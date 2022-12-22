ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

‘Don’t risk it’: Residents rush to get errands done ahead of winter storm

By Elise Haas
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46AlZq_0jqkeuRe00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — As the region braces for snow, sleet and freezing rain, people near the Gorge are getting prepared.

Ron Dutton lives out near the Columbia River in Fairview and drives for a living. He says he knows better than to mess with ice, as he is no stranger to the intense ice and whipping winds that batter the east side of Multnomah County.

Arctic air arrives Wednesday with freezing wind chill temps; Winter Storm Warning issued for Thursday

“I’m staying away from the ice,” Dutton said. “We’re getting out today getting our grocery shopping done, then it’s home, I’m going to hunker down — and that’s it, I’m not going anywhere.”

Once Dutton saw freezing rain in the forecast, he said knew he needed to get all his errands done in advance.

“You should take it very seriously because it doesn’t matter if it’s a half-inch, a quarter-inch, a trace of ice — you can’t drive on it. There’s no control,” he warned. “Don’t chance it, don’t risk it, don’t risk other people’s lives. Just stay home.”

It’s important to remember how tens of thousands of people lost power for days — and some for weeks — in the region’s last major ice storm back in February 2021.

If you’re realizing you don’t have what you need ahead of the holiday weekend, there’s still time before it gets particularly treacherous on Thursday and Friday.

KOIN 6 Weather Forecast

For the latest forecast, visit the link above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places

PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
STEVENSON, WA
kptv.com

Ice storm has ended; warming temperatures continue through Christmas Morning

The thaw is arriving everywhere except in the Columbia River Gorge this evening. For that reason, and it’s Christmas Eve, it’ll be a very short blog post!. We picked up plenty of rain today as a system crossed overhead, but now it’s just scattered showers this evening and a mainly dry Christmas Day ahead. This shows total rain from 4pm today (right now) to 4pm tomorrow as the sun is about to set. Just a few light showers; the areas with no color could even be dry the next 24 hours. Or close to it. The point is that not much is happening now through Christmas Day.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Mostly cloudy Christmas Day with some rain showers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Morning showers are likely this Christmas Day, with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Highs are forecasted to reach the upper 40s, but some parts of the metro area could reach 50 degrees. So, we’ll be much warmer on Sunday as we head into our week.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Gresham residents deal with ice, fallen trees as winter storm persists

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – While people deal with icy roads in the Portland metro, some Gresham residents started making their way out onto the road Friday night. While the roads were being traveled, the amount of people was far down from what you’d see on a typical Friday night. Instead, many seemed to be staying home, dealing with snapped trees and branches.
GRESHAM, OR
focushillsboro.com

Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm

Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Roads ice over as winter storm hits Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A few highways remain closed Friday afternoon with extreme winter conditions including Interstate 84 and Highway 101, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT warned drivers that all open state highways are still dangerous with ice, crashes and fallen trees from the coast to the...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

I-84 opens after ice storm between Troutdale, Hood River

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Interstate 84 is open again between Troutdale and Hood River, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced on Saturday afternoon, after high winds and ice closed the road Thursday night. ODOT said its crews reported one to two inches of solid ice coating every surface, with 10-foot-tall...
TROUTDALE, OR
KGW

Your photos: Winter storm brings icy roads

PORTLAND, Ore. — An ice storm brought freezing rain and icy roads to the region Thursday night. Hundreds of flights are canceled, TriMet suspended all MAX service Friday morning and many offices and city services were canceled. Viewers shared their photos with KGW that showed the impact around the...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

ODOT warns holiday travelers of freezing rain, possible ice storm impacts

ODOT advises holiday weekend travelers to be cautious amid a threat of freezing rain and icy roads, especially in the Columbia River Gorge and Portland area. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

49K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy