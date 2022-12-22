BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An estranged boyfriend broke into his ex’s home on Christmas Eve and exchanged gunfire with another man, police said. Both men died at the scene. No one else was injured in the shooting at 3:51 a.m. on Snowdon Avenue, police said. The names of the men will be released by the […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO