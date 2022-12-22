ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

WTNH

Firefighter dies, 13 people displaced in North Haven blaze

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning. Officials have identified the firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. News 8 learned Wirtz was also a first responder during the 911 terrorist attack in New York City in […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House

A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning. A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Connecticut Man Found

Update:A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located.The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with …
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Old Saybrook Man Found

A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located. The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with him, according to Old Saybroook Police.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
newstalknewengland.com

4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning

Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
HARTFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Pedestrian Deaths Hit 34-Year High, Traffic Fatalities Most in 16 Years

Roadways have become increasingly deadly. Federal statistics show that traffic fatalities in the U.S. hit a 16-year high in 2021, with 42,915 deaths. The number of deaths increased in several categories: daytime fatalities were up 11 percent; fatal motorcycle accidents were up 9 percent; deaths among bicyclists, and deaths attributed to speeding, each increased 5 percent.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Killed After SUV Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Embankment In Danbury

A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy stretch of I-84. The crash happened in Fairfield County at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The vehicle, a 2016 Honda CR-V EX was traveling westbound in the area of Exit 5 in Danbury when it veered to the right off of the roadway, traveled into a grassy area, and became airborne, traveling over the guard rail into an embankment, Connecticut State Police said.
DANBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown

2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Risk Of Injury To A Minor

#BridgeportCT–On December 26, 2022, at approximately 9:10 am Bridgeport Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Sherwood Avenue on the report of a kidnapping. The victim, a 14-year-old child, reported that two women sitting on a bench near the intersection of Wood Avenue & Olive Street attempted to kidnap him. Video surveillance in that area showed suspicious criminal activity. The video surveillance did not indicate an attempted kidnapping.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

2022-12-23@6:27pm–#Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian has been struck by a car and is in serious condition in the 600 block of North Avenue near French Street. The area is closed and the “Traffic Team” is on the way to investigate. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk

A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Man Dies In Overnight Crash

2022-12-24@2:52am–#Bridgeport CT–Bridgeport Emergency Communication Center received a call of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Waterview Avenue. The caller indicated that a vehicle had left the road, traveled down an embankment, and entered the water. Upon arrival, police and fire personnel found a BMW sport utility vehicle partially submerged on its roof. Witnesses indicated that the driver was still inside the vehicle. The Bridgeport Police Scuba Team was requested and fire department personnel entered the water in cold water rescue suits. The fire department was able to remove the vehicle driver from the water and began life-saving efforts. A male victim was transported by medics to Bridgeport Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Next of kin was at the scene of the accident and notification was made.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Two adults, child injured in crash on Route 82 connector in Haddam

HADDAM — Three people, including a child, were transported to Hartford Hospital Sunday morning after a van crashed into a wooded area off Route 82, officials said. Emergency crews with the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company and Chester Hose Company Inc. responded to the crash on the Route 82 connector at 9:40 p.m., according to a post on the HVFC's Facebook page.
HADDAM, CT
NBC Connecticut

3 Killed in Christmas Morning Crash in West Hartford

Three people were killed in a crash in West Hartford on Christmas morning, according to police. The two-car crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Police and firefighters arrived and found two people dead at the scene, police said. A third person was rushed to the...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies Months After Getting Shot in New Haven

A man that was critically injured after a New Haven shooting in September has died. Police said 46-year-old Kenneth Cloud, of Seymour, was pronounced dead Thursday after sustaining serious injuries in the Sept. 16 shooting. Officers responded to a shooting on Atwater Street between Dover Street and Wilcox Place at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Overturned tractor-trailer crash partly closes I-95N in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer partially closed I-95 North in Stamford Friday morning. The crash took place just before 8 a.m. between exits 8 and 9. The right lane of I-95 North is closed in this area, and traffic is congested between exits 5 and 9, according to the Connecticut […]
STAMFORD, CT

