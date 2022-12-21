Press Release: Norton Secures Victories in Final Fiscal Year 2023 D.C. Appropriations Bill, Disappointed D.C. Abortion and Marijuana Riders Remain and DCTAG Awards Not Increased

Read full article on original website
Press Release: Norton Secures Over $21 Million for D.C. Organizations in Final Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bills
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced today she secured over $21 million in Community Project Funding, formerly known as earmarks, for District of Columbia organizations in the final fiscal year 2023 appropriations bills, which were released last night. “Fighting for D.C. in Congress is my highest...
Press Release: Norton Secures Funding for New Howard University Hospital and Other Victories in Omnibus Appropriations Bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced she secured numerous victories for the District of Columbia in the fiscal year (FY) 2023 omnibus appropriations bill, which was released Monday evening, including:. $100 million for the construction of a new Howard University Hospital (HUH project). $296...
Press Release: Norton Provision Will Keep D.C. Government Open if Federal Government Shuts Down Friday Night
WASHINGTON, D.C. — With the possibility of a federal government shutdown on Friday night, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today reminded District of Columbia residents that a provision she got included in the fiscal year (FY) 2022 District of Columbia Appropriations bill exempts the D.C. government from a federal government shutdown in FY 2023. Norton has gotten a provision exempting the D.C. government from federal government shutdowns each year since FY 2015.
Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill to Provide Tuition Assistance to D.C. National Guard Members
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) introduced a bill to permanently authorize funding for the Major General David F. Wherley, Jr., District of Columbia National Guard Retention and College Access Program, which provides tuition and other financial assistance for higher education to members of the District of Columbia National Guard. The program was recommended by Major General David F. Wherley, Jr., the former Commanding General of the D.C. National Guard who was killed in the 2009 Metrorail crash, and his successor to stem the loss of D.C. National Guard members to National Guard units in surrounding states that offer higher education assistance to their members. The D.C. National Guard is a federal entity.
Press Release: Norton Applauds Senate Confirmation of Judicial Nominees to the Local D.C. Courts, Calls for Passage of Her Bill to End Perpetual Vacancy Crisis
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today applauded the Senate for confirming seven judicial nominees to the local District of Columbia courts last night. Prior to these confirmations, there were 14 vacancies out of 62 authorized judges on D.C.’s trial court, the Superior Court, and two vacancies out of nine authorized judges on D.C.’s appeals court, the Court of Appeals. She also reiterated her call for Congress to pass her bill that would eliminate the Senate confirmation requirement for judges on the local D.C. courts.
GOP stumbles with independents contributed to midterm woes
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — As Republican Tyler Kistner’s closing ad aired last month in one of the most competitive congressional districts in the U.S., Vickie Klang felt that something was missing. The 58-year-old veterinary technician and self-described independent voter watched as the 30-second spot showed grainy black-and-white images...
Press Release: Norton Announces Senate Passage of Her Provisions Authorizing Studies on Secondary Drinking Water Source for D.C., Swimming in the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers, and Flooding in Federal Triangle
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that the Senate passed her provisions authorizing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct studies on a secondary drinking water source and additional drinking water storage capability for the District of Columbia, swimming in the Potomac and Anacostia rivers in D.C., and flooding in the Federal Triangle area of D.C. The provisions are included in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022, which now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Press Release: Norton Federal Law Enforcement Nominating Commission Accepting Applications for Upcoming Vacancy on the U.S. District Court for D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The office of Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today announced that Norton’s Federal Law Enforcement Nominating Commission (Commission) is accepting applications for an upcoming vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Judge Amy Berman Jackson, whom Norton recommended to President Obama, is taking senior status as of May 1, 2023. Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on January 4, 2023. The application is available on Norton’s website and must be submitted to DCFLENC@afslaw.com.
Press Release: Norton Urges Postal Service to Expand Use of Security Cameras at Postal Facilities in D.C. and Across the Country
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) sent a letter urging |the United States Postal Service (USPS) to expand the use of security cameras at postal facilities in the District of Columbia and across the country. Norton sent the letter after learning a D.C. resident was recently robbed in the parking lot of the 12th Street NE post office in D.C., a facility whose parking lot is not monitored by security cameras.
Jan. Sixers Are Using Sovereign Citizen Defenses to Try and Get Out of Prison
On October 28, long after pleading guilty to brawling with police inside the U.S. Capitol, James Mault and Greg Rubenacker filed near-identical documents from inside Pennsylvania’s Allenwood Low correctional facility.“The United States District Court is a private for profit corporation. (It is not government owned),” read Rubenacker’s handwritten filing. “This court was created in 1871, along with the new form of government without the backing of the 1787 Constitution of the United States for America [sic]. This court was created 14 years after the 1787 Constitution.”On these grounds, and what they described as other new legal revelations, Mault and Rubenacker...
Christina Grant and Allister Chang: Recovery requires commitment to literacy for all students
Some of the best teaching outside of the classroom happens on a trip to the grocery store. Reading labels. Checking items off a list. Introducing new foods and, in the process, new words, too. Imagine a little boy and his dad shopping together. “What is the next item on the...
Allister Chang and Christopher Stewart: DC shouldn’t defund school librarians
There’s currently no guarantee that school librarians will be funded in future DC Public Schools budgets, despite general support for school librarians from both the DC State Board of Education and members of the DC Council. We can fix this problem if the council passes the Students’ Right to Read Amendment Act. Unfortunately, the council has not scheduled this legislation for markup or the two votes that are necessary prior to the close of Council Period 24 at the end of the year. We cannot relegate this critical educational initiative to a legislative graveyard.
Press Release: DC Public Schools to Open on a Two-Hour Delay on Thursday, December 15, DC Government to Open On Time
(WASHINGTON, DC) – Tonight, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that on Thursday, December 15, DC Public Schools (DCPS) will open on a two-hour delay. DC Government will open on time. The District’s Hypothermia Alert remains activated. Residents are encouraged to call 311 or (202) 399-7093 if they see someone in...
Press Release: Council Passes Legislation by Councilmember Lewis George Requiring Major Traffic Safety Upgrades Around DC Schools
WASHINGTON, DC – On Tuesday, December 20, the DC Council unanimously passed the second and final vote on the Safe Routes to School Act, which would require sweeping traffic safety improvements around both DCPS and public charter schools in the District. Traffic Safety Infrastructure Around Public Schools. The bill...
