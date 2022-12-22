Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Community charities and organizations partner together to open warming center
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Several charities and organizations have partnered together to stage a warming center at the Multi-County Community Agency in Meridian. The dangerously cold weather conditions prompted agencies to open the warming center so the homeless would have somewhere warm to stay. Fannie Johnson, a volunteer, said she’s...
WTOK-TV
The MAX offering free admission Christmas Eve
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you are looking for something to do on your Christmas Eve, The MAX will be offering free admission until 3 P.M. If you have out of town/state company in for the holidays this is a great chance to teach them about the rich arts and music history of Meridian and the state of Mississippi.
WTOK-TV
Carter Foundation hosts annual toy giveaway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Carter Foundation hosted its 8th Annual Toy Giveaway with the theme ‘Christmas in Wakanda’. Kids were able to come out and get a toy for Christmas for free. Misty Carter with the foundation said it brings them joy to host the event every...
WTOK-TV
Fuel spill on Minnow Bucket Rd.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: Minnow Bucket Road has reopened and is safe to travel per LEMA Director Odie Barrett. A fuel spill earlier Sunday had caused officials to close Minnow Bucket Road so it could be cleaned up.
WTOK-TV
DeKalb man hosts toy drive in honor of his father
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Samuel Tisdale, Jr., the son of the late Kemper County sheriff, Sam Tisdale, has been hosting a toy drive in DeKalb for five years. Hosting the toy drive has made Christmas brighter for many families in the community. Tisdale said, to him, that is the perfect way to honor his father.
WTOK-TV
Last minute shopping impacting local businesses
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Local businesses have also seen an increase in customers, with many small shops offering unique gifts that can’t be found anywhere else. The freezing temperatures aren’t stopping people from completing their shopping lists as people are heading out in full swing to get their last-minute gifts for friends and family.
WTOK-TV
Death investigation underway after body found on Murphy Rd
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are currently investigating after a body was found in the 600 block of Murphy Rd in Meridian. An investigator with the police department told News 11 they are treating this as a homicide investigation as of right now. This is a developing story.
WTOK-TV
EMEPA using “rolling outages” that will impact Kemper and Neshoba counties
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In response to an “immediate and critical shortage of electricity” Tennessee Valley Authority, EMEPA’s north system wholesale power provider, will respond with rolling outages. In a statement, EMEPA said this will impact members in Kemper, Winston, Attala, Neshoba and Noxubee counties. Customers may...
wtva.com
Grand larceny suspect arrested in Noxubee County
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand larceny suspect has been captured in Noxubee County. Deputies arrested Clint Earvin Sr. Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin faces two counts of grand larceny. The sheriff said Earvin stole a truck from Brooksville and then stole lawn equipment...
meridian.mi.us
Freezing Pipes and Water Meters
Due to the low temperatures from the winter storm, Meridian Township's Department of Public Works crews are finding that some water lines and water meters are freezing due to residents having boxes and other items piled up around their water line and/or their water meter. Piling up items can prevent...
WDAM-TV
Police investigating mysterious shooting in Laurel, Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened earlier this week. While there are few details available at this time, it was reported that a man was discovered with a gunshot wound and sent to the South Central Reginal Medical Center for treatment on Monday night. His condition is not known at this time.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
wcbi.com
Winston County Sheriff hangs up retires his badge
WINSTON, Miss (WCBI) – After more than ten years on the job, one area Sheriff is ready to turn in his badge and enjoy more family time. Winston County Sherriff Jason Pugh has announced he will not run for another term. While he is preparing for retirement, other candidates are preparing to campaign.
WTOK-TV
Overnight driveby shooting in Meridian wounds three
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Department Lt. Heather Luebbers confirmed to News 11 that MPD responded to a local emergency room around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to three men who had been shot. According to Lt. Luebbers the men said they were traveling together in the area of the Hwy....
WTOK-TV
Extra layers are still needed before cold air makes an exit
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are off to another very cold start as temperatures remain well below freezing as we wake up this morning. Highs are in the upper 40s with overnight lows returning to the 20s late tonight into Tuesday morning. 2-3 layers of clothes are needed for the next couple of days before cold air makes its exit. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and light rain showers are possible as we near 4 pm lasting through 9 tonight.
kicks96news.com
A Message from TVA and Central Electric
TVA and CENTRAL ELECTRIC POWER ASSOCIATION MEDIA ADVISORY. Cold temperatures across the area are placing additional demands on the power system, and. CENTRAL EPA team members are working hard to ensure you remain safe and warm. Until the temperature moderates, residents can help reduce their future power bills – and...
Neshoba Democrat
Tribe: Expect rolling blackouts due to extreme cold
Rolling blackouts due to extreme cold should be expected in Tribal communities, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has announced. The Tennessee Valley Authority has activated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Plan in response to extreme demands on the power system due to record low temperatures, the Tribe announced Saturday morning.
WDAM-TV
Two teens murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A drive-by shooting in Waynesboro left two teens dead and law enforcement searching for answers. According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at a residence on E. Hill Drive off of Patton Creek Parkway. Officers found two teenagers, a 16-year-old female and a 19-year-old male, at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds.
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
kicks96news.com
Lots of Drug and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala
THOMAS L HOWELL, 55, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000. LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHRISTOPHER POSTERARO, 53, of Brooklyn, NY, Felony Simple Assault on a Policeman or Official, Giving / Selling Alcohol...
