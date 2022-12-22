ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Highway Patrol implements frost patrol in NW Kansas

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has implemented a frost patrol over the next couple of days in Troop D , or northwest Kansas.

Trooper Todd Hileman said on Facebook, “This special patrol happens when the forecasted temperature/wind chill reach’s dangerously low levels.”

Freezing fog in Kansas, vehicles sliding off I-70, other roads

The KHP is recommending that people delay travel plans until this weather passes.

If you do have to travel, the KHP says to keep a charged cellphone with you in case you break down.

If you do break down, you can call the KHP at *47 or 911.

“Please stay in your vehicle, DO NOT start walking,” the KHP says. “Hypothermia will set in fast when the wind chill is at -45 degrees.”

The KHP says to be safe and please stay home.

KSN News

KSN News

ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

