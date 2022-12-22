ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Crystal Moore
4d ago

so this is where your life ends by being in a gang. not impressed. I wonder if his gang member friends will put money on his books and visit him while he's doing life in prison? so you mean to tell me people join a gang just to end up in prison, makes no sense at all. that okay everybody can do whatever they want. I just don't see how ending up in prison would intrigue another person to join a gang,, I just don't get it

2
KMPH.com

Body found after fight in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was found after a fight early Monday morning in Tulare. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a fight near Road 44 and Avenue 204 in Tulare. Deputies say when they arrived they found a person...
TULARE, CA
KGET

Police: Double homicide in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Saturday said they were investigating the deaths of two people at a home in southwest Bakersfield, where they responded to reports that two men shot each other over a woman. A text message sent at 4:13 a.m. by the Bakersfield Police Department said there was a double homicide in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder in 2017 gang-related shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of all charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of a rival gang member in 2017. Angel Gonzales, 27, was found guilty Tuesday and faces life without parole at his February sentencing. Judge Gregory A. Pulskamp found several aggravating circumstances true and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

27 spent casings found at Lost Hills double homicide: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies found one gunshot victim on the ground, another inside a car and spent bullet casings scattered across a parking lot outside a Lost Hills apartment the night of Aug. 30. The man on the ground, Ulyses Aviles, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man in the car, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man who faced attempted murder charge pleads no contest to misdemeanor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced multiple felonies including attempted murder in connection with a shooting has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor, court records show. Yarrico Sanchez, 26, was sentenced to time served on Wednesday after pleading no contest to carrying a concealed gun in public, according to court records. Charges […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 22, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a gang member on parole with ties to southwest Bakersfield. Marshals are looking for Deqwon Thomas, 20. He is a member of the Warlord Piru criminal street gang and has a criminal history that includes assault with a firearm, burglary, evading a peace officer, participating in a criminal street gang and being a gang member in possession of a firearm.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to fatally stabbing Hells Angels affiliate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A biker gang member has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 stabbing death of a man affiliated with the Hells Angels, according to court records. Russell Raymond Vannoy faces six years in prison at his Feb. 16 sentencing, prosecutors say. He also pleaded no contest Wednesday to a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police investigating report of fight in SW Bakersfield neighborhood

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a disturbance in a neighborhood near Sing Lum Elementary. A Bakersfield police spokesperson said officers were dispatched to the area of Coulter Court and Chaney Lane just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a large fight and possibly firearms being involved. Several people have […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife

On Dec. 16, 2022, the Tulare County Superior Court sentenced Joseph Allen Hughes, 45, to life in prison for the 2006 murder of his wife, Sonia Hughes. Earlier this year on Nov. 18, Hughes was found guilty of second-degree murder by Judge Nathan Leedy in a court trial. According to current California sentencing laws, Hughes must serve 15 years before being considered for parole.
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Lawsuit: Inadequate security at Shafter High when stabbing occurred

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When a former Shafter High School student walked onto campus in March and stabbed a student, no one was monitoring security cameras, a police officer wasn’t present and a fence surrounding the campus was unlocked, attorneys say. And when the wounded student, believing he was dying, ran to the school office […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

