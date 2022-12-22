ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntley, MT

Fire burns down Huntley Project home leaving family to pick up the pieces

By Charlie Klepps
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGAk3_0jqkfRw400

A Huntley Project home erupted in flames early Tuesday morning, and although the occupants managed to make it out alive, the family has been left stranded with only the clothes on their backs.

The fire in the trailer home started around midnight, according to the family. All seven managed to escape but were forced to sit and watch in the cold as the fire destroyed their home and all of their belongings.

If she hadn't been jarred awake by the smell of smoke, mom Desiree Coles knows their current tragedy could've been a lot worse.

“As soon as I saw the flames, I screamed for him to wake up," Coles said. "Alex woke up, and he was like, ‘what’s going on?’ I said, ‘go get your brother up and get out of the house’ because the house was on fire."

Her husband, Andrew Gartside, said it was a shocking way to wake up, and he was grateful that they made it out safely.

“I was trying to wake up and trying to see if I could put it out," Gartside said. "I got dressed and then I started grabbing stuff. I should’ve just started breaking windows and throwing stuff out."

It's a nightmare that has been intensified by the extreme cold. The family is now scattered around Billings. Two of the five children are staying elsewhere, but Desiree, Andrew, and three of the kids are staying at a cramped hotel room at the Montana Trailhead Inn.

It's been a whirlwind last couple of days that's made Coles thankful for her community.

“It sucks, but I’m glad I live out in the Huntley community," Coles said. "There’s been a lot of support and a lot of donations coming in."

Coles works at the Blue Cat Bar in Huntley. Her coworkers are among those in Huntley that have sprung into action to help by setting up a MealTrain site for the family. They are also encouraging all donations be dropped off at the bar.

“They lost everything: pictures, photo albums, even the smallest stuff," said Miracle Stapp, one of Desiree's coworkers. "It seems like they’re just getting a leg up and they got kicked back down but we’re going to try and make sure that they just keep getting up."

For longtime coworker Hannah Morken, the decision to help out was an easy one.

“Desiree is an amazing woman, a hard worker, honest, she would do anything for anybody," Morken said. "Losing your home and everything right before Christmas and you know with kids. Nobody deserves to go through that."

And the giving has already begun. When MTN visited the Blue Cat Wednesday afternoon, there were already piles of donations for the family.

“It takes a lot to make me cry and seems like I just want to burst out and cry," Gartside said. "It’s just been overwhelming."

Comments / 1

Related
yourbigsky.com

Christmas Eve flood closes Crystal Lounge in Billings

The extremely cold freeze and thaw in Billings have frozen the sprinkler system at the Crystal Lounge. The subzero temperatures froze and pipes burst during the extreme cold weather. When the weather warmed, the pipes thawed and caused extensive internal flooding, plus damage to the electrical system. There is a...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

AMC Theater filled with emergency agencies Christmas Eve

There was definitely a Christmas miracle at the AMC Theater in Billings near the Rimrock Mall when a child began choking and became unable to breath for a short time. Billings Fire and Ambulance as well as the BPD rushed to help save the child and he did begin breathing again.
BILLINGS, MT
Laurel Outlook

‘Santa’s Greatest Helper:’ Laurel’s beloved Santa Claus remembered

For decades, Santa Claus lived right in Laurel on Third Avenue near where St. Anthony’s Catholic Church is now. Lovable Andy Anderson and his family were the epitome of Christmas cheer in the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s. And one year, McCall’s magazine came to chronicle that Christmas cheer, spending a week in Laurel to photograph every special moment in the lives of the Anderson family for the cover of their December 1958 edition of McCall’s Better Living. The Andersons’ house was often filled with family and friends. They held dances in the basement, where teenagers learned to jitterbug at the hands of Mrs. Claus, Ina Anderson. A photo of one of their community dance parties was included in the spread in McCall’s magazine. One of the photos shows Dale, the youngest of the three Anderson children, jitterbugging with his mom when he was in his early teens.
LAUREL, MT
KULR8

Man dies at hospital after shooting on south side of Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police are investigating a deadly shooting which took place along South 27th street late Wednesday night. According to a tweet from Sergeant Harley Cagle, around 8 p.m. police responded to a report of a man who was shot on the 200 block S. 27th Street in Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Does it help to leave the faucet on with freezing temps?

With Billings experiencing frigid temperatures, the last thing anyone wants to worry about is having a frozen pipe burst. Fortunately, there are a few ways to try and avoid this when temperatures are so low. American Red Cross lists a few ways to avoid a frozen pipe and how to...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Shelter opening in downtown Billings Wednesday night

BILLINGS, Mont. - ShelterFirst in downtown Billings is opening Wednesday night and will be open nightly until April 30, 2023. The low barrier shelter can sleep up to 31 people nightly and is located at the First Congregational Church, 310 N 27th St. in Billings. Seven nights a week, guests...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Man arrested for shooting on S. 27th Street

Billings police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened on 27th Street South Wednesday. Melvin Pretty On Top has been arrested and remains in custody on the charges of homicide, robbery, and tampering with evidence, according to BPD Lt. Lennick. We’ll keep you updated as information is made...
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy