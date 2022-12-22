Read full article on original website
Body confirmed to be missing Nebraska woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nebraska law enforcement has confirmed the body found this week south of Topeka was an alleged kidnapping victim from Omaha. Cari Allen’s body was found Wednesday night near 57th and Burlingame, after a tip was reported to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska. On Friday, law enforcement said she was […]
Man dies in Olathe crash Monday morning
Olathe police responded to a crash at 1:56 a.m. Monday in the area of East Old 56 Highway, W. 151st Street where they found a man unresponsive.
WIBW
TPD investigating fatal Christmas morning crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred early on Christmas morning. Officials said around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, December 25, TPD officers were dispatched to a crash in the 100 block of SE 37th St. involving one vehicle. A car travelling west on SE 37th St left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and came to rest in a nearby front yard.
KVOE
WEATHER: Law enforcement, towing companies stretched thin responding to numerous crashes after Monday’s refreeze
There are indications the wintry mix of precipitation from Christmas Night may still be impacting area drivers through the rest of Monday, if not perhaps into Tuesday morning. Conditions rapidly went downhill Sunday evening after a thin glaze of sleet and freezing developed areawide, causing non-injury slideoffs in all area counties and a handful of reported injury crashes in Osage County. Temperatures rose above freezing during the overnight hours, only to crash to the low 20s between 7 and 8 am — and cause another batch of crashes, both injury and non-injury.
Coroners examine body found by law enforcement near Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A body is being examined by law enforcement after it was found on private property south of Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News deputies recovered a body from private property near the intersection of 57th St. and Burlingame Rd. The area is still being […]
WIBW
TPD arrest aggravated robbery suspect
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police have arrested a suspect who is accused of robbing a business in North Topeka earlier this month. According to law enforcement officials, TPD was investigating a report of a business robbery that occurred on December 1 at 1735 NW Topeka Blvd. Through the investigation,...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after car search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Topeka man was arrested on drug charges on Saturday, December, 24th. A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of a 2002 Dodge Dakota near Mayetta and that’s when Illegal contraband was seized from the vehicle, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after illegal contraband is found during traffic stop
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, December 23, at 5 pm., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford Focus, for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. 75 Highway. According to Sheriff Tim Morse during the search of the vehicle, illegal contraband was found.
WIBW
Fire destroys Topeka man’s home on Christmas morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a house fire was reported Christmas morning, Saturday, December 25th, at 408 SW Lincoln. Dispatch would not say what time the call came out, or any other details regarding the incident. Dispatch also would not say whether or not anyone was injured or killed in the fire.
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
KCTV 5
Blow torch blamed for small house fire in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A small fire was caused Saturday in Olathe after an individual attempted to defrost their pipes with a blow torch. No injuries were reported in the fire, which happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of North Mahaffie and East Poplar streets. Damage to the...
Iowa man dies in crash on SB I-35 in Ottawa
The Ottawa Police Department says its investigators as well the Kansas Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to the deadly crash.
KCTV 5
Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
WIBW
Holton woman dies in weather related accident
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Holton died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening. Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was heading northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road, just south of Holton, around 7 p.m. when she lost control of her 2008 Honda Civic due to ice from the arctic conditions this week.
KCTV 5
City of Atchison urges public to conserve water
Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero. Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill. Updated:...
ksal.com
Western Kansas Water Levels to be Measured
A crew from the Kansas Geological Survey, based at the University of Kansas, will be in western Kansas measuring groundwater levels the first week of January. Levels are measured annually as part of a joint project conducted by KGS and the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) to monitor the health of the state’s valuable groundwater resources.
KCTV 5
Police on the lookout for runaway 11 year old missing overnight in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing overnight in south Kansas City, MO. Jamea Mitchell is an Black girl who is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday near 77th Street and Montgall Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
