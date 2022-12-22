ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

National Guard commander ‘concerned’ for migrants, vows to secure El Paso border as Title 42’s end looms

By Isabel Vincent
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFLAm_0jqkfzke00

El Paso, Texas — Major General Win Burkett surveyed the concertina wire and military vehicles neatly arrayed on the US side of the southern border where he is commanding 500 Texas National Guard troops deployed to defend the Texas frontier.

The camouflage-clad soldiers, toting automatic weapons, were deployed Tuesday morning, and spent two hours setting up a formidable half mile long military barricade along a stretch of border fence.

Burkett — a decorated army aviator — said one of his major concerns is any cartel influence taking advantage of the desperate migrants who are amassing at the southern border and attempting to smuggle them in.

“I’m concerned for the safety and welfare of the migrants but the cartels are not,” he told The Post standing on a ridge amid small piles of discarded and torn clothing, make-up, water bottles and even sneakers left behind by migrants who tried to scale the 30 foot border fence next to the Rio Grande.

“They are exploiting this migrant surge so that they can have unimpeded access to the border,” he said. “Our message to the migrants is that this is not safe. There have been drownings every day of people crossing the river at Eagle Pass where the water is deep, and there is a high risk of hypothermia as the temperature drops.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPY3e_0jqkfzke00
Major Genera Ronald Win Burkett said one of his major concerns is any cartel influence taking advantage of the desperate migrants who are amassing at the southern border.
James Keivom

Burkett also said his troops are also working to help bust drug rings, adding: “Our patrols are involved weekly in assisting Texas Department of Public Safety with the seizure of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.”

The National Guard were sent after migrants overwhelmed El Paso and the mayor declared a State of Emergency , triggering state and federal support. The city has become the busiest border crossing in the nation, with some 53,000 people attempting to cross from Mexico into the US in October alone.

“We will be here for as long as the governor sees our value in helping to deter the migrant surge,” Burkett, 57, said adding there are plans for even more National Guard troops to be deployed in the near future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48u9VT_0jqkfzke00
53,000 people attempted to cross from Mexico into the US in October alone.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQxIG_0jqkfzke00
A migrant from Cuba was blocked from crossing the U.S.-Mexico Border at the Rio Grande River from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico to El Paso, Texas, by members of the National Guard on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
James Keivom

“We’ll be increasing our numbers as migrants find other places to cross,” he said. “Migrants attempt to cut the fence at various points along the border.”

Earlier this week, an unidentified pregnant woman went into labor as she attempted to cross the border in the area known as Chihuahuita where Burkett’s National Guard troops are deployed. It is not immediately clear where the woman is from and where she is now.

Although his troops do not have the power to arrest unless they are asked to do so by local law enforcement, Burkett said they are mainly deployed to help with surveillance and as a deterrent. Burkett said he also plans to implement “rolling patrols” in and around El Paso to deter both migrants and smugglers who have lately overwhelmed this border city of more than 678,000 residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40eFHB_0jqkfzke00
The National Guard were sent after migrants overwhelmed El Paso and the mayor declared a State of Emergency.
James Keivom

A commander of the 36th Infantry Division based in Austin since May, Burkett is a decorated serviceman who commanded US forces in Bosnia in 1997 and a multinational military force in Kosovo in 2007, according to his bio.

As Burkett sees it, his soldiers are “augmenting the Border Patrol to slow the surge so that Border Patrol has the means to control the border.”

In addition to Border Patrol, the National Guard troops are working with Texas Department of Public Safety, which combines the Texas Rangers and state troopers, to help with the migrant surge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vKoc_0jqkfzke00
On Tuesday, the Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Title 42 had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire.
Getty Images

A tidal wave of migrants surged across the border ahead of the end of Title 42, a Trump-era policy that restricted border entries, but is seen by migrants as less severe than the Title 8 policy they will be processed under when it ends. Title 42 was set to expire today, but was extended by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts after 19 Republican states made a last minute appeal for its continuation.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Title 42 had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire — but also requested delaying its end until after Christmas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who ordered the National Guard in to protect El Paso, blamed the federal government for not doing more to stem the crisis.

In a letter to President Biden Tuesday, he stressed “the U.S. Constitution dictates that it is your job, Mr. President, to defend the borders of our country, regulate our nation’s immigration, and manage those who seek refuge here.”

Comments / 199

mtnbrat
4d ago

they are not our problem and American Citizens did not ask them/ You to come!! you put yourself in the predicament that all of you are in ...Go Home!!

Reply(42)
129
Beverly Thompson
4d ago

no one asked the citizens about illegals coming and coming. citizens should have say so because it is our tax money paying for their livelihood. they will be in our neighborhoods not the elites . our schools will be dummied down to accommodate non English speaking students.

Reply(9)
106
RB B
4d ago

The American tax paying citizens should be allowes to vote on this issue. But our govt will continue to force it on us. Good job by the Texas Natl Guard to take it seriously. We need our whole southern border lined with military until the tide of illegals stop. 10's of thousands daily.

Reply(1)
64
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Horror after 14 border control officers die in major crisis for CBP agency ‘due to increased stress on the job’

FOURTEEN border control officers have tragically died during a major crisis for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) "due to increased stress on the job," reports say. There is a growing concern after three more agents took their own lives in November, upping the total number of suicide deaths this year to the highest amount in a decade.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA ABC-7

Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center

EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants still line the streets of downtown El Paso tonight despite the Convention Center opening its doors to migrants Wednesday evening. ABC-7 crews saw families with young children on the streets all doing their best to stay warm. Wearing beanies and sweatpants. Many of the migrants said their preparing for the The post Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
CBS Sacramento

U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.
MISSION, TX
Odyssey

Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend

The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
EL PASO, TX
Vice

A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border

The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
americanmilitarynews.com

US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded

Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Harrowing photos show migrants risk kidnapping, freezing temps to get into US

As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred.  Braving freezing temperatures, fast-moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied by their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the US. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
EL PASO, TX
CNN

This is what the crisis along the US border looks like

As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
New York Post

15-year-old Mexican migrant run over by car while trying to cross Texas highway

Illegal migrants scaled a 30-foot border wall and made it across two busy Texas highways before a 15-year-old member of their group was struck by a car as they crossed a third Wednesday. David Herrera — who was driving the car that hit the boy on Interstate 10 in El Paso — had swerved in an attempt to avoid the fleeing migrants. He then pulled over, so traumatized he could barely speak. “Once I hit him, I just stopped over here,” said Herrera, 63, indicating a median strip where he sat in his car. Herrera told The Post he lives in...
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
129K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy