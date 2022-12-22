Read full article on original website
Volunteers hit the streets to keep unsheltered from freezing, offering food and hot coffee
SAN ANTONIO — When the sun came up Friday morning, so did the ministers who do outreach work among the unsheltered. They hit the streets early trying to keep the homeless from freezing to death in the cold. Under the historic Hays Street bridge, where more than a dozen...
Volunteers serve hot food and warm gifts to San Antonians in need as non-profit hopes to expand impact next year
SAN ANTONIO — The true meaning of Christmas could be felt at Communities Under the Bridge (CUB) on Sunday. More than 200 people lined up at the downtown church for a warm meal and gift. Each guest received a large bag of essential items, including socks, blankets, toiletries and...
San Antonio community helping those without shelter in this cold weather
SAN ANTONIO — It has been difficult for those unsheltered in San Antonio with freezing temperatures, but the people who serve the homeless have really turned on the afterburners of care. At the Catholic Worker House on Nolan Street just east of downtown, they've spent time trying to help...
Verify: Yes, your tongue will stick to a frozen metal pole
SAN ANTONIO — 'Tis the season for holiday movies but some of those movies come with some bad ideas for kids that they may actually try out, with not so positive consequences. "A Christmas Story" is one of those holiday movies that is played non-stop over the Christmas holiday....
Packaging compassion: Volunteers pack cold weather survival kits for unsheltered people
SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers at Yanawana Herbolarios are packaging compassion this holiday season as a winter storm brings a deadly threat to those living on the street. They're making cold weather survival kits full of essentials. About a hundred survival kits will be distributed to unsheltered people before Christmas.
Community members chip in to get man new accordion for Christmas
SAN ANTONIO — Zack Novak has played the accordion since he was 10, and hasn't let autism stop him from performing or even recording his own CD. His instrument was getting old, so the community surprised him with a new one. His abilities eventually caught the eye of fellow accordionist, and now friend, Edwin Davidson.
'I needed the support' | Single mother with terminal cancer thanks San Antonio community for its compassion
SAN ANTONIO — A mother battling terminal cancer is making memories with her family this Christmas without worrying about mounting medical bills. It’s all thanks to the community. “It’s been a rollercoaster of a year with emotions and everything I need to get through,” said Emojean Kraft Molinar....
Giving the gift of compassion for Christmas: how to help those in need
SAN ANTONIO — While it is so bitterly cold, the city, the county and charities are working hard to save unsheltered people from freezing to death, but they all acknowledge they can't do the job by themselves. Advocates for the homeless say anyone can be a part of what...
West SA advocate: Anyone can be a cold weather warrior
SAN ANTONIO — When it comes to fighting hunger, illness and fear, advocate Susana Segura is the tip of the spear in a hard-fought battle. She is armed with ramen noodles, tuna and peanut butter, single serving bags of chips, sweet breads and bottled water. Her super power is...
Tails of Success | Forgotten Friends Christmas Special
SAN ANTONIO — The holiday season brings a sense of hope and happiness, and it’s easy to feel the exact opposite when you turn on the television or scroll through your news feed on Facebook, and see the news of the day. That's why for this week's Forgotten...
Area shelters get ready to save people from bitter cold
SAN ANTONIO — The seven official city and countywarming centers will open Thursday afternoon when the temperature really takes a dive, but the rush is already on to make sure there will be enough capacity to help everyone who needs it. City officials have said previously there are about...
'We lost everything' | Overnight house fire leaves San Antonio family in the cold for Christmas
SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a west-side family out in the cold instead of planning their Christmas celebration. A cooked turkey sat on a broken-down patio table outside the Segura family’s house Saturday. A symbol of Christmas tradition, the turkey never made it to an oven. Instead, the meat was seared by the same flames that destroyed the home.
After thousands of Southwest flights canceled during holiday season, company responds
SAN ANTONIO — The thousands of cancelations from Southwest Airlines is having a huge impact on travelers flying in and out of the San Antonio International Airport. A check of the departures and arrivals board shows that several Southwest flights are canceled and delayed on Monday. Our sister station,...
Very 'Mary' Christmas donation | Dying woman's last wishes to land under Christmas trees
SAN ANTONIO — Gifts arriving to needy children in San Antonio have a benefactor who never saw the toy donations. She did not thank those who gave to the drive because Mary Linda Kouns had passed away. "We never got toys. We got a bad with an orange and...
Two people escape burning home south of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are now looking for a new place to live after a fire destroyed their mobile home. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Monday in the 100 block of Emerald Street, which is south of downtown. The San Antonio Fire Department said an...
House fire just hours before Christmas Day severely damages San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO — A house fire west of downtown caused significant damage to a family's home, the San Antonio Fire Department said. It happened in the 300 block of Elvira Street near Guadalupe Street around 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the...
CPS Energy asking customers to conserve energy through blistering cold front
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy says it is expecting high energy demand this weekend due to the wintry weather. The utility is encouraging customers to conserve energy while keeping warm. Ahead of this arctic blast—CPS Energy says it has spent time on weatherization upgrades, anticipating that customers will be...
Local shelter in need of fosters for dogs due to freezing temps in our area
CANYON LAKE, Texas — It's going to be cold here in our area starting Thursday and at least two local shelters are asking for some temporary fosters so their dogs aren't left out in the cold over the holidays. Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society (CLASS) is looking for temporary...
Safeguarding your home ahead of the freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO — The hard freeze is coming to San Antonio on Thursday night. Brrr!. With the cold snap expected, plants may have trouble surviving the chilly temperatures. The general manager of The Garden Center said sales are increasing on mulch and insulating blankets for plants. He showed us a fabric material, "like a lightweight felt. This will make a ten degree difference on your plants. This is a good product, but old sheets and blankets work well too," said Wayne Harrell.
Overturned 18-wheeler causing traffic delays at Finesilver curve
SAN ANTONIO — A major accident involving a big rig is causing traffic delays just north of downtown Monday. The 18-wheeler overturned at the "Finesilver Curve", which includes the on ramps between I-35 and I-10 at the northern edge of downtown, around 1:30 p.m. Traffic cameras in the area...
