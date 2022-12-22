HONOLULU (AP)Maxwell Lewis scored 22 points to lead five players in double figures, Jevon Porter posted a double-double and Pepperdine defeated George Washington 81-70 at the Diamond Head Classic on Friday night. Lewis sank 9 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers for the Waves (7-6). Porter finished with 18 points...

MALIBU, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO