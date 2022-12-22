Read full article on original website
Hundreds of toys donated to Fresno families just in time for Christmas
Each year, hundreds of families in need line up at the Mosqueda Center in Southeast Fresno for the annual local toy drive.
sierranewsonline.com
Happening Today! Community Meal & Winter Solstice
OAKHURST — Two awesome events are happening today in Oakhurst, and if you hurry, you might even be able to make both of them! First is the community meal at New Community United Methodist Church. Next up is the 2nd Annual Winter Solstice Celebration at Metta Yosemite. See below for more details!
Local nonprofit provides warm meals to patients and staff at Community Regional Medical Center
A local non-profit is taking action to make sure those who will spend Christmas eve at Community Regional Medical Center have a warm meal.
syvnews.com
Fresno woman finds success while living on less
Elizabeth Sanchez enjoyed her work, but as management pushed for more and more hours during the pandemic, she began to feel trapped. The Fresno mother of three happily worked at a dialysis clinic for 14 years until her workload started to negatively affect her family life. "Cutting back my hours...
clovisroundup.com
Let’s Talk Clovis: 1965 Clovis Memorial Hospital
Clovis recognized the need for a new hospital and in 1955 concerned citizens formed a non Profit Corporation to begin raising funds. Community response produced the most unifying and productive years (1955-1965) of our history. A public replica of a thermometer registered the progress for the $250,000 Community drive. Personal donations ranged from $3.00 to $2,500.
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced welcomes new Chef’Store to town
Residents and local community leaders, including Mayor Matthew Serratto, City Manager Stephanie Dietz, District 5 City Council member Sarah Boyle, Merced City Councilmember celebrated the grand opening of the new Chef’Store in Merced on Friday, Dec. 16. The store — located at 3275 R St. — is the 17th...
Local families impacted from children medication shortage
The need for children's Tylenol and Motrin has grown, sending parents desperately searching shelves.
Sale of Madera Community Hospital to Trinity Health not moving forward
Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the sale last Wednesday, which was set to benefit about 150,000 people living in rural communities with emergency services.
Valley farmers hoping wet December will improve drought conditions
The December storms offer a promising start toward the goal of ending three years of drought.
rtands.com
CHSRA Opens Three New Structures
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, recently announced the completion of three new high-speed rail structures in Fresno and Kings Counties. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County, the Cairo Avenue structure...
mercedcountytimes.com
GV Health breaks ground on new senior care facility
A new type of nursing home is on its way to being completed in Merced. Golden Valley Health Centers broke ground Friday on a new senior care facility at its campus on Childs Avenue. Merced PACE, which reimagines the way seniors are cared for, is expected to be completed sometime late next year with a tentative opening date of July 2024.
Investigation underway after fire starts in Selma church
Fire officials are investigating what caused a fire inside of a church in Selma.
KMJ
Next of Kin Needed for Oakhurst Man Who Died in Hospital
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in finding the next of kin of a man who recently died. Deputies say 77-year-old Robert Nolan Clodgo died in a Fresno County hospital on December 17th. According to the sheriff’s...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
WATCH: Fresno sheriff provides details into two investigations
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference Thursday morning on two separate investigations. Officials say Fresno County Sheriff-Elect John Zanoni will provide details of two separate investigations that have since overlapped into one larger case.
Employees evacuated from Foster Farms in southwest Fresno due to hazmat situation
A hazmat situation at the Foster Farms location in southwest Fresno has forced the evacuation of all employees, according to the Fresno Fire Department.
2 men die in Madera County crash
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — Two men died in a crash in Madera County Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. at Avenue 9 east of Road 40 1/2. Based on CHP's initial investigation, a 28-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic east on Road...
KMPH.com
Man wanted, needs to be identified after breaking into businesses in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you know this man?. According to Madera Police, he’s responsible for breaking into multiple businesses and stealing several items. Anyone with information regarding the suspect can call the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
IDENTIFIED: Selma teenagers involved in fatal crash
SELMA, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Department say they have identified the victim and driver involved in a traffic collision that occurred in Selma on Dec. 8, 2022. Police say 17-year-old Briseida Mariscal of Selma was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Floral Ave. and Wright St. suffering significant injuries. According to […]
2 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Madera County, CHP says
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Children’s Blvd and Avenue 9. According to CHP officials, the driver of a Honda Civic was going east on Avenue […]
