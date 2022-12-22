ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tearful Kim Kardashian Says Co-Parenting With Kanye West Is “Really F--king Hard”

Watch: Why Kim Kardashian Still Includes Kanye West in Family Events. Kim Kardashian is opening up about the complexities of co-parenting with ex Kanye West. Nearly one month after the former couple finalized their divorce, the SKIMS founder—who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the Yeezy designer—is giving her thoughts on their dynamic when it comes to their four children.
Here's Every Detail From the Kardashian-Jenners' Most Iconic Christmas Eve Party Yet

Can't keep up with all the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas content? Don't worry, we've got you covered. For the family's annual Christmas Eve celebration, host Kourtney Kardashian absolutely sleighed, decking the halls with red Christmas trees, red balloons and—if you're sensing a theme here—red lights. But that certainly was not all the festive bash, planned by Mindy Weiss, featured. Because did we mention there was also a ball pit, balloon animals and a chance to meet with Santa?
Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas With Ex Cory Hardrict: See Their Family Photo

Watch: Tia Mowry Is Prioritizing Self-Care in Exclusive Life Update. Family will always remain the same for Tia Mowry. More than two months after the Family Reunion star announced she and husband Cory Hardrict were splitting after 14 years of marriage, the actress shared a glimpse inside their Christmas celebration. In a series of photos shared to Instagram Dec. 25, the pair were seen embracing their children, Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4, while in front the fireplace.
Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
Finneas Addresses Billie Eilish’s 10-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Watch: Billie Eilish Gets Birthday Kiss from BF Jesse Rutherford. Finneas just wants Billie Eilish to be happier than ever. The musician addressed a social media user who criticized his sister Billie's relationship with Jesse Rutherford, who is 10 years her senior. The person reposted one of Finneas' TikToks and wrote, "Your sister's dating a 31 year old man and your music is s--tty."
Why Jenna Bush Hager Doesn't Want Her Kids Writing Christmas Lists to Santa

Watch: Jenna Bush Hager Talks Hoda Kotb's Love Life & TODAY Chemistry. Dear Santa, you may not receive a list from Jenna Bush Hager's kids this year. Before celebrating Christmas with her husband Henry Hager and their three children Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3, the Today show co-host hopes to keep the fun under the tree to a manageable level.
You Don't Want to Miss the Holiday Makeover Dwayne Johnson's Kids Gave Him

Watch: Dwayne Johnson Shares Hilarious Story of His Kids' Pranks. We bet Dwayne Johnson's kids are saying "you're welcome" after this makeover. On Dec. 23, the Black Adam actor revealed that his two young daughters with wife Lauren Hashian—Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4—gave him a festive makeover ahead of the Christmas weekend. After playfully calling his kids "tornados," the Moana star wrote on Instagram, "By 8am they insisted on giving 'Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas.'"
Once Again Reese Witherspoon Proves Her Genes Are Strong With Photo of Her Look-Alike Kids

Watch: Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!. We're sorry, we just hallucinated. Are we seeing four Gemini vegetarians images of Reese Witherspoon?. Yes, we know we talk a lot about how the actress' kids Ava Phillippe, 23, Deacon Phillippe, 19, and Tennessee Toth, 10, look just like her. But, in our defense, she keeps presenting us with more and more evidence.
How Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Celebrated Alabama Barker on Her 17th Birthday

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are pooshing to make sure Alabama Barker has the best birthday. The influencer turned 17 on Dec. 24, and so, both her father and his wife showered the teen with love. The Kardashians star celebrated Alabama on social media, posting several throwback photos of her and the now 17-year-old.
No, We Aren't Over These 2022 Splits, Thank You For Asking

Watch: Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Break Silence After Divorce. Between another Kardashian wedding in Italy, two KarJenner babies and literally everything that happened surrounding the creation and promotion of Don't Worry Darling, 2022 truly gave with both hands. But the year also tooketh away some of our most beloved celeb pairings.
