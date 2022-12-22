Read full article on original website
Crystal Moore
4d ago
so this is where your life ends by being in a gang. not impressed. I wonder if his gang member friends will put money on his books and visit him while he's doing life in prison? so you mean to tell me people join a gang just to end up in prison, makes no sense at all. that okay everybody can do whatever they want. I just don't see how ending up in prison would intrigue another person to join a gang,, I just don't get it
2
BPD investigating shooting that left 2 dead in Southwest Bakersfield
A shooting that left two people dead in Southwest Bakersfield took place on Saturday, December 24th.
Man arrested for burglary after being found in ceiling of Downtown business
A man was arrested for commercial burglary after trying to break into a business in Downtown Bakersfield on Monday, Dec 26.
Police: Deadly shooting on Snowdon occurred after estranged boyfriend broke into home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An estranged boyfriend broke into his ex’s home on Christmas Eve and exchanged gunfire with another man, police said. Both men died at the scene. No one else was injured in the shooting at 3:51 a.m. on Snowdon Avenue, police said. The names of the men will be released by the […]
Multiple defendants convicted of attempted murder in shooting that wounded 3
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury convicted three people of attempted murder and two others of related crimes in connection to a shooting in south Bakersfield that wounded three people a year ago. Convicted of attempted murder, among other crimes, were Jerrell Hubbard and Huey Conerly Jr., both 20, and Daveon Davis, 22, […]
KMPH.com
Body found after fight in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was found after a fight early Monday morning in Tulare. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a fight near Road 44 and Avenue 204 in Tulare. Deputies say when they arrived they found a person...
Police: Double homicide in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Saturday said they were investigating the deaths of two people at a home in southwest Bakersfield, where they responded to reports that two men shot each other over a woman. A text message sent at 4:13 a.m. by the Bakersfield Police Department said there was a double homicide in […]
Man convicted of murder in 2017 gang-related shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of all charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of a rival gang member in 2017. Angel Gonzales, 27, was found guilty Tuesday and faces life without parole at his February sentencing. Judge Gregory A. Pulskamp found several aggravating circumstances true and […]
27 spent casings found at Lost Hills double homicide: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies found one gunshot victim on the ground, another inside a car and spent bullet casings scattered across a parking lot outside a Lost Hills apartment the night of Aug. 30. The man on the ground, Ulyses Aviles, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man in the car, […]
Man who faced attempted murder charge pleads no contest to misdemeanor
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced multiple felonies including attempted murder in connection with a shooting has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor, court records show. Yarrico Sanchez, 26, was sentenced to time served on Wednesday after pleading no contest to carrying a concealed gun in public, according to court records. Charges […]
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 22, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a gang member on parole with ties to southwest Bakersfield. Marshals are looking for Deqwon Thomas, 20. He is a member of the Warlord Piru criminal street gang and has a criminal history that includes assault with a firearm, burglary, evading a peace officer, participating in a criminal street gang and being a gang member in possession of a firearm.
Man pleads no contest to fatally stabbing Hells Angels affiliate
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A biker gang member has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 stabbing death of a man affiliated with the Hells Angels, according to court records. Russell Raymond Vannoy faces six years in prison at his Feb. 16 sentencing, prosecutors say. He also pleaded no contest Wednesday to a […]
1 dead following crash on Coffee Road, fog possible factor
One man is dead following a crash near the 1800 block of Coffee Road in Northwest Bakersfield on Monday, Dec 26.
Police investigating report of fight in SW Bakersfield neighborhood
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a disturbance in a neighborhood near Sing Lum Elementary. A Bakersfield police spokesperson said officers were dispatched to the area of Coulter Court and Chaney Lane just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a large fight and possibly firearms being involved. Several people have […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife
On Dec. 16, 2022, the Tulare County Superior Court sentenced Joseph Allen Hughes, 45, to life in prison for the 2006 murder of his wife, Sonia Hughes. Earlier this year on Nov. 18, Hughes was found guilty of second-degree murder by Judge Nathan Leedy in a court trial. According to current California sentencing laws, Hughes must serve 15 years before being considered for parole.
KGET 17
Update: Coffee Road closed after deadly two-vehicle crash, expect delays
Update: The Bakersfield Police Department’s preliminary investigation revealed the gardening truck was stopped with a man changing a tire when he was struck by the SUV and died, according to a news release from BPD. A passenger of the gardening truck was transported to a local hospital with moderate...
‘I feel sorry for that lady’: DUI suspect refused sobriety tests after deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ford Thunderbird pulled over to the shoulder of Highway 58 with a flat tire and driver Tracy McPherson sat with her husband waiting for a tow truck. Minutes later, a pickup slammed into the back of the Thunderbird, sending McPherson flying across the car’s cabin, her husband later told California […]
Kern DA's office to turn over migrant smuggling case to federal authorities
The case had originally been considered a human trafficking case, but the sheriff's office and district attorney are now calling it a case of migrant smuggling.
Lawsuit: Inadequate security at Shafter High when stabbing occurred
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When a former Shafter High School student walked onto campus in March and stabbed a student, no one was monitoring security cameras, a police officer wasn’t present and a fence surrounding the campus was unlocked, attorneys say. And when the wounded student, believing he was dying, ran to the school office […]
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
goldrushcam.com
Police Arrest Tulare County Woman for Vandalizing Terra Bella School
December 22, 2022 - Just after 8:99 a.m. on December 19, 2022, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to Carl Smith Middle School in the 23800 block of Avenue 92 in Terra Bella for damage to a window. During their investigation, Deputies determined a double-panel window was broken, a...
