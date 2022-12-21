Read full article on original website
Killer stabbed man to death because he wrongly thought he was meeting teenage girl
A 17-year-old has been sentenced to a minimum of 14 years and seven months in detention for the murder of a man he wrongly believed had arranged to meet a teenage girl.Joshua Boardman attacked 28-year-old Hiwa Ali Khani as he sat in his car in Preston, on July 8.On Wednesday, Preston Crown Court heard Boardman had intended to target Stuart Thornton, who had been parked behind Mr Ali-Khani until 40 seconds before Boardman arrived at the scene.David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, said the day before the murder, Mr Thornton, aged 35, had pulled over his car to speak to a 15-year-old...
‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying
A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol
A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
8 teenage girls who met through social media have been accused of stabbing a man to death in a 'swarming' attack in Toronto, police said
Police have not yet given a motive for the killing of the 59-year-old, but said that the suspects swarmed the victim in downtown Toronto.
Black woman arrested after officers made gruesome discovery in her home
A woman was arrested after officers found the body of a toddler in her home in Cherokee County. Canton police said on Dec. 14 around 4:10 pm, officers received a walk-in report regarding a deceased toddler inside a home. When they arrived, authorities say they found the girl’s body inside.
Gang leader who set deadly honeytrap for 16-year-old can be released from jail
A jealous ex-boyfriend who led a masked and hooded gang to ambush and murder a 16-year-old boy in a honeytrap can be released from prison, the Parole Board has said.Danny McLean, now 32, lay in wait with five others armed with baseball bats and knives to kill Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.The harrowing murder saw McLean’s ex-girlfriend Samantha Joseph, then 15, deliberately lead the lovestruck teenager into the deadly ambush, during which he was beaten and stabbed six times.A neighbour chased the gang away and came to Shakilus’s aid as he lay dying.Gang member Mclean was...
americanmilitarynews.com
A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media
A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
New images of murder suspect released by police
Police hunting for a man in connection with the murder of a woman have released a new image and CCTV footage of him.Alexander Carr, 32, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 2.Detectives have been searching for Carr and the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.👉Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors so he could be taking shelter inside outhouses/unoccupied buildings. Please ensure these are kept locked and secure & if you noticed signs of forced...
A Detroit father was fatally shot by a man for letting a group of women enter an elevator first. His mother wants his assailant caught: 'My son was just being a gentleman'
"Turn yourself in. Turn yourself in, because you have hurt so many people," Rosalind Hearst said as the suspect remains at large.
Athena Strand’s mom shares heartbreaking pic of open casket in touching post after ‘killer’ Tanner Horner’s arrest
ATHENA Strand's mother has shared a heartbreaking photo on Facebook of her slain daughter's open casket. Strand's body was discovered on December 2 by Wise County police and the FBI about six miles from her house just days after she had been reported missing. Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy, thanked the...
Drunk man grabs flight attendant by the neck after she tells him to get back in his seat during landing
A man attacked a flight attendant after she asked him to sit back down when the seatbelt signs were lit.The incident happened on an easyJet flight from Manchester to Malta on 28 March this year. Colin Smith, 51, from Hull, was with his partner on a celebratory 50th birthday trip. Smith had drunk three quarters of a bottle of duty free whisky when cabin crew member Carley Griffiths saw him standing up while doing her pre-landing aisle checks. It was thought Smith was going to the toilet when he got up, but because flight EZY 1997 was landing, Ms Griffiths...
Canada police say they can’t recover bodies of murdered Indigenous women
Police in Canada have said they don’t have the resources to search a landfill to recover the bodies of two Indigenous women murdered by an alleged serial killer – a decision that has left the daughters of one victim “heartbroken” and angry. Last week, police in...
8 killed in Mexican resort, including 5 in bar shooting
At least eight people were killed in Acapulco, including five men who were gunned down Monday in a bar in Mexico's Pacific coast resort.Prosecutors said one possible suspect had been detained the attack. Three of the men died inside the bar, and two outside or at a hospital.Also Monday, authorities confirmed that three other people were shot to death at another point in Acapulco in an unrelated attack.Acapulco's reputation has suffered for years under a wave of violent crime. This summer, the leader of the guild of restaurants, bars and nightclubs in Acapulco was shot dead. In April, at least three...
Police claim a 16-year-old confessed on Instagram video chat to killing a girl and asked for help disposing of body
Joshua Cooper was denied bail on several adult charges, including criminal homicide.
My husband was shot dead on our doorstep by assassin who asked for him by name – every Christmas I wonder why
VERONICA Wilson had enjoyed a day out with her family and got her two small boys into pyjamas, ready for their devoted dad to read them a bedtime story. But a ring on the doorbell, at 7pm on November 28, 2004, was about to destroy their lives - as a cold-blooded killer gunned down banker Alistair Wilson on his own doorstep.
Married couple dead in apparent murder-suicide outside their former Jehovah's Witnesses congregation, police say
Law enforcement officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday at a Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, police said.
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy — then spits him back out
A 2-year-old boy was swallowed by a rogue hippo in Uganda then spit back out — after an onlooker began pelting the animal with stones, according to police. The unnamed toddler was playing by himself near his home on the shores of a lake in the town of Katwe Kabatoro on Sunday when the hungry hippo grabbed him with its massive jaws, Capital FM Uganda reported. Before the creature could gulp him down, a quick-thinking bystander, Chrispas Bagonza, began chucking rocks at the animal — causing it to “vomit” the boy back up, according to the outlet, which was first to report the story. The tot was rushed to a hospital for treatment in the nearby town of Bwera, Congo and the hippo ambled back into the lake, according to the report. “[Bagonza] stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the victim from its mouth,” Ugandan Police later told the UK Telegraph. “It took the bravery of one Chrispas Bagonza, who was nearby, to save the victim.” Hippopotamuses are estimated to kill at least 500 people a year in Africa, chomping down on their victims with tusks that can grow up to a foot long.
Judge filmed ‘lying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’
A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black smoke dominates sky in Qatar near World Cup fan village after fire‘Christmas miracle’: DNA test reunites woman with family 51 years after kidnappingPolice bust European ‘super-cartel’, seizing 30 tonnes of cocaine
A hospital patient was "disturbed" by the sound of her 79-year-old roommate's ventilator. So she allegedly shut it off — twice.
A 72-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly switched off a hospital roommate's ventilator — twice — because she was annoyed by the sound it made, authorities in Germany said Thursday. The woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the...
Moment furious Italian jeweller, 67, opens fire on gang of robbers shooting two dead
An Italian jeweller opened fire on a gang of robbers and shot two dead after they raided his boutique and tied up his daughter. Mario Roggero, 67, shot and killed two robbers in Grinzane Cavour on April 28 an attempted theft in the afternoon around 6.30pm by three men armed with a knife and a pistol which later turned out to be fake.
