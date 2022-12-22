Read full article on original website
KWQC
Pedestrian dead after crash in rural Fulton
WHITESIDE CO., Ill. (KWQC) - One woman is dead Sunday after a single-vehicle crash in rural Fulton, according to Whiteside County Sheriff. Officials say deputies responded to the crash at 6 p.m. on Illinois Route 84, south of Covell Road. A female pedestrian found on scene was transported to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.
KWQC
Man reported missing in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - Princeton Police and Illinois State Police have reported a man missing, according to a press release. John Atkinson is a 92-year-old caucasian male, about 175 pounds, and police say he has a condition that puts him in danger. Officials say Atkinson was last seen at 6...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of I-74
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, traffic East Bound on I-74 before the Murray Baker Bridge was temporarily closed due to a crash Friday Morning. Currently, there is only one eastbound lane open on the bridge. Illinois State Police are currently handling the crash.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Missing man found dead
UPDATE: The Princeton Police Department announced that John Atkinson, 92, was found dead. “We want to thank the community for all the assistance with our search efforts. We are calling off the search at this time,” the department said in a post to its Facebook page. “Please keep the family of Mr. Atkinson in your prayers as they grieve the loss of their loved one. The family is very appreciative of all of your efforts. Please, if you have elderly loved ones. check on them and make sure they are doing OK during this cold weather. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family as they work through their grief. They will post more information when appropriate.”
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: Why can’t Quincy do for its police officers what Pekin did for its police officers?
An article recently published by the Peoria Journal-Star describes the City of Pekin removing its residency requirement for its police union, fire union and chauffeurs/helpers union. The Pekin City Manager is quoted in the article as saying, “We believe that in order to remain competitive and ensure that we are...
1470 WMBD
Animals die during barn fire in North Peoria area
PEORIA, Ill. – No people are injured, but a number of animals are dead following a barn fire in the North Peoria area. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, who says crews from Chillicothe and four other departments responded to the barn on North Kenneth Street, not far from Dean Street and Galena Road, at 12:49 P.M. Thursday.
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
wglc.net
Two dead after Ottawa apartment fire
OTTAWA – A mother and her child have died after a fire in an apartment building early on Christmas Eve in Ottawa. Around 2 AM the Ottawa Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of Sycamore street for a two unit apartment building that had visible flames showing and individuals trapped inside. Crews found upon entry heavy fire in the kitchen and living room areas, and removed the two victims from a bedroom. A third resident, a teenage male who escaped the blaze, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but according to the Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner, appears to be accidental in nature. The identity of deceased is being withheld pending family notification.
starvedrock.media
Fundraiser for Ottawa fire victim
An Ottawa woman is fundraising to for a teen who survived a fire early Saturday. His mother and a sibling did not survive. He escaped the fire, but is hospitalized for injuries he suffered. Nicole Leal has organized a fundraiser for the youth on go fund me. Search using the words, “High School Boy”. As of 7am Christmas day, almost ten thousand dollars has been raised. One of the larger donations came in the amount of $1000.
1470 WMBD
Fire destroyed Chillicothe home
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – No one was injured in a house fire in Chillicothe Thursday evening that saw firefighters battling the blaze and the elements. The fire occurred on North Bradley Street. Firefighters from Chillicothe were assisted by five other departments in putting the fire out. Chief Marvin Roderick tells...
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after vehicle crash on Rt 29
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One male driver was pronounced dead at OSF following a crash on Rt 29 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. According to a press release, Rt 29 near Hart Lane was shut down at approximately 12:52 p.m. due to a police incident before being reopened at approximately 2:42 p.m.
ourquadcities.com
Woman found dead after Friday blaze
A woman was found dead in a late-night house fire in Geneseo, according to a news release from Geneseo Police and Fire Departments. About 11:42 p.m. Friday, a 911 caller said there was a structure fire in a single-family home in the 500 block of North Meadow Street. Flames were visible.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Two fires fought by Bartonville Fire Friday
BARTONVILLE, Ill. – Crews from Bartonville had two fires to contend with under extremely cold conditions Friday. Bartonville Fire officials say one happened in the late afternoon hours at DJ’s Tire and Auto on South Adams Street. While 25 News reports a charred heater was located outside the...
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile male dies by gunfire in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Central Illinois Proud
Victim recovering after Wednesday night shooting, no suspect yet
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Wednesday night but have yet to locate a suspect. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of NE Glen Oak on a report of an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening injuries.
starvedrock.media
Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives
Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
Driver ejected in fatal accident
UPDATE, Dec. 20, 2022, 10:45 a.m. — The person who was killed in the Whiteside County accident was identified Tuesday morning as Arthur J. Norton, 74, of Tampico, Ill. EARLIER: One person is dead after a rollover accident in rural Rock Falls last night. Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on […]
25newsnow.com
Fire Department: Several cows die in rural Livingston County barn fire
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Several area fire departments battled a barn fire Thursday afternoon in rural Strawn, which is in Livingston County. The Colfax Fire Department, one of the agencies called to the scene, released photos of firefighters confronted with wind, snow and dangerously cold sub-zero windchills. Several...
25newsnow.com
Person shot near Morton Square Park in Peoria Wed. night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Peoria Wednesday night. The man told officers he was shot by an unknown person while walking near Morton Square Park. Officers immediately conducted a search of the area where the shooting occurred with negative results. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Wind and snow settling down in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria is still undergoing high winds and drifting snow but the worst is beginning to subside. According to a Peoria Public Works press release, the snow plows will wrap up this morning. While an after-hours person will handle any snow-related calls that may come in afterward.
