Body of missing Omaha woman found in Kansas, death ruled homicide
OMAHA -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body found in Kansas earlier this week is that of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen. The cause of death has not been released, but the Sheriff’s Office said Allen’s death has been ruled a homicide. Allen, 43, had last been seen at her west Omaha home near 168th and Blondo Streets about 11 p.m. Nov. 19 and was reported missing the next afternoon.
Man dies in Olathe crash Monday morning
Olathe police responded to a crash at 1:56 a.m. Monday in the area of East Old 56 Highway, W. 151st Street where they found a man unresponsive.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nebraska law enforcement has confirmed the body found this week south of Topeka was an alleged kidnapping victim from Omaha. Cari Allen’s body was found Wednesday night near 57th and Burlingame, after a tip was reported to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska. On Friday, law enforcement said she was […]
WIBW
WOWT
Police found Kan. suspect with gunshot wound at the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. On Dec. 20, police responded to report of a shooting in the 200 Block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Responding officer located a man who was involved in the incident....
KETV.com
TOPEKA, Kan. — An autopsy Friday confirmed the human remains found in Kansas as a missing Omaha woman, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, authorities found the body, identified as Cari Allen, in a barn in Topeka. The scene was about six miles away from Aldrick Scott's home.
Coroners examine body found by law enforcement near Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A body is being examined by law enforcement after it was found on private property south of Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News deputies recovered a body from private property near the intersection of 57th St. and Burlingame Rd. The area is still being […]
WIBW
Fire destroys Topeka man’s home on Christmas morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a house fire was reported Christmas morning, Saturday, December 25th, at 408 SW Lincoln. Dispatch would not say what time the call came out, or any other details regarding the incident. Dispatch also would not say whether or not anyone was injured or killed in the fire.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after car search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Topeka man was arrested on drug charges on Saturday, December, 24th. A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of a 2002 Dodge Dakota near Mayetta and that’s when Illegal contraband was seized from the vehicle, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
WIBW
Holton woman dies in weather related accident
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Holton died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening. Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was heading northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road, just south of Holton, around 7 p.m. when she lost control of her 2008 Honda Civic due to ice from the arctic conditions this week.
KCTV 5
Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
WOWT
Omaha investigators heading to Topeka for autopsy of body found there
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators may soon have a few more answers in the case of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen. While there has not yet been a positive ID made on the body discovered amid the investigation into Allen’s disappearance, 6 news has learned an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Topeka, Kan.
Iowa man dies in crash on SB I-35 in Ottawa
The Ottawa Police Department says its investigators as well the Kansas Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to the deadly crash.
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after illegal contraband is found during traffic stop
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, December 23, at 5 pm., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford Focus, for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. 75 Highway. According to Sheriff Tim Morse during the search of the vehicle, illegal contraband was found.
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman has been missing since Thursday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Monica Helm was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. Monica has black hair and brown eyes. She’s 5-foot-4...
KVOE
WEATHER: Law enforcement, towing companies stretched thin responding to numerous crashes after Monday’s refreeze
There are indications the wintry mix of precipitation from Christmas Night may still be impacting area drivers through the rest of Monday, if not perhaps into Tuesday morning. Conditions rapidly went downhill Sunday evening after a thin glaze of sleet and freezing developed areawide, causing non-injury slideoffs in all area counties and a handful of reported injury crashes in Osage County. Temperatures rose above freezing during the overnight hours, only to crash to the low 20s between 7 and 8 am — and cause another batch of crashes, both injury and non-injury.
Driver dies in Grandview Triangle crash
Kansas City police say an SUV driver died early Friday morning while trying to exit from eastbound I-435 to southbound I-49.
KETV.com
38-year-old man dies after shooting Friday in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 38-year-old man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Lincoln, according to authorities. Around 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance and a report of shots fired near S 20th and Washington streets, according to Lincoln police. At the scene, officers found a vehicle...
WIBW
Fatal fire at homeless camp near Topeka Rescue Mission
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person died early Friday morning in a fire that happened at a homeless camp near the Topeka Rescue Mission. Topeka police said the fire was originally reported as a brush fire just east of TRM and north of the Kansas River. Firefighters arrived and found it was a homeless camp structure, not a brush fire.
