SheKnows

Ivanka Trump’s Strategic Moves Distancing Herself From Trump Family May Have Paid Off in Avoiding Legal Troubles

Ivanka Trump has taken one step further away from her family as she and Jared Kushner attempt to rebuild their lives after their short stint in Washington, D.C. Last month, she asked to be let out of having a court-appointed retired federal judge watch over her finances in the New York attorney general civil case against her, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization. The prosecution team was reportedly concerned that they “may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action,” according to a Daily Beast source. Well, Ivanka is officially excluded from this...
MSNBC

Investigations surrounding President Trump take dramatic turns

On Thursday, an appeals court removed the Special Master put in place to review the thousands of documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago in August. Then on Friday former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and his former deputy, Pat Philbin spent several hours testifying in front of a federal grand jury. What could this all mean for the Former President?Dec. 4, 2022.
The Independent

Donald Trump failed to disclose $19.8m loan while he was president, report says

Donald Trump did not disclose a $19.8m loan from a South Korean conglomerate with links to North Korea when he was the president, according to a new report.The documents obtained by the New York attorney general showed an unreported liability Mr Trump owed to South Korean company Daewoo, reported Forbes. Mr Trump owed millions of dollars to the company while he was running for the White House in 2016 and paid off the loan just after five months into his presidency, the documents revealed. He did not list the debt as candidates are expected to in their financial disclosure...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt over Mar-a-Lago classified documents

A judge has denied a request from prosecutors with the US Department of Justice to hold Donald Trump’s team in contempt of court for not fully complying with a subpoena to return all of the government documents he is accused of illegally keeping after leaving the White House.The former president’s lawyers claimed in federal court that he has fulfilled subpoena requests to provide papers in his personal possession, while prosecutors say searches carried out on the former president’s behalf have not been satisfactory. The judge instead urged the two sides to resolve the dispute themselves.Meanwhile, the House select committee...
The Independent

Judge declines DoJ request to hold Trump team in contempt of court over Mar-a-Lago papers subpoena

A federal judge in Washington DC declined to hold Donald Trump or his legal team in contempt of court as the Department of Justice had requested at a court hearing on Friday, ABC News first reported.The judge instead urged the Justice Department and the Trump legal team to resolve the dispute themselves.Judge Beryl Howell was asked by prosecutors to hold the former president’s team in contempt over their failure to fully comply with a May subpoena for documents with classified markings that was directed to Trump’s custodian of records.Friday’s proceedings were under seal and not public, despite lawyers for...
People

Donald Trump Says a Fear of Being Indicted Didn't Play into Decision to Run in 2024: 'I Did Nothing Wrong'

Trump is currently mired in a number of investigations into his personal conduct and that of his eponymous company Amid numerous investigations into his conduct during and after leaving the presidency, Donald Trump says a fear of being indicted didn't spur him to announce his 2024 candidacy. "That didn't play into it," Trump, 76, told New York magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi in a sprawling new profile. Speaking to Nuzzi, Trump said, "I did nothing wrong," adding: "I don't know how you get indicted if you've done nothing wrong....
