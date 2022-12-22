ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Ashley Hawk to join 'The Morning Blend' as co-host

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sbAMj_0jqkffLM00

KGUN 9's The Morning Blend will be welcoming a new co-host in the new year.

Tucsonan Ashley Hawk got her start in television working both in front of and behind the camera after graduating from Loyola Marymount University with a double major in screenwriting and communications.

Hawk's online followers may know her best for her health and nutrition television content, including her Food Network show " How Healthy Happens ." On the show Hawk, a registered dietician with a master's degree in nutritional science, helped her viewers discover healthy eating.

"I'm thrilled to enter this next chapter of 'The Morning Blend' with Ashley Hawk on the team," co-host Alex Steiniger said. "With so much to explore in Southern Arizona, her vibrancy and dietary expertise will add a whole new layer to the program."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVVEh_0jqkffLM00 Ashley Hawk
Ashley Hawk won the title of Miss Arizona 2019.

Before taking her career to the national level, Hawk says she loved her time in Tucson, where she grew up riding horses in Tanque Verde wash.

"Growing up in Tucson I relied on KGUN 9 as my trusted community and news resource," said Hawk. "I am thrilled to bring my experience on board and become part of the Morning Blend team."

Hawk says it was working with children and families that initially inspired her career endeavors in nutrition.

Now a mother to a two-year-old girl, Hawk is able to relay her health and wellness knowledge to viewers using not only her educational background and media experience, but also the expertise that comes with raising a family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PMk1i_0jqkffLM00 Ashley Hawk
Registered dietician Hawk has appeared on the Food Network and other television programs around the country.

The Morning Blend airs weekdays at 11:30 a.m. on KGUN 9, following the 11 a.m. newscast. Be sure to tune in to see Hawk join Steiniger on set, as well as out and around the Tucson community.

"We're going to have a blast," said Steiniger.

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , Twitter or LinkedIn .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
monovisions.com

Joan Myers: Devil’s Highway – On the Road in the American West

Andrew Smith Gallery is pleased to announce the exhibition: The Devil’s Highway: On the Road in The American West. For close to 50 years Joan Myers has been exploring and photographing the American West and has been showing at the Andrew Smith Gallery for nearly 30 years. Much of this time Myers lived in Santa Fe where the Andrew Smith Gallery had been located since the early 80s until its move to Tucson in 2018. Joan was a frequent visitor to Tucson and in 2022, relocated to Tucson permanently.
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – November 2022 – Adoring Adobe

With the cultural history and climate of Tucson, there is a plethora of adobe buildings throughout the city. Their style and grace is the quintessential southwestern look. Some are modest, some extravagant, all are very cool. The combination of the neutral colors of the adobe walls with the bright trim...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football signee analysis: 3-star safety Genesis Smith

The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week. Let’s take a closer look at 3-star safety signee Genesis Smith. One thing is becoming blatantly clear after the last...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Creating a winter wonderland feel in the desert

Looking out the window and seeing Southern Arizona blue skies, palm trees and nothing but brown dirt on the ground may not exactly remind you of winter and the holidays. But head over to Reid Park Zoo or drive up to Mount Lemmon and you’ll feel like you’ve entered a different dimension.
TUCSON, AZ
stnonline.com

Arizona Student Suffers Suspected Overdose While on School Bus

A Desert View High School sophomore in Tucson, Arizona, suffered a suspected overdose when she lost consciousness while on board the school bus, reported Kgun9.com. On Monday afternoon, a Desert View School District bus driver observed the student as being “not fully conscious” aboard the bus. The driver then reportedly communicated with the school staff and relayed details about the student’s condition.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

The family behind The Wishing Tree in Winterhaven has kept every wish from the last 23 years

Editor's note: This story was first published in 2019, after Liz Baker-Bowman told a version of it at the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers "Holiday Stories" event. We're republishing this story in 2022 to let curious readers know what The Wishing Tree, which is up for another year at the Winterhaven Festival of Lights, is all about. And we have an update on what Baker-Bowman is up to now:
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tucson Public Housing Waitlist Opening Soon

The City of Tucson, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, will open the pre-application period for families and individuals seeking to be placed on a waitlist for public housing, and City of Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8). The pre-application period will continue through Tuesday, Jan. 24 and all applications received in this three-week window will be placed in a lottery.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona jobs are trending upward

Arizona added 7,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%. Arizona seasonally-adjusted jobs rose by 7,000 in November, equal to a revised 7,000 job increase in October. The preliminary October estimate put growth at 7,300. Once again in November, state job growth was close to the average monthly gain during the five years before the pandemic began (6,300 per month).
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy