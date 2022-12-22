ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Brazil soccer star Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMERT_0jqkfxzC00

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer legend Pele's cancer has advanced and he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction, according to a medical report, and his family said he would remain in a Sao Paulo hospital over Christmas.

Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, the 82-year-old has been hospitalized in the Albert Einstein hospital since late November as doctors reevaluate his treatment and tend to a respiratory infection.

Pele has received regular medical treatment since a tumor was removed from his colon in September last year.

"Our Christmas at home has been suspended," his daughter Kely Nascimento said on Instagram, thanking people for their support.

"We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us," she said in the post.

Following Argentina's win in Sunday's World Cup final, Pele posted a picture on social media of their team lifting the trophy, and hailed performances from squad leader Lionel Messi, France's rising star Kylian Mbappe, and surprise semi-finalists Morocco.

"Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way," he said. "What a gift it was to watch this spectacle of the future of our sport."

Brazilian players had during a quarter-final in Qatar unfurled a massive banner on the pitch with an image of the soccer great during his 1970 World Cup win. It simply read: "Pele!"

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 11

Related
The Independent

Pele’s cancer has progressed, says hospital treating Brazil great

Pele’s cancer has progressed, the hospital treating the Brazil great has said.His daughter revealed the family will spend Christmas in hospital with the 82-year-old.Pele – who had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 – was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo on November 29.A statement from the facility on Wednesday said: “Edson Arantes do Nascimento presents progression of the oncological disease and requires further care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions.“The patient remains hospitalised in a common room, under the necessary care of the medical team.”His daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram: “Our...
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
The Independent

Pele’s daughter vows to stay with Brazil great as he receives hospital care

Pele’s daughter has pledged to remain by his side as the Brazil great receives care in hospital after his cancer progressed.The 82-year-old, who had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021, was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo on November 29.Earlier this week, a statement from the hospital said Pele required further care “related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pelé (@pele)Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, had confirmed members...
ClutchPoints

France fans start petition to replay World Cup final vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina over 2 mistakes

While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat. Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Independent

Pele’s family gathers at hospital to spend Christmas with Brazil great

Pele’s daughter has pledged to remain by his side as the Brazil great receives care in hospital after his cancer progressed.The 82-year-old, who had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021, was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo on November 29.Earlier this week, a statement from the hospital said Pele required further care “related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions”.Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, had confirmed members of his family would spend Christmas in the hospital with him.On Saturday, she posted a picture on Instagram which showed her sitting next to one of Pele’s sons,...
The Hollywood Gossip

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren Accused of FAKING 90 Day Fiance Storyline!

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jovi and Yara again butted heads. It’s tough, because this is a genuine couple who truly love each other. But they’re clashing over something major. Should Yara and Mylah stay in Europe longer than planned? For family...
wegotthiscovered.com

Salt Bae: Who is he and why is he banned from the U.S. Open Cup?

Salt Bae, also known as Nusret Gökçe, became a massive social media star in 2017 after a video of him prepping and seasoning a slice of meat went viral. What caught viewers’ attention was his signature moves, which consisted of him folding one of his arms and slowly sprinkling the salt onto the food.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Reuters

671K+
Followers
369K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy