Kansas Highway Patrol implements frost patrol in NW Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has implemented a frost patrol over the next couple of days in Troop D , or northwest Kansas.

Trooper Todd Hileman said on Facebook, “This special patrol happens when the forecasted temperature/wind chill reach’s dangerously low levels.”

The KHP is recommending that people delay travel plans until this weather passes.

If you do have to travel, the KHP says to keep a charged cellphone with you in case you break down.

If you do break down, you can call the KHP at *47 or 911.

“Please stay in your vehicle, DO NOT start walking,” the KHP says. “Hypothermia will set in fast when the wind chill is at -45 degrees.”

The KHP says to be safe and please stay home.

