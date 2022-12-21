Press Release: Norton Secures Funding for New Howard University Hospital and Other Victories in Omnibus Appropriations Bill

Read full article on original website
Abbott called 'inhumane' for allegedly busing migrants to Kamala Harris' residence during the cold Christmas weatherVictorTexas State
Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' residence on Christmas EveEdy ZooWashington, DC
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
Press Release: Norton Secures Victories in Final Fiscal Year 2023 D.C. Appropriations Bill, Disappointed D.C. Abortion and Marijuana Riders Remain and DCTAG Awards Not Increased
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said the final fiscal year (FY) 2023 District of Columbia Appropriations bill, which was released Monday evening, contains many victories for D.C., but also significant disappointments. “I am very pleased the D.C. Appropriations bill provides funding for critical D.C. priorities, but...
Press Release: Norton Provision Will Keep D.C. Government Open if Federal Government Shuts Down Friday Night
WASHINGTON, D.C. — With the possibility of a federal government shutdown on Friday night, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today reminded District of Columbia residents that a provision she got included in the fiscal year (FY) 2022 District of Columbia Appropriations bill exempts the D.C. government from a federal government shutdown in FY 2023. Norton has gotten a provision exempting the D.C. government from federal government shutdowns each year since FY 2015.
Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill to Provide Tuition Assistance to D.C. National Guard Members
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) introduced a bill to permanently authorize funding for the Major General David F. Wherley, Jr., District of Columbia National Guard Retention and College Access Program, which provides tuition and other financial assistance for higher education to members of the District of Columbia National Guard. The program was recommended by Major General David F. Wherley, Jr., the former Commanding General of the D.C. National Guard who was killed in the 2009 Metrorail crash, and his successor to stem the loss of D.C. National Guard members to National Guard units in surrounding states that offer higher education assistance to their members. The D.C. National Guard is a federal entity.
Press Release: Norton Announces Senate Passage of Her Provisions Authorizing Studies on Secondary Drinking Water Source for D.C., Swimming in the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers, and Flooding in Federal Triangle
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that the Senate passed her provisions authorizing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct studies on a secondary drinking water source and additional drinking water storage capability for the District of Columbia, swimming in the Potomac and Anacostia rivers in D.C., and flooding in the Federal Triangle area of D.C. The provisions are included in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022, which now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Press Release: Norton Urges Postal Service to Expand Use of Security Cameras at Postal Facilities in D.C. and Across the Country
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) sent a letter urging |the United States Postal Service (USPS) to expand the use of security cameras at postal facilities in the District of Columbia and across the country. Norton sent the letter after learning a D.C. resident was recently robbed in the parking lot of the 12th Street NE post office in D.C., a facility whose parking lot is not monitored by security cameras.
Jan. Sixers Are Using Sovereign Citizen Defenses to Try and Get Out of Prison
On October 28, long after pleading guilty to brawling with police inside the U.S. Capitol, James Mault and Greg Rubenacker filed near-identical documents from inside Pennsylvania’s Allenwood Low correctional facility.“The United States District Court is a private for profit corporation. (It is not government owned),” read Rubenacker’s handwritten filing. “This court was created in 1871, along with the new form of government without the backing of the 1787 Constitution of the United States for America [sic]. This court was created 14 years after the 1787 Constitution.”On these grounds, and what they described as other new legal revelations, Mault and Rubenacker...
Press Release: DC Public Schools to Open on a Two-Hour Delay on Thursday, December 15, DC Government to Open On Time
(WASHINGTON, DC) – Tonight, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that on Thursday, December 15, DC Public Schools (DCPS) will open on a two-hour delay. DC Government will open on time. The District’s Hypothermia Alert remains activated. Residents are encouraged to call 311 or (202) 399-7093 if they see someone in...
Christina Grant and Allister Chang: Recovery requires commitment to literacy for all students
Some of the best teaching outside of the classroom happens on a trip to the grocery store. Reading labels. Checking items off a list. Introducing new foods and, in the process, new words, too. Imagine a little boy and his dad shopping together. “What is the next item on the...
Allister Chang and Christopher Stewart: DC shouldn’t defund school librarians
There’s currently no guarantee that school librarians will be funded in future DC Public Schools budgets, despite general support for school librarians from both the DC State Board of Education and members of the DC Council. We can fix this problem if the council passes the Students’ Right to Read Amendment Act. Unfortunately, the council has not scheduled this legislation for markup or the two votes that are necessary prior to the close of Council Period 24 at the end of the year. We cannot relegate this critical educational initiative to a legislative graveyard.
