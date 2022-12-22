Kansas Highway Patrol implements frost patrol in NW Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has implemented a frost patrol over the next couple of days in Troop D , or northwest Kansas.
Trooper Todd Hileman said on Facebook, “This special patrol happens when the forecasted temperature/wind chill reach’s dangerously low levels.”Freezing fog in Kansas, vehicles sliding off I-70, other roads
The KHP is recommending that people delay travel plans until this weather passes.
If you do have to travel, the KHP says to keep a charged cellphone with you in case you break down.
If you do break down, you can call the KHP at *47 or 911.
“Please stay in your vehicle, DO NOT start walking,” the KHP says. “Hypothermia will set in fast when the wind chill is at -45 degrees.”
