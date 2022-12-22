ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets' Kyrie Irving (calf tightness) misses rout of Warriors

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was a late scratch for Wednesday's 143-113 home win against the Golden State Warriors because of right calf tightness.

"He did some shooting a little bit earlier when he arrived and then came to me and said he's experiencing a little bit of tightness," Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said before the game. "And so, we're going to get him checked out a little bit and see what the update is, hopefully soon."

Irving is averaging 26.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 22 games this season.

The Nets are also at home on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks before heading on the road at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

