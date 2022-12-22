2022-12-24@2:52am–#Bridgeport CT–Bridgeport Emergency Communication Center received a call of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Waterview Avenue. The caller indicated that a vehicle had left the road, traveled down an embankment, and entered the water. Upon arrival, police and fire personnel found a BMW sport utility vehicle partially submerged on its roof. Witnesses indicated that the driver was still inside the vehicle. The Bridgeport Police Scuba Team was requested and fire department personnel entered the water in cold water rescue suits. The fire department was able to remove the vehicle driver from the water and began life-saving efforts. A male victim was transported by medics to Bridgeport Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Next of kin was at the scene of the accident and notification was made.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO