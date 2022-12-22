ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakhurst, CA

Comments / 0

Related
sierranewsonline.com

Happening Today! Community Meal & Winter Solstice

OAKHURST — Two awesome events are happening today in Oakhurst, and if you hurry, you might even be able to make both of them! First is the community meal at New Community United Methodist Church. Next up is the 2nd Annual Winter Solstice Celebration at Metta Yosemite. See below for more details!
OAKHURST, CA
syvnews.com

Fresno woman finds success while living on less

Elizabeth Sanchez enjoyed her work, but as management pushed for more and more hours during the pandemic, she began to feel trapped. The Fresno mother of three happily worked at a dialysis clinic for 14 years until her workload started to negatively affect her family life. "Cutting back my hours...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Let’s Talk Clovis: 1965 Clovis Memorial Hospital

Clovis recognized the need for a new hospital and in 1955 concerned citizens formed a non Profit Corporation to begin raising funds. Community response produced the most unifying and productive years (1955-1965) of our history. A public replica of a thermometer registered the progress for the $250,000 Community drive. Personal donations ranged from $3.00 to $2,500.
CLOVIS, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Merced welcomes new Chef’Store to town

Residents and local community leaders, including Mayor Matthew Serratto, City Manager Stephanie Dietz, District 5 City Council member Sarah Boyle, Merced City Councilmember celebrated the grand opening of the new Chef’Store in Merced on Friday, Dec. 16. The store — located at 3275 R St. — is the 17th...
MERCED, CA
rtands.com

CHSRA Opens Three New Structures

NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, recently announced the completion of three new high-speed rail structures in Fresno and Kings Counties. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County, the Cairo Avenue structure...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

GV Health breaks ground on new senior care facility

A new type of nursing home is on its way to being completed in Merced. Golden Valley Health Centers broke ground Friday on a new senior care facility at its campus on Childs Avenue. Merced PACE, which reimagines the way seniors are cared for, is expected to be completed sometime late next year with a tentative opening date of July 2024.
MERCED, CA
KMJ

Next of Kin Needed for Oakhurst Man Who Died in Hospital

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in finding the next of kin of a man who recently died. Deputies say 77-year-old Robert Nolan Clodgo died in a Fresno County hospital on December 17th. According to the sheriff’s...
OAKHURST, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

2 men die in Madera County crash

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — Two men died in a crash in Madera County Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. at Avenue 9 east of Road 40 1/2. Based on CHP's initial investigation, a 28-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic east on Road...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Selma teenagers involved in fatal crash

SELMA, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Department say they have identified the victim and driver involved in a traffic collision that occurred in Selma on Dec. 8, 2022. Police say 17-year-old Briseida Mariscal of Selma was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Floral Ave. and Wright St. suffering significant injuries. According to […]
SELMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy