonio on Thursday night. Brrr!. With the cold snap expected, plants may have trouble surviving the chilly temperatures. The general manager of The Garden Center said sales are increasing on mulch and insulating blankets for plants. He showed us a fabric material, "like a lightweight felt. This will make a ten degree difference on your plants. This is a good product, but old sheets and blankets work well too," said Wayne Harrell.
