wkdzradio.com
Trigg Teachers to Reconnect With Sporadic Attendees
A slight drop in attendance in the Trigg County School System will have teachers and administrators taking time out of their own schedule over the holiday break to maybe reconnect with some students who have gotten out of the routine of coming to school five days a week. Superintendent Bill...
wkdzradio.com
Hayes Reflects on the CC Chamber in 2022, Looks Ahead to 2023
As the Christian County Chamber of Commerce flips the calendar to 2023, its president is hoping that training and partnerships from this year translates well into the chamber’s 135th year. Chamber president Taylor Hayes said a training seminar held earlier this month benefited over 50 community leaders. The Glenn...
wkdzradio.com
Over 100 Families Helped Through the Back to Back Foundation
Brice Long’s Back to Back Foundation was busy last week helping make Christmas a little brighter for families in Christian, Trigg, and Todd counties. Money raised mostly through his summer concert helps raise money for the Christmas project that provides items such as clothing, Shoes, food, household items, beds, and toys to families in need.
wkdzradio.com
Daniel Eugene Pope, 68, of Cadiz
Private memorial services for 68-year-old Daniel Eugene Pope, of Cadiz, will be held at a later date. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements. A son, Daniel Eugene (Tania) Pope, Jr., of Aurora, Illinois;. A daughter, Shannen Lynn (Wayne) Pawlowski, of Cadiz;. Two sisters, Nancy (Alan) Amundsen,...
wkdzradio.com
Dixon Torres, 71 of Oak Grove
Private services for 71-year-old Dixon Henry Torres, of Oak Grove will be held at a later date at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Busted Pipe Leaves Todd County Courthouse With Water Damage
A busted sprinkler pipe in the Todd County Courthouse overnight has caused significant damage with cleanup efforts underway. Daniel Smith, the emergency manager for Todd County, said information about operating hours for the week will be announced once the cleanup is complete and a damage assessment is made. The courthouse,...
wkdzradio.com
Mary Castile, 80 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 80-year-old Mary Elizabeth Castile, of Hopkinsville, will be Wednesday, December 28 at 1 pm at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Wednesday morning at 11.
clarksvillenow.com
Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville CEO Alex Villa steps down, new CEO Andrew Emery named
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville board of trustees has named Andrew “Drew” Emery as the hospital’s new chief executive officer effective Jan. 23. Emery comes to the hospital from Woodland Heights Medical Center, a 149-bed hospital in Lufkin, Texas, where he has served as CEO since 2019.
clarksvillenow.com
SNOW CLOSINGS: City of Clarksville offices closed until Wednesday, Bi-County operations closed
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Because of severe winter weather, there are several closures in the area. Bi-County operations are closed, including the main landfill off Dover Road and the convenience center. They will remain closed until Monday, Dec. 26. Fort Campbell. The Commissary will close today, Dec. 22,...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Mannington Loop Crash
A wreck on Mannington Loop in Christian County sent a man to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man lost control of his truck causing it to run off the road and hit a guy-wire for a utility pole near the intersection of Kentucky 1687. The...
wkdzradio.com
Four Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned just north of the Kentucky 1682 exit. The driver reportedly told law enforcement they were headed from Chicago to...
wkdzradio.com
William ‘Petch’ Brown, 70, of Crofton
Funeral services for 70-year-old William “Petch” Brown, of Crofton, will be at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, December 28, at the West Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Old Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 o’clock Tuesday evening, December 27, and again Wednesday from 1...
wkdzradio.com
Donnie Ruby, 71 of Elkton
Funeral services for 71-year-old Donnie Ruby, of Elkton, will be Tuesday, December 27 at 1pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Stokes Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 at the funeral home.
fox17.com
Code Red alert for Middle Tennessee expires
UPDATE (12-26 at 2 p.m.) Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan says while light snow showers through the evening could contribute to some isolated slick spots, the main threat of winter weather is over. --- FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Alert for a brief period of light snow Monday.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville faces bitter cold with Warm Souls Christmas | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Even with outside temperatures at 15 degrees on Christmas Eve, that didn’t stop volunteers from pulling off “Warm Souls Christmas” at Austin Peay State University. For more than 15 years, Radical Mission Compassionate Ministries, along with support from the community, has...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Power demand problems plague Clarksville, with low tonight of 6 degrees
Update, 9:30 p.m.: Power outages are now down to only 20 households. Update, 6:50 p.m.: Clarksville power outages popped back up to about 5,500 customers, but it’s now down to about 1,300. “We were down to 100 customers and the cold weather struck again,” CDE said in a statement....
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Christian County House Fire
A home was destroyed and two people were injured in a fire on Grapevine Road in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Fire Department Chief Tim Terrell says the home was fully engulfed in flames and partially collapsed when they arrived just before 10 pm. The family was reportedly able to...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire
A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
wkdzradio.com
Pennyrile Electric And HES Implement Rolling Blackouts To Protect Power Grid
Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric are joining other Tennessee Valley Authority power customers in implementing rolling blackouts to help preserve the power grid. Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric announced that TVA is requiring all local power companies to implement brief interruptions again this morning to reduce the load on the power grid.
WKRN
Grinch steals toys in Dickson County
Thousands of dollars in toys stolen in Dickson County. Just a few days before Christmas, gifts were all set to be given to families in need. Instead, they were stolen in downtown Dickson. Salvation Army bell ringing ends early. The Salvation Army's bell ringing season is ending early due to...
